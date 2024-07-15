DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spots Unleash Alioth And Make A Bloody Change To One Key Sequence

A new low-res TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine features even more footage from the upcoming threequel, including a great shot of Alioth closing in on Cassandra Nova's base in The Void.

We also see more of Dogpool (that sure doesn't look like Earth-616's aesthetic...) and Logan spitting out what could be one of Wade Wilson's fingers following their clash.

In an officially released promo, it's all about "Ketchup" and "Mustard," leading to a very clever tie-in with Heinz. However, pay close attention and you'll notice that a scene from the first trailer - Deadpool fighting Wolverine in a car - has been colour-graded and added a lot of blood.

"We didn’t want to do a third one just to do it," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently said of Deadpool & Wolverine. "We certainly didn’t want to take what Ryan had done so well in the first two 'Deadpool' films and screw it up. There weren’t reasons for being."

"It seemed like it was time for either the rubber to hit the road or, as Ryan says, take the foot off the gas and retool. As I’m sure they told you, that was the exact same day that Hugh called Ryan and said, 'I really want to come back.'"

As for what works so well about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's dynamic on screen, Feige added, "It’s their friendship in real life. Sequels and big-budget franchise films have a lot of pressure and money and expectations. They work best when most of that subsides to the background and it’s just a bunch of friends making something cool."

Marvel Studios is no doubt going to release even more previews over the next 10 days or so and we're hoping for one final trailer (which has been shown to fans at recent screenings of the first 35 minutes).

Check out these new promos for Deadpool & Wolverine in the players below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.