THE THING Clobbers His Way Into A New Comic Book Series In Time For Next Year's THE FANTASTIC FOUR Movie

Marvel Comics has announced plans for a new series revolving around The Thing, and we'll follow the ever-lovin' blue-eyed superhero as he takes on all manner of mighty supervillains. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2024 10:12 AM EST
This March is Clobberin' Time because Ben Grimm is back and headlining an all-new Marvel Comics solo series. The Thing will be a five-issue limited series written by Tony Fleecs, following his acclaimed Marvel Comics debut in Venom War: Wolverine, and illustrated by former Fantastic Four artist Leonard Kirk.

The saga sees Ben Grimm step away from the Fantastic Four to take down a criminal conspiracy with mysterious ties to his childhood on Yancy Street, fighting his way to the top as a one-man clobberin' machine. 

However, when the big bad puts out a hefty hit on him, he'll have to battle a who's who of classic Marvel villains from Bullseye to the unstoppable Juggernaut!

Arriving just ahead of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps this July and perfect for newcomers and True Believers alike, The Thing delivers a timeless, action-packed adventure for one of Marvel's most beloved icons.

"What I love about Ben Grimm is that he's just a regular hardworking guy - who happens to have superpowers," Fleecs shared. "He's Jack Kirby. He's not easily impressed by all of the outlandish, cosmic stuff constantly going on around him. The fun thing about this book is trying to figure out, 'Okay, then what would surprise the Thing? What would catch him off guard?'"

"In that spirit, we're throwing every villain in the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe at him. Trying to pit him against some opponents that you wouldn't expect," the writer continued. "We've got Leonard Kirk drawing The Thing! Believe me, you're gonna see ol' Benjy clobber some guys he's never clobbered before."

Kirk chimed in to say, "It's been a decade since my run on Fantastic Four and I am thrilled as punch (pun intended) to be working on this series with everyone's favorite orange, pugilistic paragon of heroism, Ben Grimm. The villains he goes up against range from the, let's just say, less than serious, to the absolutely iconic, and I am very much looking forward to drawing all of them."

Check out Nick Bradshaw's cover along with a variant cover by Greg Land below and stay tuned for more on The Thing as we have it. 

THING2025001-Cover
THING2025001-Land

Ben Grimm may be the strongest member of the Fantastic Four, but once upon a time, he was just a scrawny kid from Yancy Street. When an unexpected visitor from his past sends him on a search for a missing child, the Thing must unravel the mystery even if that means becoming a wanted man! Get ready to see the Ever-Lovin’ Blue-Eyed Thing versus every super-powered criminal and bounty hunter in New York City! Fleecs and Kirk give a glimpse into the history of the Thing that reminds you why Ben Grimm is the heart of the Marvel Universe...and why you don’t want to let him hear you say that!

THE THING #1 (OF 5)
Written by TONY FLEECS
Art by LEONARD KIRK
Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
Variant Cover by GREG LAND
Virgin Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale 3/5

PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/6/2024, 10:40 AM
Don't know who came up with the shitty idea to put chocolate chips on The Thing. But it's one of the dumbest ideas ever.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/6/2024, 10:58 AM
User Comment Image

