THE PUNISHER's Jon Bernthal And SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Finally Share The Screen...In THE ODYSSEY

THE PUNISHER's Jon Bernthal And SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Finally Share The Screen...In THE ODYSSEY

Christopher Nolan has assembled Hollywood's brightest stars for his take on The Odyssey, and Daredevil: Born Again star Jon Bernthal is the latest addition to the movie's stacked cast. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2025 06:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

Christopher Nolan's next movie, an adaptation of The Odyssey, is generating a huge amount of excitement in Hollywood. Now, as the filmmaker gears up to begin shooting his first fantasy epic, the star-studded cast has added another impressive name. 

According to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher star Jon Bernthal has joined the cast of the movie. His role is being kept under wraps, but he's the latest A-Lister to board the project which will be led by Spider-Man 4's Tom Holland. 

Also part of the cast are Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last month. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

Of all the movies we expected Nolan to helm, a new take on the epic poem composed by Homer in the 8th Century wasn't predicted or guessed by anyone. However, it's not a stretch to suggest the filmmaker will deliver something special here.

For those of you unfamiliar with the tale, as the trade explains, "The ancient Greek poem is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will."

"The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope."

Bernthal recently won an Emmy for his role in FX's The Bear and has The Accountant 2 and Netflix's His & Hers on the way later this year. For comic book fans, it's his return as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again this March that's most anticipated. 

"I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," the actor previously said of his upcoming MCU debut. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply."

"I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank," Bernthal continued. "I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Keep checking back here for updates on The Odyssey as we have them. 

Tom Holland Is The Wrong Lead For Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Unless The Story Is Changing
Related:

Tom Holland Is The Wrong Lead For Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Unless The Story Is Changing
SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Reportedly Play The Lead Role In Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Reportedly Play The Lead Role In Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 1/22/2025, 6:23 PM
They’ve already shared the screen in the Pilgrimage year ago.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/22/2025, 6:29 PM
@Gmoney84 - @ Polaris -
User Comment Image
thats part of the bait to get you to comment.
Polaris
Polaris - 1/22/2025, 6:25 PM
They've shared the screen already in Pilgrimage (2017)
Toecutter
Toecutter - 1/22/2025, 6:28 PM
User Comment Image
rychlec
rychlec - 1/22/2025, 6:30 PM
I'll still give a 'boo'. Spidey, Daredevil, Kingpin, Punisher, Black Cat... let's get back to basics, man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 6:33 PM
My character predictions so far….

Matt Damon: Odysseus

Tom Holland:Telemachus

Anne Hathaway:Penelope

Charlize Theron:Athena

Lupita Nyong’o : Calypso

Robert Pattinson: Poseidon/Antinous

Zendaya:Circe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 6:42 PM
Josh knew what he was doing with that headline…

Anyway , Bernthal’s great so it’s always nice to see him in any project and especially here since it’s a Nolan film (I think he’s also working with him for the first time).

User Comment Image

I honestly have no clue who he could be playing though , it could be anyone from Ares to one of Penelope's suitors…

Maybe Poseidon?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder