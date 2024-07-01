GLADIATOR II Stills Reveal First Look At Pedro Pascal's Marcus Acacius And More; Story Details Revealed

GLADIATOR II Stills Reveal First Look At Pedro Pascal's Marcus Acacius And More; Story Details Revealed

We finally have a better idea of what to expect from Sir Ridley Scott's Gladiator II and, along with new story details, a first look at Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and more has surfaced.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Vanity Fair (via SFFGazette.com)

Gladiator II will slice and dice its way into theaters on November 22 and we finally have a first look at Sir Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to his Oscar-winning 2000 classic. 

According to Vanity Fair (via SFFGazette.com), Paul Mescal's Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla, is the movie's lead character. Decades have passed and he's come of age far away from his mother after she sent him to the northern coast of Africa to escape the reaches of the Roman Empire.

He's grown up resenting her (not understanding she had good reason for sending him away) but now has a peaceful life with a wife and child of his own...until the Romans invade, that is. 

"He’s taken root in a seacoast town in Numidia," Scott explains. "He’s a blue-eyed, fair-skinned man with red hair, and he couldn’t be more different from the inhabitants. It’s one of the last surviving civilizations, as the Romans begin to descend in North Africa and take it all over."

Leading the charge is Pedro Pascal's Marcus Acacius, a previously unseen Roman general who trained under Russell Crowe's Maximus. The actor describes him as a fighter who "learned from the best, so of course this code of honor is ingrained into his training and into his existence. But at the end of the day, he’s a different person. And that can’t change who he is."

"Maximus is Maximus, and that can’t be replicated. That just makes Acacius capable of different things," Pascal adds. "He’s a very, very good general, which can mean a very good killer."

Lucius detests what Acacius stands for but finds himself a prisoner of war in Rome. It's then Gladiator II's big twist comes. 

"The wrinkle is, when he gets to Rome as a prisoner and has a first round in the arena, he sees his mother - to his shock," Scott teases. "He doesn’t know whether she’s alive or not. How would he know? You don’t have telephones. There’s no press. And there’s his mother in the royal box looking pretty good after 20 years. And she’s with the general who he came face-to-face with on the wall in Numidia..."

Several new stills have been shared from Gladiator II and, while we're unable to post them here due to potential copyright issues, you can check them out by following the link in the X posts below to visit Vanity Fair

Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans Join Forces To Rescue Santa Claus In First Trailer For RED ONE
Related:

Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans Join Forces To Rescue Santa Claus In First Trailer For RED ONE
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Producer Talks Possible Johnny Depp Return And Margot Robbie's Planned Spin-Off
Recommended For You:

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Producer Talks Possible Johnny Depp Return And Margot Robbie's Planned Spin-Off
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 7/1/2024, 11:40 AM
DOES PEDRO PASCAL EVER FUKING SHAVE??????????!!!!!!! WHAT THE FUC IS WRONG WITH THIS GUY????
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/1/2024, 11:45 AM
@HappyMan1 - you saw him in Wonder Woman 1984 right?, that's why
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/1/2024, 11:57 AM
@HappyMan1 - he definitely joined the keanu reeves team, where he has the same visual for every movie. Totally breaks the immersion, tbh, to me here he's basically roman Joel
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/1/2024, 11:40 AM
It doesn't enough have GLADIATOR in it.
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/1/2024, 11:42 AM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/1/2024, 11:43 AM
So he travels on to.e



Tu.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/1/2024, 11:44 AM
Wish Paul Mescal nabbed human torch. Kind of funny he’s starring with Joesph Quinn in this
Canon108
Canon108 - 7/1/2024, 11:45 AM
Looking forward to this, hope it's as fun as the first one.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/1/2024, 11:46 AM
Much like Furiosa, I thought this would be unnecessary but I think just like with Furiosa, it's going to be awesome!
dracula
dracula - 7/1/2024, 11:54 AM
@KaptainKhaos - if its good hopefully it does better than furiosa at the box office
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/1/2024, 11:47 AM
Denzel is going to kill it. Cant wait
PaKent
PaKent - 7/1/2024, 11:49 AM
Pedro looks overweight and short
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 7/1/2024, 11:53 AM
so who will be his young, fan favorite sidekick this time
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/1/2024, 11:54 AM
The original gladiator is an undeniable classic. Easily one Ridley’s finest works and a career best performance from Crowe. I don’t know about this sequel. Is this another case of Hollywood exploiting the film, turning it into a franchise milking it for what it’s worth? Apparently so. The cast looks good I guess I’ll wait to see a trailer before I decide if I’m going to see it or not.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/1/2024, 11:54 AM
Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard will be missed.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder