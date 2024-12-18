Nicolas Cage Rumored To Return As GHOST RIDER - Could He Appear In SPIDER-MAN 4?

Nicolas Cage Rumored To Return As GHOST RIDER - Could He Appear In SPIDER-MAN 4?

A new rumor is claiming that Nicolas Cage is now locked in to reprise the role of Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, in the MCU, and there are whispers that he might show up in Spider-Man 4...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Ghost Rider

Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed that he and director Shawn Levy attempted to bring Nicolas Cage back as Ghost Rider for the R-rated threequel, but it was a "no-go."

"They were in early drafts. We had versions of that [sequence], but then as it shook out, you're sort of looking...We're trying to make the movie responsibly, as well. It's a big budget. It's the biggest budget of any of the Deadpool movies, but you want to give yourself as much constraint, which really I think facilitates asymmetrical thinking and creativity. If you have too much time or too much money, it usually murders that kind of creativity. So, yeah, you're shrinking things."

"But we did talk to Nic Cage," the actor continued. "We tried to get him, but he was a no-go.... I would've loved him."

We're not sure exactly why Cage declined the offer (possibly a scheduling issue), but it sounds like the actor has since agreed to reprise the role of the Spirit of Vengeance.

According to Daniel Richtman: "I can confirm that Nic Cage will reprise his role as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider in an upcoming project. I don’t know which one just yet, but there aren’t many options left."

The most logical project for Ghost Rider to appear in would obviously be Avengers: Secret Wars, but there have been whispers that Cage could show up as the character in Spider-Man 4. Keep in mind that Jeff Sneider shared a lot of Spidey rumors last night, and it's highly unlikely that all of them are accurate.

If there were ever discussions about adding the Spirit of Vengeance to the mix, it doesn't mean plans were actually put in place or even seriously considered. Still, Spider-Man and Ghost Rider teaming up to face off against Mephisto would certainly be an intriguing prospect.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you like to see Nic Cage back in the saddle as Ghost Rider?

"Years ago, motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) sold his soul to save the life of a loved one. Now, he transforms into a fiery, avenging agent of justice at night wherever evil roams. As the only one who can walk in both worlds, Johnny is charged by Mephistopheles (Donal Logue) himself to destroy Blackheart (Wes Bentley), a demon that wants to overthrow Mephistopheles and create a worse hell than the one that currently exists."

RUMOR: GHOST RIDER Star Nicolas Cage Now Said To Be In Final Talks To Return As The Spirit Of Vengeance
Related:

RUMOR: GHOST RIDER Star Nicolas Cage Now Said To Be In "Final Talks" To Return As The Spirit Of Vengeance
Marvel Television Executive Hopes To Bring GHOST RIDER To TV...But Not The Johnny Blaze Version!
Recommended For You:

Marvel Television Executive Hopes To Bring GHOST RIDER To TV...But Not The Johnny Blaze Version!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Pathogen
Pathogen - 12/18/2024, 9:45 AM
eh.....
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 9:50 AM
I’m thinking Secret Wars rather then Spider Man 4 or atleast I hope so…

Anyway , it would be cool to see him again so I’m down for it.

Also give me a scene of him , Gabriel Luna’s Robbie and perhaps even Sam Elliot’s Carter Slade/Caretaker riding down Battleworld into action!!.

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 12/18/2024, 9:52 AM
Until its official, I'm not believing this bullshit.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 12/18/2024, 9:53 AM
Ya, a 60 year old Johnny Blaze that’s what we all want!

