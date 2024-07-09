DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Unleashes Alioth And Teases Cassandra Nova's Formidable Powers

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Unleashes Alioth And Teases Cassandra Nova's Formidable Powers

Marvel Studios has released a new 30-second teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine featuring plenty of exciting never-before-seen footage from the movie, including shots of Cassandra Nova and The Void's Alioth.

By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine and it finally features a decent amount of previously unseen footage from the upcoming threequel. 

There's a great shot of Alioth closing in on Giant-Man's remains in The Void and a fun exchange between the Merc with the Mouth and Logan where it's made clear that the clawed mutant really isn't a fan of Wade Wilson's.

The biggest talking point is Cassandra Nova seemingly using her telekinetic powers to send Deadpool and Wolverine flying; however, upon closer inspection, it's two different scenes stitched together as she's in The Void and they're on a city street. 

That begs the question of who the heroes are fighting, of course. 

"My response was pretty much a yes," filmmaker Shawn Levy recently said of being offered the Deadpool & Wolverine gig. "But we had to find the right story. And that led to a really interesting chunk of months where Ryan and I, along with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese and another writer named Zeb Wells, would come up with story ideas and have meetings a couple times a week with Kevin Feige and the team at Marvel."

"We frankly struggled to find a story that felt original and non-derivative of the other two Deadpool movies," he continued. "It had to be deserving of the first Deadpool entry into the MCU, but also feel grounded because this is an earthbound, gritty, realistic superhero franchise. We had fits and starts."

"And Ryan and I were right at the edge of saying to Kevin, 'You know what? Maybe now is not the right moment because we’re not coming up with a story.' And that is the moment when Ryan’s phone rang and it was Hugh calling from his car," Levy concluded, reflecting on the game-changing moment Jackman agreed to return as Wolverine.

Check out this new Deadpool & Wolverine TV spot below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Related:

Origame
Origame - 7/9/2024, 1:24 PM
Yes, I'm sure people are watching this movie for the fart dog in loki 🤣🙄
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/9/2024, 2:14 PM
@Origame - cbm audiences love giant dust cloud monsters. Why show Galactus or Krona/Parallax like they are in the comics when you can turn them into an awesome cloud of non-descript smoke?

Reynolds has some experience in these matters.
User Comment Image
grouch
grouch - 7/9/2024, 1:25 PM
the [frick] is that official ps2 thumbnail
TwoByFour
TwoByFour - 7/9/2024, 1:36 PM
@grouch - That actually does look bad. 😬
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/9/2024, 1:36 PM
So if this "Bombs"...then what?
grouch
grouch - 7/9/2024, 1:42 PM
@Nomis929 - redditors are comforted by their wife's sons boyfriend
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/9/2024, 1:43 PM
@grouch - Well, that's nice.
grouch
grouch - 7/9/2024, 1:46 PM
@Nomis929 - noone likes you pal.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/9/2024, 1:50 PM
@grouch -

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/9/2024, 1:51 PM
@Nomis929 - they'll find some way to blame it on racists and sexists. I know it stars two white men but...

?si=YzSUFp9xQwiJFUdC
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/9/2024, 1:52 PM
@Nomis929
"So if this "Bombs"...then what?"

Well in that case...
?si=BsRvU83oiuLBHNuv
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/9/2024, 1:56 PM
@Origame -

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/9/2024, 1:57 PM
@Doomsday8888 - LOL!!! Well, That's A tad bit extreme.

There is always home viewership ratings.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2024, 1:58 PM
@Nomis929 - then we have

- agatha
- cap 4
- thunderbolts
- ironheart
- recycled daredevil

Good luck to Marvel defenders
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/9/2024, 2:01 PM
@Nomis929 - I don't know....but that question does have me intrigued. Lol!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/9/2024, 2:17 PM
@Nomis929 - There is no way in heckers that this bombs.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 1:39 PM
It still looks fun!!.

I do wonder if Alioth is just this neutral destructive force in this or does Cassandra Nova have control over him?.

If he’s trying to eat the Giant Man remains during the scene in which Wade & Logan are jumping into the portal which means Nova is there too so the latter is probably not the case.

User Comment Image
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/9/2024, 1:51 PM
Looks waaaay better than Superman! Hugh Jackman does things to me that no other man does. If I could give up back door virginity again, it would be all his. Mmm that adamantium sliding between my cheeks.

