THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS BTS Photos Show Vanessa Kirby In Sue Storm's Comic-Accurate Costume

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in theaters last summer to glowing reviews and a solid, albeit unspectacular, $521.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Still, it was Marvel Studios' highest-grossing 2025 release, the biggest Fantastic Four movie ever, and a blockbuster that nipped at the heels of Superman, which grossed $618.7 million. It's no wonder then that we're already hearing rumblings about a Fantastic Four sequel.

While we wait and see whether that becomes a reality, Marvel's First Family will next take centre stage in this December's Avengers: Doomsday. The team's costumes are expected to remain largely the same, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps only offered a glimpse of Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny in their classic blue-and-black uniforms.

For the Jack Kirby fans among you, though, we now have some never-before-seen shots of those, thanks to the upcoming Family Portraits: Photos From The Set book.

As you can see below, Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic) and Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman) look like they've stepped straight off the page in these uniforms. A tie-in comic—and First Steps' opening montage—previously confirmed that the Fantastic Four wore these suits for their first adventure, a battle with Mole Man in the heart of New York.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was a fairly breezy adventure, with a runtime of under two hours. Hopefully, any future movies will get a little more room to breathe. However, we wouldn't necessarily bank on flashbacks showcasing these costumes as the team is likely to be part of the same world as the Avengers and X-Men in the post-Secret Wars MCU.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.