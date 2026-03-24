HBO's HARRY POTTER First Look Shows Boy Wizard In Quidditch Robes - Is The Trailer Dropping Tomorrow?

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, HBO has shared a first official look at its upcoming Harry Potter TV series, with the first season set to adapt J.K. Rowling's debut novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

In the image, we find Dominic McLaughlin's Boy Wizard from behind as he heads towards the Quidditch pitch, broom in hand. He's wearing a Gryffindor cloak with his name and player number on the back, while the banners for Gryffindor and Hufflepuff are shown in the distance.

There's also a sign for Harry's teammates, Fred and George Weasley, the older twin brothers of his best friend, Ron.

The official Harry Potter Instagram account has also confirmed that something is coming "tomorrow," but whether that's more stills or a teaser trailer for the series ahead of its 2027 premiere remains to be seen. However, we're hearing it's likely a trailer.

The series will run for an expected 8 seasons, with each book given space to breathe in a way the movies couldn't. That's good news for Wizarding World fans, especially when so many have questioned the necessity of this small-screen retelling.

The Quidditch matches were a sight to behold in the early 2000s, so seeing how they're reimagined with today's visual effects is an exciting prospect. If nothing else, we'd bet on them being a little faster-paced and longer than what we saw in theaters.

"My Dad tapped me on the train and just gave me this letter," McLaughlin previously said of how it felt to hear from his predecessor, Daniel Radcliffe. "I read it, and then I got to the bottom, and it said, 'Dan R.' I was going mad, but I had to [keep cool]. I was on the train."

Asked how filming is progressing, he responded, "It’s going amazing, it’s going really well. I’ve made good friends with everyone, it’s great to be there."

Check out this Harry Potter first look in the Instagram post below.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Other key cast members include Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick.

Outside of Hogwarts, the series will also feature Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

There's still no official word on who will play Lord Voldemort. However, Cillian Murphy took himself out of the running shortly before WandaVision star Paul Bettany's name started doing the rounds.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.