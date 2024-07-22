Kevin Feige Confirms That THE ETERNALS 2 Is Not In Development But Hints At Tiamut's Future Role In The MCU

Kevin Feige Confirms That THE ETERNALS 2 Is Not In Development But Hints At Tiamut's Future Role In The MCU

Thanks to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, we can finally put those Eternals 2 rumors to rest as he says the sequel is not in active development.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 22, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Eternals
Source: Inverse

The Eternals was certainly one of Marvel Studios' more divisive film offerings, debuting with a 47% Rotten Tomatoes score. Its box office performance can't be used as a metric for audience appeal, as it was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic which saw many blockbusters given a slim theatrical window before being dumped on streaming.

Still, the film was undisputedly a rare theatrical misfire for Marvel and as such, there's been very little follow-up on the events of the 2021 release...until now.

Speaking to Inverse, Marvel's Kevin Feige confirmed, "There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2,” before adding. “There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean.

Of course, what Feige is alluding to, is the presence of the Celestial Tiamut, which is currently sticking out of the ocean in the MCU. It seems that island will play a big part in Captain America: New World Order, according to the film's first trailer.

If you recall, Sersi used her matter manipulation powers in Eternals to turn Tiamut into a foreign substance before he could destroy the planet. According to reports, the substance that Sersi ended up creating is none other than adamantium, the indestructible metal that infamously coats Wolverine's skeleton.

Reports speculate that the U.S. and other foreign powers will be in an arms race to get their hands on the new substance, with the new Captain America, Falcon and Red Hulk taking on a number of powerful adversaries.

Moving back to Eternals 2, are you saddened by the news that the film won't be receiving a sequel? The film featured a mid-credits sequence showcasing Harry Styles as Eros and his companion, Pip the Troll voiced by Patton Oswalt but there's been no follow-up on either character since.

It joins Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the only MCU films to not receive a direct follow-up, although to be fair, Black Widow was always envisioned as a one-and-done project, and Shang-Chi currently has a sequel in active development.

Eternals Synopsis: Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.  Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/22/2024, 5:17 PM
The very moment they decided to make the Eternals robots they already messed it up.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/22/2024, 5:21 PM
Hahaha good - that film (sick visuals aside) was pretty awful. That was their first ever total flop too.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/22/2024, 5:21 PM
"Moving back to Eternals 2, are you saddened by the news that the film won't be receiving a sequel?"

Nah. That's okay, I didn't even watch the first one.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/22/2024, 5:24 PM
The Eternals is very good
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/22/2024, 5:27 PM
I think it was Marvels most intelligent movie.
By making them robots and transfering their minds to new bodies, the can live eternally and are by definition Eternals.

The only two things i did not like was the bad cgi for the Deviants and the lack of character for them.
Only Kro gained a sentient mind, the rest were just monsters.

The movie also confirms that Thanos was a hero.
If he wouldn't have wiped out half the population, Tiamut would have destroyed earth already.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/22/2024, 5:32 PM
haha , Dc wins this round again.
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 7/22/2024, 5:33 PM
Never finished. Tried twice and fell asleep both times. What a boring mess.

