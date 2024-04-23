DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Trailer Appears To Include An Obscure Variant Of A Classic PUNISHER Villain

We're still finding talking points in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, with the latest Easter Egg seemingly confirming the presence of an obscure villain who has fought Punisher on page and screen...

By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was packed with nods to the wider Marvel Universe - you can read our breakdown of the biggest cameos here - but one we missed yesterday is now gaining traction among fans on social media. 

In the scene where Cassandra Nova steps out of Giant-Man's skull, a large goon can be seen wearing a striped shirt. Like many of you, we'd assumed that many of the villain's henchmen would be faceless Variants surrounded by a handful of bigger-name characters, but the prevailing theory is that this is The Russian. 

Portrayed by stunt actor Billy Clements, the resemblance is there, though we're a little disappointed Marvel Studios didn't find a way to enlist Kevin Nash to reprise the role from 2004's Punisher movie. 

For those of you who aren't familiar with the villain, The Russian first appeared in The Punisher #1 in 2000 and was created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon.

A hired enforcer and hitman who works for various criminal organizations, including the Russian mafia, he's depicted as an imposing and seemingly unstoppable force, often relying on his brute strength and durability to intimidate and overpower his opponents.

In his first encounter with The Punisher, The Russian is sent to eliminate Frank Castle but finds himself engaged in a brutal and protracted battle. Despite sustaining severe injuries, The Russian proves incredibly resilient, continuing to pursue The Punisher relentlessly. He eventually dies at the anti-hero's hands.

We'd bet on Deadpool and Wolverine making short work of The Russian in this movie if that is indeed meant to be one of his Variants. Take a look below before you head to the comments section to let us know what you think. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

LOKI's [SPOILER] Rumored To Appear In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE; New Cassandra Nova Details Revealed
Origame
Origame - 4/23/2024, 10:33 AM
Or...and here me out...it's just a guy in a striped shirt.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/23/2024, 10:34 AM
@Origame - Nah I think its Mikhail Rasputin
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/23/2024, 10:33 AM
"Take a look below before you head to the comments section to let us know what you think." Josh is cooking with that line and I love it lmao
Vigor
Vigor - 4/23/2024, 10:34 AM
Eh idk. The actor looks like razorfist from the photo there but I know it's not him.

I would love for Cassandra's goons to be a hodgepodge of different villains from various properties (realities). Like The Russian, Toad, stiltman, The Rhino lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2024, 10:44 AM
@Vigor - that would be cool but I doubt it

I do like that she atleast seems to have Lady Deathstrike from X2 and Azazel from First Class with her.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/23/2024, 10:36 AM
Kevin Nash as Russian was the only highlight of that punisher movie. The character featured in the tv series and had a brutal fight with Castle in the gym. I have no doubt he’s going to get wasted in DP3 (probably by Aloith) and if that’s him that means we should expect a variant of the Punisher. The question: Is it going to be Lundgren or Jane? I doubt Berthnal would cameo in this.
dracula
dracula - 4/23/2024, 10:36 AM
What if they got Dolph Lungren or the cast of the roger coreman fantastic 4
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/23/2024, 10:38 AM
I mean... Could be.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2024, 10:38 AM
That’s a fun Easter egg if true…

I don’t love the Thomas Jane Punisher film (though it’s enjoyable to watch imo) but his fight scene with The Russian is my favorite part of it.

