Kevin Feige Confirms That THE ETERNALS 2 Is Not In Development But Hints At Tiamut's Future Role In The MCU

The Eternals was certainly one of Marvel Studios' more divisive film offerings, debuting with a 47% Rotten Tomatoes score. Its box office performance can't be used as a metric for audience appeal, as it was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic which saw many blockbusters given a slim theatrical window before being dumped on streaming.

Still, the film was undisputedly a rare theatrical misfire for Marvel and as such, there's been very little follow-up on the events of the 2021 release...until now.

Speaking to Inverse, Marvel's Kevin Feige confirmed, "There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2,” before adding. “There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean.”

Of course, what Feige is alluding to, is the presence of the Celestial Tiamut, which is currently sticking out of the ocean in the MCU. It seems that island will play a big part in Captain America: New World Order, according to the film's first trailer.

If you recall, Sersi used her matter manipulation powers in Eternals to turn Tiamut into a foreign substance before he could destroy the planet. According to reports, the substance that Sersi ended up creating is none other than adamantium, the indestructible metal that infamously coats Wolverine's skeleton.

Reports speculate that the U.S. and other foreign powers will be in an arms race to get their hands on the new substance, with the new Captain America, Falcon and Red Hulk taking on a number of powerful adversaries.

Moving back to Eternals 2, are you saddened by the news that the film won't be receiving a sequel? The film featured a mid-credits sequence showcasing Harry Styles as Eros and his companion, Pip the Troll voiced by Patton Oswalt but there's been no follow-up on either character since.

It joins Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the only MCU films to not receive a direct follow-up, although to be fair, Black Widow was always envisioned as a one-and-done project, and Shang-Chi currently has a sequel in active development.