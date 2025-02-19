GREEN LANTERN Director Gets Brutally Honest About Notorious Flop: "Our Bad Guy Was A Cloud With A Face"

GREEN LANTERN Director Gets Brutally Honest About Notorious Flop: &quot;Our Bad Guy Was A Cloud With A Face&quot;

In a new interview, Green Lantern director Martin Campbell doesn't mince words when discussing his notorious 2011 Green Lantern movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 19, 2025 11:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Green Lantern

2011's Green Lantern became such a notorious critical and commercial flop that nothing was done with the character of Hal Jordan - or the rest of the GL Corps - in live-action until DC Studios announced plans for the upcoming Lanterns HBO series a couple of years ago.

The movie's many problems have been discussed ad nauseam, and director Martin Campbell has previously spoken about why he felt the DC Comics adaptation didn't connect with audiences.

Now, while speaking to Variety about his latest action movie The Cleaner, the filmmaker gets brutally honest about Green Lantern's failings.

“It didn’t do business, I think, for a number of reasons, but the reason I did it was simply I’d never done one before,” he says. “I think quite honestly, if you’re going to do a superhero movie, you have to be in that world a little bit, you know what I mean? You have to be excited by it. You have to have a background where you are part of that world and you’ve been involved in that thing. And I wasn’t.”

Campbell adds that he "read all the comics and so forth," but simply didn't feel that the script was where it needed to be.

"I’m simply saying I don’t think that the script was great. I also felt that Parallax, our bad guy, was just a cloud with a face on it — literally, that’s all it was. And also you had Ryan [Reynolds] and you had Blake [Lively] who were, by the way, wonderful to work with — I have to say, both terrific. [But] I think while all the characters were part of the story … part of the comics basically, I think the story was left wanting.”

Finally, Campbell says that the film’s original ending was compromised by cost concerns. “I had a totally different ending to the movie, or the last third of it, all of which was scrapped in the interest of budget.”

Plenty of maligned superhero movies have at least a few fans that are willing to go to bat for them, but you'd probably be hard pushed to find anyone rushing to the defence of Green Lantern!

Sworn to preserve intergalactic order, the Green Lantern Corps has existed for centuries. Its newest recruit, Hal Jordan, is the first human to join the ranks. The Green Lanterns have little regard for humans, who have thus far been unable to harness the powers of the ring each member wears. But Jordan, a gifted and cocky test pilot, may be the corps' only hope when a new enemy called Parallax threatens the universal balance of power.

GREEN LANTERN Director Martin Campbell Reflects On Biggest Regrets With Failed 2011 DC Movie
Related:

GREEN LANTERN Director Martin Campbell Reflects On Biggest Regrets With Failed 2011 DC Movie
MAD MEN Star Jon Hamm Reflects On Pitching Role To Marvel And Confirms He Turned Down GREEN LANTERN
Recommended For You:

MAD MEN Star Jon Hamm Reflects On Pitching Role To Marvel And Confirms He Turned Down GREEN LANTERN

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/19/2025, 11:37 PM
There are actors that a spot on for characters such as Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark. But Ryan Reynolds was not Hal Jordan. Mark Strong as Sinestro was so perfect and he unfortunately was put in a terrible script.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 2/19/2025, 11:44 PM
The problem with the GL movie was not the cast or even the costume, it was following the Geoff Johns garbage.

The Geoff Johns stuff and the retcon of Sinestro being Hal's trainer should have all been ignored, they should have went with Hal being selected to be a GL and had Sinestro as the bad guy, ex Green Lantern hunting down the Corps and coming to earth to kill Hal and take his ring.

The Geoff Johns dead mom origin retcon from The Flash Rebirth/Flashpoint were also the problems with the snyderverse Flash movie, except in addition to this, unlike the GL movie, the cast for the Ezra Miller Flash movie was also trash, Ezra as Flash is the worst casting in superhero movie history.

The damage that Johns has caused comics in everything he has written after Sinestro Corps War has been a huge reason why so many DC live action products suck. It's because Johns sucks.

Martin Campbell is a good director, Goldeneye, Casino Royale, Mask Of Zorro, were all excellent movies (the Zorro sequel sucked tho), I am willing to say that the GL movie disappointing was not his fault. It was entirely in the writing. Even the first draft of the script was much better than what we got for the film.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/19/2025, 11:44 PM
A freaking giant cloud. I mean cmon.

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/19/2025, 11:48 PM
@da2213viking - I know.
Who would think that would make for a good lead villain?

User Comment Image
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/19/2025, 11:49 PM
@Feralwookiee - Nephologists
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/20/2025, 12:27 AM
There are a lot worse comicbook movies than GL.
Gambito
Gambito - 2/20/2025, 12:48 AM
@S8R8M - True, however given how the movie came out at a point where the GL books were outselling [frick]ing Batman and after massive events like Rebith and Blackest Night and then it [frick]ing killed any momentum the franchise had going it definitely one of the most embarrassing
Gambito
Gambito - 2/20/2025, 12:57 AM
The movie would have been way better by just having Sinestro as the main baddie, sort of like the animated movie where they showed him a lantern already crumbling

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder