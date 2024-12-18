Nicolas Cage Rumored To Return As GHOST RIDER - Could He Appear In SPIDER-MAN 4?

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed that he and director Shawn Levy attempted to bring Nicolas Cage back as Ghost Rider for the R-rated threequel, but it was a "no-go."

"They were in early drafts. We had versions of that [sequence], but then as it shook out, you're sort of looking...We're trying to make the movie responsibly, as well. It's a big budget. It's the biggest budget of any of the Deadpool movies, but you want to give yourself as much constraint, which really I think facilitates asymmetrical thinking and creativity. If you have too much time or too much money, it usually murders that kind of creativity. So, yeah, you're shrinking things."

"But we did talk to Nic Cage," the actor continued. "We tried to get him, but he was a no-go.... I would've loved him."

We're not sure exactly why Cage declined the offer (possibly a scheduling issue), but it sounds like the actor has since agreed to reprise the role of the Spirit of Vengeance.

According to Daniel Richtman: "I can confirm that Nic Cage will reprise his role as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider in an upcoming project. I don’t know which one just yet, but there aren’t many options left."

The most logical project for Ghost Rider to appear in would obviously be Avengers: Secret Wars, but there have been whispers that Cage could show up as the character in Spider-Man 4. Keep in mind that Jeff Sneider shared a lot of Spidey rumors last night, and it's highly unlikely that all of them are accurate.

If there were ever discussions about adding the Spirit of Vengeance to the mix, it doesn't mean plans were actually put in place or even seriously considered. Still, Spider-Man and Ghost Rider teaming up to face off against Mephisto would certainly be an intriguing prospect.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you like to see Nic Cage back in the saddle as Ghost Rider?

"Years ago, motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) sold his soul to save the life of a loved one. Now, he transforms into a fiery, avenging agent of justice at night wherever evil roams. As the only one who can walk in both worlds, Johnny is charged by Mephistopheles (Donal Logue) himself to destroy Blackheart (Wes Bentley), a demon that wants to overthrow Mephistopheles and create a worse hell than the one that currently exists."