DEADPOOL 3 Leaked Promo Art Gives Us Another Look At Wolverine's Mask

Some more promotional artwork for Deadpool 3 has been shared online, giving us another look at Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in his comic-accurate mask...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 07, 2024 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

X-Men fans have been waiting to see Wolverine in his classic costume for many years, but the closest Hugh Jackman ever came to suiting-up in Logan's comic book duds was the character taking a quick glimpse at the outfit in the extended cut of James Mangold's The Wolverine.

Our first official look at Deadpool 3 did spotlight Jackman in a (mostly) comic-accurate take on the blue and yellow suit, but there was no sign of the mask - although we were assured that he would definitely wear it at some point in the movie.

Late last year, some promotional artwork was shared online, giving us a pretty good idea of how Jackman will look with the mask added to the costume. Now, thanks to CWGST, we have a look at the mask from another angle.

Will Logan have the white eye lenses in the actual movie? It's hard to say, but Deadpool does, so there's a good chance Wolvie will follow suit.

Check out the image below (it may not stay up for long), and stay tuned for details on the first Deadpool 3 teaser, which is expected to air during the Super Bowl this weekend.

Quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reveals New DEADPOOL 3 Logo On His Trademark Cap At Saturn Awards
Dotanuki - 2/7/2024, 7:10 PM
They did it. Those sonuvabitches really did it.
Evansly - 2/7/2024, 7:11 PM
Looks good, excited to see it in action
NinnesMBC - 2/7/2024, 7:13 PM
I hope the live-action translates that look as it is, the concept art is good and very promising.

Deadpool doing his "huehuhue" shenanigans there as always haha.
Gmoney84 - 2/7/2024, 7:14 PM
Maaaaan, that’s awesome. Can’t believe we’re getting Hugh in the costume.
DarthAlgar - 2/7/2024, 7:15 PM
Mother of God....
QuietStorm - 2/7/2024, 7:38 PM
@DarthAlgar -
bobevanz - 2/7/2024, 7:19 PM
It looks good, now don't [frick] it up
MuadDib - 2/7/2024, 7:20 PM
Why did they wait sooo long?

This is what the fans have been asking for, for like 23 years!

Kudos to Ryan for making it finally happen
MotherFuckerJon - 2/7/2024, 7:20 PM
Imagine how good the other costumes are gonna be. We are getting a proper Cyclops...I'm hard as a rock rn.
DarthOmega - 2/7/2024, 7:21 PM
Still haven't seen Hugh in the mask yet. Promotional art doesn't count. I won't cheer till I see that Aussie sporting the mask baby. Can't wait to see that first trailer.
grif - 2/7/2024, 7:23 PM
this is shit that will be on a tshirt.


ANewPope - 2/7/2024, 7:28 PM
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/7/2024, 7:30 PM
😂this look goofy as hell
Feralwookiee - 2/7/2024, 7:32 PM
A week before the movie is released:

"We shot just one scene with Wolverine in full costume wearing the mask.
Unfortunately, it was cut for time."
mountainman - 2/7/2024, 7:34 PM
Cool. Just hope the movie is good and isn’t just a cameo fest or too much multiverse set up.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/7/2024, 7:44 PM
@mountainman - that's legit my biggest fear for this movie
mountainman - 2/7/2024, 7:48 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Me too brother. I should be more excited for this than any other MCU movie ever. It’s right up my alley. I just don’t trust them and won’t until I have a good reason to.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/7/2024, 7:55 PM
@mountainman -

we'll just have to wait and see what the hell happens
Shinzo - 2/7/2024, 7:42 PM
Are they really doing it? Or will it just be for one scene?
Bucnastydathird - 2/7/2024, 7:42 PM
BY Odin'S BEARD!!!!SHAWTY
GhostDog - 2/7/2024, 7:45 PM
I’m HORNY. They did it
MotherGooseUPus - 2/7/2024, 7:53 PM


now if they can just stick the landing....
valmic - 2/7/2024, 7:56 PM
Doesn’t look real. His head is big and his eyes seem too far apart.
DudeGuy - 2/7/2024, 7:56 PM
I don’t give a [frick] about a younger X-Men cast. After D3 give me another X-Men movie with the OG cast in comic accurate suits. This looks great.
Batman with white eyes next please.
JFerguson - 2/7/2024, 8:01 PM
@DudeGuy - are you really that nostalgic to request the OG cast back?
CharlesLeeRay - 2/7/2024, 8:02 PM
I don’t want to get too hyped, as I remember this was also a promo art:

