Shazad Latif's NAUTILUS Will Air In The US Nearly Two Years After Disney+ Passed On The Series

After Disney+ opted not to release Nautilus in 2023, even though all ten episodes had been filmed, the series has found a new home on AMC and AMC+.

By MarkJulian - Apr 12, 2025 05:04 PM EST
The nautical fantasy series Nautilus, a ten-episode Paramount production originally intended for Disney+ in 2023, has found a new home and will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on June 29th.

The fact that all episodes of the ambitious and visually rich series had already wrapped filming made Disney+'s subsequent decision all the more noteworthy when they opted not to release it.

This move, reportedly driven by evolving strategic objectives within the streaming service and a directive to reduce overall expenditures, had a ripple effect across several projects in development or completion.

Alongside Nautilus, this change in direction also resulted in the unexpected vaulting of the Willow series and the cancelation of The Spiderwick Chronicles, leaving creators and audiences alike surprised and disappointed by the platform's change of course.

Following a U.K. debut on Prime Video in October 2024, Nautilus has now been picked up by AMC and AMC+, finally bringing the Jules Verne-inspired underwater adventure to North American audiences nearly two years after its initial acquisition.

A first teaser trailer has been released, offering a preview of the fantastical world.


In a previously released press statement, AMC Networks originals EVP Ben Davis remarked, "Nautilus is a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy and fan-forward series like Orphan Black: Echoes."

Series creator James Dormer added, "I am hugely excited that the efforts of everyone involved in the making of the show will be seen on such a prestigious network.”

In the U.K.-based series, Nemo is, "an Indian Prince robbed of his birth right and family, a prisoner of the East India Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him. But once he sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the awe-inspiring Nautilus, he not only battles with his enemy, he also discovers a magical underwater world."

Shazad Latif stars as Nemo and is joined by Georgia Flood as Humility Lucas and Thierry Frémont as Gustave Benoit. The show also stars Pacharo Mzembe, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai, Ling Cooper Tang, Andrew Shaw, Ashan Kumar, Céline Menville and Kayden Price rounding out the cast.

Nautilus will be released on AMC and AMC+ on June 29 at 9/8c. The show will air weekly before concluding with a two-episode season finale on Aug. 17.

