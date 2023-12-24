GHOST RIDER Fan Art Makes A Compelling Case For Ryan Gosling To Play MCU's Johnny Blaze

Following rumours that Barbie star Ryan Gosling is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some fiery new fan art imagines what he would look like as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider.

As we're sure you'll agree, he looks phenomenal as the supernatural superhero and it would be a dream come true for many fans if this happened. The role previously belonged to Nicolas Cage who, funnily enough, starred in the 2007 Ghost Rider movie with Gosling's wife, Eva Mendez.

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights for this character for years now and allowed Marvel Television to use the Robbie Reyes version in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief spell. Now, rumours persist Johnny is being lined up to make his MCU debut.

Gosling has previously expressed interest in a superhero movie role and, more specifically, the Spirit of Vengeance. Asked about that last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU."

The actor has suggested he's turned down many superhero roles, saying, "It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it." Clearly, he's waiting for the right character, but will Ghost Rider be it? We're going to have to wait and see.

The Ghost Rider "mantle" has been held by several characters, though Johnny Blaze remains the most iconic. Debuting in 1972, he's a stunt motorcyclist who, through a deal with the devil, transforms into the Ghost Rider when in the presence of evil.

As you'll no doubt already know, his head then becomes a flaming skull and he wields a chain imbued with mystical powers, punishing the wicked and riding a flaming motorcycle. The character borrows heavily from the supernatural horror and superhero genres, with Danny Ketch and Robbie Reyes among those to later inherit the curse from Johnny.

Gosling is perhaps best known for his work in movies like The Notebook, La La Land, and Drive, but is no stranger to action after starring in movies like The Gray Man and the upcoming Fall Guy.

Could you see him playing the MCU's Ghost Rider?