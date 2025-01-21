NOVA: 7 Actors Who Could Play The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Richard Rider In Upcoming TV Series

NOVA: 7 Actors Who Could Play The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Richard Rider In Upcoming TV Series

With rumours swirling about Marvel Studios' plans for a Nova TV series, we're looking at more than half a dozen actors we think would be the right fit to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Richard Rider.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jan 21, 2025 12:01 PM EST

If recent reports are to be believed, Marvel Studios and Marvel Television are moving full steam ahead with a Nova TV series. The current expectation is that we'll see Richard Rider lead a team of heroes to do battle with Annihilus after he unleashes his Annihilation Wave.

Rumour has it Kevin Feige is open to casting an actor of any ethnicity as the fan-favourite cosmic hero, while we've heard nothing about Nova's likely age. That means he could be an experienced space-farer or a rookie embarking on his first mission.

In this feature, we take a look at some of what we believe are the most exciting casting possibilities for the MCU's Nova. From veteran Hollywood actors to rising stars and some names you may not expect to see here, we're sure you'll have something to say. 

Check out our selections for Nova by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

7. Asher Angel

asher-angel-talks-shazam-fury-of-the-gods-struggles-dcu-v0-ys-ZJn-F4ra6-XJb14l-GZIsw-DT8c-T1-Sn5he38

Angel is best known for his role as Billy Batson in the Shazam! movies. However, by the time the sequel, Fury of the Gods, rolled around, most agreed that he'd become an even better fit for the teenager's superhero alter-ego than Zachary Levi.

The 22-year-old is on the cusp of a breakout role and Nova could be it. In the comics, the hero acquired the power of the Nova Corps when he was just a teenager, and Angel would do a great job playing a version of Richard who isn't a seasoned here but is now used to using his powers. 
 

6. Bill Skarsgård

john-wick-4-character-poster-bill-skarsgaard-1-copy

Rumour has it the Nosferatu star is being eyed for an MCU role after his brief stint voicing Kro in Eternals. While Skarsgård has become known for transforming into characters like Pennywise the Clown and Count Orlok, an action-hero would be a great way to shake that off. 

At 34, he'd be a fine choice for a version of this character who has spent the better part of a decade - remember, Thanos laid waste to the Nova Corps in the late 2010s - protecting the cosmos. This would be a great way to shake off The Crow too...
 

5. Jamie Dornan

E-Bmmu-RXs-AMxurl

Yes, Dornan is best known for starring in the Fifty Shades movies, but if you've seen him as a serial killer in BBC's The Fall or his standout role in Belfast, you'll be well aware that there's much more to the Irish actor than just Christian Grey. 

Dornan would be phenomenal as a seasoned Nova. Remember, the character will be doing battle with Annihilus and, somewhere down the line, is likely to be Sam Alexander's mentor. Of note is the fact Dornan has previously met with Kevin Feige so he's on Marvel Studios' radar. 
 

4. Taron Egerton

MV5-BNTNk-Mj-Qz-Nm-Qt-Nz-E4-ZC00-NDlm-LTky-Yj-At-ZDZk-YTQ5-Nj-Bm-YThl-Xk-Ey-Xk-Fqc-Gc-V1-FMjpg-UX100

If it feels like Egerton's name is constantly showing up in these lists, there's a good reason for that. Not only is he an immense talent but his taking on a lead role in a Marvel or DC project is long overdue (Netflix's Carry-On was further proof he's leading man material). 

Placing a series like this on the hugely talented Welshman's shoulders would be a wise move on Marvel Studios' part. Whether it's Kingsman, Rocketman, or Black Bird, Egerton never fails to impress and could effortlessly become the new face of the Marvel Cosmic Universe. 
 

3. Regé-Jean Page 

maxresdefault-10

Page put himself on the map with Bridgerton and later proved himself capable of playing an action hero with a memorable turn in the highly underrated Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. Honestly, we can't quite believe he hasn't already been cast as a superhero.

Why Nova? Why not?! Richard Rider is a character Marvel Studios can do pretty much anything with due to him not being fleshed out on the page in quite the same way as other MCU heavy-hitters. Page has the chance to make Nova his own and we think the result would be spectacular.
 

2. Hayden Christensen

ahsoka-hayden-christensen-2-copy

Yes, we're aware of what a left-field choice this is but bear with us. The actor's return to Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka has been celebrated by fans, and rightly so. He did a terrific job in both projects and a full-time return to acting would be wonderful to see. 

The Anakin Skywalker actor returning to outer space is admittedly a little on the nose, but as the most experienced member of the Nova Corps leading a team into action against Annihilus, we believe Christensen would knock this role out of the park as he delves into Richard's complexities.
 

1. Caleb McLaughlin

Snapinst-app-409759051-331350066366530-971329530842170522-n-1080

Best known for his role as Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things, McLaughlin has grown up fast and, at 23, already looks ready for an action role. Playing Richard would allow him to move on from the Netflix series and, similar to Angel, he's the right age or play a younger version.

We've heard that Marvel Studios is open to casting actors of any ethnicity and few would surely complain about a rising star and talented actor like McLaughlin spending the next several years establishing Nova as a key player in the MCU. 
 

