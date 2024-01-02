As a soft reboot of the DCEU, the DCU features an ambitious film slate that includes:
On the television side, highly-anticipated projects include:
Interestingly enough, Gunn's social media post seems to strongly hint that there are some unannounced projects not on the above list that are pretty far into development. His post also hints that some of these shows already have creative teams in place, there's just been no announcement yet.
With House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock recently cast as Supergirl, do you think the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film is one of the two projects that are headed into production soon? While there is a script, written by Ana Nogueira, currently being worked on or possibly even completed, there's still no director attached (as far as we know).
A more likely option would be the Waller television show, which has Christal Henry (Watchmen TV series) and Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol) attached as showrunners. Also, there's the Swamp Thing movie, which has James Mangold attached to direct.
Gunn and co. likely want to keep attention focused on Superman: Legacy at the moment so it might be a while before we learn anything about these two additional, mystery projects that are ramping up for production.
Do you have high hopes for one of the announced television or film projects? Let us know in the comment section below.
Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.
Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film.
Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot the DCEU. Filming is expected to begin this January.
