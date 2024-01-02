One Year After DC Studios' Slate Announcement, These Are The Characters We're Still Hoping To See Join The DCU
Related:

One Year After DC Studios' Slate Announcement, These Are The Characters We're Still Hoping To See Join The DCU
Is The DCU Already In Trouble? Things Are Said To Be Going Far From Smoothly At DC Studios
Recommended For You:

Is The DCU Already In Trouble? Things Are Said To Be Going Far From Smoothly At DC Studios
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

regularmovieguy - 2/1/2024, 8:23 AM
Have to think Supergirl is one of those projects.
GhostDog - 2/1/2024, 8:23 AM
That Superman image… NEED THAT CINEMATICALLY
harryba11zack - 2/1/2024, 8:27 AM
can we get one for Gunn's wife? just call it "Gunn's wife"
DemonTweeks - 2/1/2024, 8:32 AM
@harryba11zack - I would watch that.....
Origame - 2/1/2024, 8:39 AM
@harryba11zack - gunn's wife's box
FireandBlood - 2/1/2024, 8:32 AM
Supergirl up next

lazlodaytona - 2/1/2024, 8:36 AM
A year ago today I single-handedly destroyed what was left of the dceu by torpedoing interest in those final 4 films when I introduced phase 1.
HammerLegFoot - 2/1/2024, 8:39 AM
How come any time there's a James Gunn article someone always mentions his wife?
bobevanz - 2/1/2024, 8:42 AM
@HammerLegFoot - they're mad nobody loves them lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder