THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Still Reveals Marvel's First Family Getting Ready To Blast Into The Cosmos

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Still Reveals Marvel's First Family Getting Ready To Blast Into The Cosmos

A new still for The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows Marvel's First Family gearing up to head into outer space before being transformed into their reality's only superheroes. You can check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 15, 2025 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Superman has dominated headlines this week, but two weeks after the Man of Tomorrow returns to theaters, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will land.

A new image from the Marvel Studios reboot has been released today, with Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm preparing to take flight for the fateful journey set to grant them fantastic powers. 

Reed can be seen giving Ben the thumbs up, unaware that his best friend will be forever transformed into a "Thing" when they return from the cosmos.

It was initially reported that we wouldn't see the team's origin story in the MCU, but images like this (we've included a few other officially released shots below) somewhat contradict that. Still, we don't expect this to take up a huge chunk of the movie. 

Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently talked about how he's approaching Ben, and praised The Fantastic Four: First Steps' practical Yancy Street and how being immersed in that benefited his performance. 

"Jack Kirby wrote this character [of Ben Grimm] as a bit of an homage to his father, and to the streets that he grew up on," he explains. "I'm a New Yorker, and I've spent a lot of time on Essex Street, on Delancey, on Clinton."

"So it does feel like home to me, and the production did a beautiful job recreating that. It was so cool to walk down and see the hat seller and the fish seller," Moss-Bachrach added. "I was shocked that we were outside of London because it fully felt like the Lower East Side."

Last month, we got a possible plot leak for The Fantastic Four: First Steps; if you're curious about what's to come, you can find it here.

image host
image host
image host
image host

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

H.E.R.B.I.E. Speaks In New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Silence Your Cell Phones PSA
Related:

H.E.R.B.I.E. Speaks In New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Silence Your Cell Phones PSA
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reshoots Set Photos Reveal A Huge Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer SPOILER
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reshoots Set Photos Reveal A Huge Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer SPOILER

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2025, 7:55 PM
Cool!!.

I like that the FF astronaut suits has the blue & white color scheme that their superhero outfits will have…

That’s a neat touch imo.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/15/2025, 7:58 PM
FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TRAILER #1
Days in release: 28
Views: 19,344,799
Likes: 472,000
Dislikes: 47,000
Comments: 37,080

SUPERMAN TRAILER #1
Days in release: 1
Views: 14,507,467
Likes: 433,000
Dislikes: 14,000
Comments: 32,160



Superman catching up First Steps' entire month total in just 1 day.
DesiSpiderman
DesiSpiderman - 5/15/2025, 8:06 PM
@RockReigns - what exactly is the point of your comment? Like who cares. Watch one, watch both, watch neither. Why are we counting trailer stats like it’s a flex? 😭🤣
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/15/2025, 8:09 PM
@DesiSpiderman - Popularity. Fan reaction. Potential look towards the box office gross. Are you going to cry because DC might finally own Marvel for once??
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/15/2025, 8:30 PM
@DesiSpiderman - same with rotten tomatoes and critics reviews on movies mean nothing people will see movies they want to see regardless what reviews rotten tomatoes and critics say people make movies successful transformers one and thunderbolts is proof of it
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/15/2025, 9:09 PM
@RockReigns - Jeff Sneider hearing it's tracking 175 million opening weekend domestically, says it could top Barbie for the opening weekend in the states.
DesiSpiderman
DesiSpiderman - 5/15/2025, 9:26 PM
@RockReigns - I’ m actually just as big of a DC fan as I am a Marvel fan. I don’t really have any bias towards either Studio. But it’s not that deep, see the movies or don’t see the movies. Reviews, box office stats I can see why people would be intrigued by those things but trailer views lmao 🤣🤣
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/15/2025, 9:23 PM
I don't think pitting Superman against Fantastic Four matters. I thought all three Marvels movies had bomb potential. 2/3 have underperformed and not even broke even (I suppose TB has a chance still but it doesn't look good). I don't know anyone talking about the FF movie. It has no buzz. The Pedro casting was a huge mistake and the SS swap turned off whatever was left of the core audience. FF was a very nerd centric book. Its never been Spider-man or something like that. Marvel underestimated swapping SS. I think its going to bomb hard.

Superman is going to do great. It has a lot of buzz, there isn't any controvery and normies love dogs. Its a safe movie date. Its going to kill but its not Superman that tanked the FF. Marvel did.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 5/16/2025, 12:14 AM
I'm sorry but I just can't take Sue seriously with that botox face.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder