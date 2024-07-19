DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Feature Logan's Berserker Rage, Cassandra Nova, And The TVA's Mr. Paradox

Following the release of an epic final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine (you can read our breakdown here), Marvel Studios has just shared a handful of new stills from the movie.

In those, we see a very angry Wolverine seemingly in the midst of battling the Merc with the Mouth, a cool shot of the villainous Cassandra Nova, and a glimpse inside the TVA with - the potentially villainous - Mr. Paradox.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently spoke with The Ringer and talked about including the TVA in this movie following the organisation's introduction in Loki.

"I would say the advantage of working within this Marvel system is it really is a family atmosphere and a collaborative culture. So when it was time to design new sets within the TVA or use Minuteman or other touchstones of TVA mythology, the group that did Loki were always a phone call or an email away. The art department files from Loki related to the TVA, those were accessible.0 "We definitely didn’t want to simply replicate what we’ve seen in other Marvel stories, but we did want to honor it. And we did want to be consistent with the very specific aesthetic, for instance, that has been established via Loki, in regard to the TVA. We would call them, or we would ask for their illustrations, or we would take an illustration of ours and run it by some of the people who had worked on other aspects of the TVA. So there was a collaboration in-house that always kept us honest, made sure we were pushing the mythology and the aesthetics further without ever abandoning or running counter to what’s been established already." "But [I’ll] also add … Sometimes it feels like you need to do your homework before you watch a movie to understand a movie. Or you need to have seen seven other shows or movies to understand this particular show or movie. That is not the case with Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans of the Marvel Universe will definitely be rewarded with a plethora of Easter eggs and references and nods to antecedents. But for the fresh, non-fluent viewer, we made sure to provide on-ramps within the movie to what they need to know to enjoy the movie."

You can check out those new Deadpool & Wolverine stills, along with a fun "podcast" promo and details on the premiere, below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.