RUMOR: Marvel Television May Cast A Person Of Color As The MCU's Richard Rider In NOVA
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Television May Cast A Person Of Color As The MCU's Richard Rider In NOVA
NOVA: New Details On Young And Sexy MCU TV Series And Plans For FANTASTIC FOUR Villain Annihilus
Recommended For You:

NOVA: New Details On "Young And Sexy" MCU TV Series And Plans For FANTASTIC FOUR Villain Annihilus

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/21/2025, 12:18 PM
Don't think Caleb is good for Nova, but I think that guy has a bright future. Also how TF is he already 23? Damn I'm old lol
Evansly
Evansly - 1/21/2025, 1:15 PM
@DarthOmega - Caleb would have been a good Miles.

Back before he was outed for fantasizing about eating people I thought Armie Hammer would have done well in the role
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/21/2025, 1:23 PM
@Evansly - never heard him say this, but knowing the generation he belongs to, wouldn't be surprised if all of that was a joke just for kicks
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 1/21/2025, 1:40 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - definitely not a joke. The guy has serious issues. Several documentaries were made about him and his family.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 1/21/2025, 12:21 PM
Anyone of 200 actors could. But seriously, what tard came up with this list?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 1/21/2025, 12:24 PM
@TheNewYorker - hey! Josh is OUR tard!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/21/2025, 12:26 PM
Hold on why has nobody mentioned Idris Elba or Pedro pascal
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/21/2025, 1:12 PM
@AllsNotGood -


"Bots Unite"
Forthas
Forthas - 1/21/2025, 12:31 PM
Even though I wish he were a bit shorter I kind of see Harris Dickinson or Dev Patel (also a bit tall) in the role. Don't ask me why!
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/21/2025, 1:18 PM
@Forthas - i can see dev as nova for sure. Hell i can even see him as danny rand
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 1/21/2025, 12:33 PM
Asher Angel.

He was the only GOOD thing about those 'SHAZAM' movies.



...And Meagan Goode and Grace Currey in those uniforms.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 12:35 PM
My personal choice is Taron Egerton for Richard Rider…

User Comment Image

He’s a good actor and certainly fits this moreso then the Wolverine fancasts.

Jamie Dornan is good looks wise but I don’t see him being able to be the cocky character Nova is since I have seen him in mainly more stoic roles (granted , it depends on the characterization they go for).

If they do go with a POC for the role then I think Rege Jean Page could pull it off.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/21/2025, 1:16 PM
@TheVisionary25 - i suggest watching interviews of him to get a taste of his personality. I mean, cavil was mainly stoic until superman but his real life personality screams clark. Same with tyler hoechlin
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 1:21 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - good point

I’ll try to do that.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/21/2025, 12:35 PM
My choices.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 12:45 PM
@MCUKnight11 - all good choices

Will be interested to see the age range they go

I’m hoping for 30’s but we’ll see.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/21/2025, 12:56 PM
@MCUKnight11 - all better than this list
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/21/2025, 1:12 PM
@MCUKnight11 - gosling is solid but i feel he will only sign on for ghost rider.

Glen powel would be fantastic considering he didnt land booster gold or hal jordan. Batman is still up in the air for him tho.

Dylan obrien i know is 33 but i feel nova should have a face that screams experience and hardened in the line of battle and obrien kinda still has a young look to him. Always wanted him for nightwing.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/21/2025, 1:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'd like somewhere around the same age as Quill.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/21/2025, 1:18 PM
@KurtCrawler - User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/21/2025, 1:20 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - It'll be him or Keanu for GR.
Powell will get something at some point. Hoping for Cyclops.
I've always wanted Dylan for either Peter Parker or Terry mcginnis but he could work for Rider.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 1:23 PM
@MCUKnight11 - if they are going for a younger Jean then I feel like you have to have Cyclops be around the same age range so I don’t see Powell getting it.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/21/2025, 1:26 PM
@MCUKnight11 - [frick] yes him for cyclops. I would dig jeremy allen white for wolverine.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/21/2025, 12:41 PM
Caleb should be T'Challa Jr.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/21/2025, 1:07 PM
@TheFinestSmack - or miles morales.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 1/21/2025, 12:45 PM
My only real exposure to this character has been in the ultimate spiderman cartoon, and he was THE MOST annoying character ever.

To be fair pretty much everything about that show sucked so I should prob give him a fair shot. Anyone have any good recommendations for comics or stories to check out?
koolaidbag
koolaidbag - 1/21/2025, 12:47 PM
These all suck
pucrepeap
pucrepeap - 1/21/2025, 12:51 PM
Sinclair is a kid, that's not Sinclair.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/21/2025, 12:57 PM
How this list was made…

User Comment Image
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/21/2025, 1:01 PM
This list is ass. I don't think Josh actually reads comics lol
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 1/21/2025, 1:09 PM
RuPaul for Nova
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/21/2025, 1:12 PM
2 of these are not good options.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/21/2025, 1:14 PM
Caleb would be great for Miles Morales.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 1/21/2025, 1:27 PM
Caleb should be Miles, I like Rege Jean-Page for Cyclops actually. Ryan Gosling should be Ghost Rider full stop (imo of course).

I don't know much about Nova's character to give a good idea for the actor, but if they are going for a Helldivers vibe, I think someone like Chris Pine could work. Do the Star Trek vibe. Or Glen Powell for the Top Gun vibes
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/21/2025, 1:40 PM
It's about time they get this going. This should have happened before the conclusion of GOTG.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/21/2025, 1:42 PM
Alden Ehrenreich or Glenn Powell would be my choice for Nova.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder