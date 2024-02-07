DEADPOOL 3 Leaked Promo Art Gives Us Another Look At Wolverine's Mask

X-Men fans have been waiting to see Wolverine in his classic costume for many years, but the closest Hugh Jackman ever came to suiting-up in Logan's comic book duds was the character taking a quick glimpse at the outfit in the extended cut of James Mangold's The Wolverine.

Our first official look at Deadpool 3 did spotlight Jackman in a (mostly) comic-accurate take on the blue and yellow suit, but there was no sign of the mask - although we were assured that he would definitely wear it at some point in the movie.

Late last year, some promotional artwork was shared online, giving us a pretty good idea of how Jackman will look with the mask added to the costume. Now, thanks to CWGST, we have a look at the mask from another angle.

Will Logan have the white eye lenses in the actual movie? It's hard to say, but Deadpool does, so there's a good chance Wolvie will follow suit.

Check out the image below (it may not stay up for long), and stay tuned for details on the first Deadpool 3 teaser, which is expected to air during the Super Bowl this weekend.

Quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.