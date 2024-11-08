RUMOR: GHOST RIDER Star Nicolas Cage Now Said To Be In "Final Talks" To Return As The Spirit Of Vengeance

Exciting news for fans of Nic Cage's Spirit of Vengeance today as it's being reported that the iconic actor is in "final talks" to return as Ghost Rider in an upcoming MCU project. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Nov 08, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Marvel Studios has been sitting on the Ghost Rider rights for years, allowing Marvel Television to use the Robbie Reyes version in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief spell. Recently, however, rumours have persisted that Johnny Blaze is being lined up to make his MCU debut.

Initially, we heard that might happen in a "Marvel Studios Special Presentation," but with Disney shifting its focus away from Disney+ in a bid to increase theatrical profits, those plans might have fallen by the wayside. 

The Spirit of Vengeance is bound to show up somewhere down the line, but before we get a new version, we may see a familiar flaming face.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance star Nicolas Cage is now in "active talks" to reprise the role. The project he's being eyed for isn't named, though Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars are most likely. 

This comes after Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds recently said, "[Daredevil and Ghost Rider] were in early drafts. We had versions of that [sequence], but then as it shook out, you're sort of looking...we're trying to make the movie responsibly, as well."

"It's a big budget. It's the biggest budget of any of the Deadpool movies, but you want to give yourself as much constraint, which really I think facilitates asymmetrical thinking and creativity."

"If you have too much time or too much money, it usually murders that kind of creativity. So, yeah, you're shrinking things," the actor continued. "But we did talk to Nic Cage. We tried to get him, but he was a no-go. I would've loved him."

The plan in that movie had been for both Cage's Ghost Rider and Ben Affleck's Daredevil to be part of The Void's Resistance. Instead, the focus was put on Blade, Elektra, Gambit, and X-23. 

The Ghost Rider "mantle" has been held by several characters, though Johnny Blaze remains the most iconic. Debuting in 1972, he's a stunt motorcyclist who, through a deal with the devil, transforms into the Ghost Rider when in the presence of evil.

In an interview which took place shortly before the launch of Agatha All Along, Marvel Television boss and Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, was asked which one character he'd like to bring to TV. 

"I would wanna do the Danny Ketch era of Ghost Rider," he confirmed. "I think there are a lot of people who would be here for some Ghost Rider."

For now, focusing on the supernatural superhero's most famous Variant may be a priority for Marvel Studios and we'd imagine Cage will have far more fun with this role than he did playing a grotesque CG Superman in The Flash

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/8/2024, 12:18 PM
At this rumor point even Jonathan Majors is in talks to return as Namor.
PC04
PC04 - 11/8/2024, 12:19 PM
Rated R Ghost Rider! C'mon! Rated R Ghost Rider. Be scary, be brutal, be insane!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/8/2024, 12:23 PM
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/8/2024, 12:25 PM
I could be onboard if he's there to pass the torch. But a 60+ year old Johnny Blaze doesn't seem like a great long-term plan.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/8/2024, 12:55 PM
@Clintthahamster - Really none of Marvel's plans for these old/new acquisitions make much sense long-term.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/8/2024, 12:27 PM
Shame more wasn't done with Reyes. The casting was pretty good.
RedFury
RedFury - 11/8/2024, 12:30 PM
I hope this cast of past characters the rumours are shaping out get some solid screen time. I really want to hear about their lives since we've last seen them. Give the audience a catch up, and time to sit with them. Like how they dipped into what Garfield and Maguire's Spidey's were sort of up to. But don't rush it and make it a bunch of quips like in DP&W. If they're going to bank on nostalgia bucks again, at least give us some substance along with it.

I'd love to hear about what Ghost Rider has been doing, same goes for Blade before the void if they bring him back, etc.. etc.. paint us a picture so they don't just seem like plot devices.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/8/2024, 12:34 PM
I wish the MCU would go back to telling actual stories again.
folieaturd
folieaturd - 11/8/2024, 12:34 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 11/8/2024, 12:40 PM
Switch it up, after Secret Wars. Reboot the entire MCU with the same actors in new roles. Throw a wrench into everything we know and start from scratch without a single retread.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/8/2024, 12:46 PM
If they do have Cage come back to play Blaze, I really hope they go with the 90’s sunglasses, trench coat, and ponytail look. Shit there’s part of me that wouldn’t mind him actually being the 616 Blaze and acting as a mentor to Danny.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
kazuma
kazuma - 11/8/2024, 12:47 PM
Nah. Give me National Treasure 3
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/8/2024, 12:59 PM
I truly can't believe after how dirty the flash did him with his cameo that he would want to do what is essentially probably the same thing for Marvel.

Even if he trusts them more or something, I would personally have such a bad taste in my mouth and just be like "no more legacy cameos"