If his version of GhostRider is gonna show, it’d be more appropriate to show up in Secret Wars.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/18/2024, 9:55 AM
Not going to act like I loved those movies. But I guess it’s not about me, it’s about redemption of character kind of like how Jennifer Garner did for hers.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 12/18/2024, 10:00 AM
lol way more accurate leaker said these ghost rider spider man 4 rumors were gonna pop up to weed out leakers
Lo and behold
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/18/2024, 10:32 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - and they went for it despite the warnings. I believe that's what happen to the toast version of my time to shine
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/18/2024, 10:02 AM
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/18/2024, 10:05 AM
Betteridge's law sez
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/18/2024, 10:15 AM
why in the [frick] would it be in Spider-Man? and not Secret Wars.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/18/2024, 10:16 AM
"Keep in mind that Jeff Sneider shared a lot of Spidey rumors last night, and it's highly unlikely that all of them are accurate"
NO SHIT
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 12/18/2024, 10:20 AM
This is the part that bugs me about Comic Book movies today.

1) Marvel started the recasting and development of heroes with fresh faces and names. Most were virtual unknown and they became those heroes like unknown Christopher Reeves became Superman.

2) DC actually had the opportunity to take Nolan's first two films and build their own DCU alongside Marvel as they build the MCU. They sadly did not.

3) DC tried to build the DCEU with mostly fresh faces, but their execution was far too rushed because they didn't want to be labelled a Marvel copycat, which made no sense since Marvel and DC copied each other in the comics for decades.

4) Marvel starts to cast some better known actors for later roles in Phase 4 specifically but their approach the turning it into the MSheU destroys their product.
The move away from organic stories and solid world/universe building.

5) Marvel goes into preservation mode and tried to fix everything with the Multiverse (which is usually an act of desperation in the comics which things have gone too far off the rails), but they screw up the multiverse as well.

6) Sony/Marvel make Spider-Man: No Way Home and bring in Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield along with the villains from 20 years ago. The nostalgia is huge for the fans and the movie makes bank.

7) Marvel sees the member berries writing on the wall and allow Deadpool and Wolverine, thereby brining back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (which was a mistake if they keep him in the MCU) and it also hurts their ability to introduce a new Wolverine. They also bring back Blade, Electra and Gambit from previous franchises.

8) Shortly after seeing the fan response Marvel abandons their redone version of Blade and now rumors circulate that Wesley Snipes will be included in a possible future installment.

9) Now Marvel is trying to bring back ALL of the previous actors who played heroes/villains include Nicholas Cage...instead of building the new universe.

10) And to cap it all off RDJ is brought back and Chris Evans is rumored to return in Secret Wars because Marvel fumbled the ball so badly with Phase 4.

They had the world in the palm of their hands......then chose "Five Years Later", went too big, made Endgame TOO Final...and then went woke.
Now they are trying to close the barn door after the horse has gotten out.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/18/2024, 10:34 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - you make a lot of good observations but fail to make an actual point.

The way the multiverse is culminating is EXACTLY how I predicted it to be years ago. Anyone who (1) read the comics and (2) understood that marvel bought fox and wants to bring mutants into the 616 organically, will have foreseen this.

We will get new mutant faces (and some old, don't forget there's like 3 wolverines in the same universe at one point not counting their offspring) after secret wars. We will have fantastic 4 in the mix too. They could have rushed all this in one movie but that's not as satisfying.

People complained that civil war movie had too few heroes. Now marvel finally put in thr work to expand the world to have more heroes you can count or remember, and people complain? We will get a legit secret wars movie thar childhood me could never imagine and yet, complaints. Trust that the new mutant faces will come but can we please watch our fav mcu heroes try to beat up the foX men first
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/18/2024, 10:53 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - Yep, that about sums it up. After Endgame they should have much more structured in building up Kang. They could also have used him to bring back dead cast members, at least those that people still cared about. The Disney Plus shows honestly are a disaster when you compare them to what Netflix put out.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/18/2024, 10:32 AM
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/18/2024, 10:35 AM
Hope it's just in Secret Wars. I am still crossing fingers for The Jackal to appear in Spider-Man 4.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 10:48 AM
@NinnesMBC - that would be cool!!.

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 12/18/2024, 10:48 AM
Noooo. Cmon get somebody better than Nic Cage. So many other actors could play Johnny Blaze. Enough with this nostalgia shit. He wasn’t even that good to begin with.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder