WONKA Star Hugh Grant Says He "Hated" Playing An Oompa Loompa; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

WONKA Star Hugh Grant Says He &quot;Hated&quot; Playing An Oompa Loompa; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed WONKA Star Hugh Grant Says He &quot;Hated&quot; Playing An Oompa Loompa; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The first reviews for Wonka are in, and while critics were (mostly) won over by Paul King's prequel, one of the movie's stars seems a lot less enthusiastic!

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 06, 2023 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Oompa, Loompa, doom-pa-dee... don't.

The review embargo for Paddington director Paul King's Wonka has now lifted, and with 80 verdicts counted, an early Rotten Tomatoes score for the family-friendly prequel has been revealed.

Currently, Wonka sits at an impressive 84% on the popular review aggregator (though it's yet to be "Certified Fresh").

The majority of critics seem to have been won over by King's whimsical origin story for the eccentric chocolatier, with many praising the set design, songs, and joyfully light-hearted tone. Timothée Chalamet's lead performance was also singled out, although some felt the Dune star's attempts to recapture the quirky personalty traits of Gene Wilder's most famous interpretation of the character didn't quite work.

The consensus seems to be, if you liked the Paddington movies, you should have a good time with Wonka - but don't expect it to live up to the 1971 classic.

In related news, Hugh Grant, who plays the Oompa Loompa in the movie, didn't seem to have the best experience while shooting his motion capture scenes as the diminutive songster.

When asked to describe the process during an interview with Metro, Grant called it "drivel," adding that, "It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable. I made a big fuss about it. I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more."

Grant went on to note that he was unsure throughout whether he was supposed to "act with my body or not, and I never received a satisfactory answer. And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator."

Asked if it was all worth it when he saw the film, he shrugged, "not really."

Grant has made a habit out of this sort of curmudgeonly behaviour during press tours, so we wouldn't take his comments too seriously!

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Fantastic Beasts and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the Paddington films, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl’s The Witches), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor.

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Captivating DRAGONS OF WONDERHATCH Trailer Teases Upcoming Must-See Anime/Live-Action Fantasy Hybrid
Related:

Captivating DRAGONS OF WONDERHATCH Trailer Teases Upcoming Must-See Anime/Live-Action Fantasy Hybrid
A New RUMOR Purports That THE WHEEL OF TIME Season 3 Has Found Its Queen Morgase
Recommended For You:

A New RUMOR Purports That THE WHEEL OF TIME Season 3 Has Found Its Queen Morgase
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

mountainman - 12/6/2023, 8:44 AM
Wait? This is another one that little people didn’t get cast in the roles?

Peter Dinklage!!!!
Matador - 12/6/2023, 9:00 AM
@mountainman - Thanks Mr. Dinklage they took our jooooobs!
Origame - 12/6/2023, 9:09 AM
@mountainman - Peter dinklage hates little people more than anyone else on the planet 🤣
Unites - 12/6/2023, 8:47 AM
Did u make 'Rotten Tomatoes' red on purpose in the headline because negativity generates more clicks?
MarkCassidy - 12/6/2023, 8:51 AM
@Unites - No, I made it brown for chocolate.
Matador - 12/6/2023, 8:57 AM
@MarkCassidy -

Batmangina - 12/6/2023, 8:54 AM
Thank God a Cis Gendered white guy got the role of the lil orange guy.
GhostDog - 12/6/2023, 9:02 AM
What a great way to promote your film lol. Who asked for this movie?

We wanted Paddington 3 sooner Paul!
BeNice123 - 12/6/2023, 9:12 AM
Disappointed in hugh, And i thought he was one of the greats. How the [frick] do you not know how to play an Oompa? Lol.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder