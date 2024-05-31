First Look At Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Stand-In And New Character Details Revealed - SPOILERS
First Look At Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Stand-In And New Character Details Revealed - SPOILERS
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/31/2024, 4:08 PM
He included "probably" this time!, finally an article guy who adjusts based on constructive feedback. Thank you.
NateBest
NateBest - 5/31/2024, 4:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Lol, you're welcome!
Amuro
Amuro - 5/31/2024, 4:33 PM
I have to admit, the first thing I thought when I read the title was "yeah, sure ! I bet the fans who know enough about the character already know those facts."

And then I read it and I actually didn't know many of them (I only knew about the Wolverine clone aspect). My bad ! Good article !
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/31/2024, 4:35 PM
Joe Kelly is responsible for a lot of what made Deadpool popular.

Sometimes I wish he was more serious, not so many jokes.

Amuro
Amuro - 5/31/2024, 4:39 PM
@marvel72 -

If he was more serious, he would just be a blatant Deathstroke expy. Or some Barakapool character from an obscure 20th Century Fox movie.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/31/2024, 4:40 PM
@marvel72 - I know this isn’t Joe Kelly, but I really liked the 2004 Cable & Deadpool run. At that point, Deadpool hadn’t gotten as ridiculous as he has in recent years.

Plus, Cable really unleashed in that run.

