NOVA: 7 Actors Who Could Play The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Richard Rider In Upcoming TV Series

If recent reports are to be believed, Marvel Studios and Marvel Television are moving full steam ahead with a Nova TV series. The current expectation is that we'll see Richard Rider lead a team of heroes to do battle with Annihilus after he unleashes his Annihilation Wave. Rumour has it Kevin Feige is open to casting an actor of any ethnicity as the fan-favourite cosmic hero, while we've heard nothing about Nova's likely age. That means he could be an experienced space-farer or a rookie embarking on his first mission. In this feature, we take a look at some of what we believe are the most exciting casting possibilities for the MCU's Nova. From veteran Hollywood actors to rising stars and some names you may not expect to see here, we're sure you'll have something to say.

7. Asher Angel Angel is best known for his role as Billy Batson in the Shazam! movies. However, by the time the sequel, Fury of the Gods, rolled around, most agreed that he'd become an even better fit for the teenager's superhero alter-ego than Zachary Levi. The 22-year-old is on the cusp of a breakout role and Nova could be it. In the comics, the hero acquired the power of the Nova Corps when he was just a teenager, and Angel would do a great job playing a version of Richard who isn't a seasoned here but is now used to using his powers.



6. Bill Skarsgård Rumour has it the Nosferatu star is being eyed for an MCU role after his brief stint voicing Kro in Eternals. While Skarsgård has become known for transforming into characters like Pennywise the Clown and Count Orlok, an action-hero would be a great way to shake that off. At 34, he'd be a fine choice for a version of this character who has spent the better part of a decade - remember, Thanos laid waste to the Nova Corps in the late 2010s - protecting the cosmos. This would be a great way to shake off The Crow too...



5. Jamie Dornan Yes, Dornan is best known for starring in the Fifty Shades movies, but if you've seen him as a serial killer in BBC's The Fall or his standout role in Belfast, you'll be well aware that there's much more to the Irish actor than just Christian Grey. Dornan would be phenomenal as a seasoned Nova. Remember, the character will be doing battle with Annihilus and, somewhere down the line, is likely to be Sam Alexander's mentor. Of note is the fact Dornan has previously met with Kevin Feige so he's on Marvel Studios' radar.



4. Taron Egerton If it feels like Egerton's name is constantly showing up in these lists, there's a good reason for that. Not only is he an immense talent but his taking on a lead role in a Marvel or DC project is long overdue (Netflix's Carry-On was further proof he's leading man material). Placing a series like this on the hugely talented Welshman's shoulders would be a wise move on Marvel Studios' part. Whether it's Kingsman, Rocketman, or Black Bird, Egerton never fails to impress and could effortlessly become the new face of the Marvel Cosmic Universe.



3. Regé-Jean Page Page put himself on the map with Bridgerton and later proved himself capable of playing an action hero with a memorable turn in the highly underrated Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. Honestly, we can't quite believe he hasn't already been cast as a superhero. Why Nova? Why not?! Richard Rider is a character Marvel Studios can do pretty much anything with due to him not being fleshed out on the page in quite the same way as other MCU heavy-hitters. Page has the chance to make Nova his own and we think the result would be spectacular.



2. Hayden Christensen Yes, we're aware of what a left-field choice this is but bear with us. The actor's return to Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka has been celebrated by fans, and rightly so. He did a terrific job in both projects and a full-time return to acting would be wonderful to see. The Anakin Skywalker actor returning to outer space is admittedly a little on the nose, but as the most experienced member of the Nova Corps leading a team into action against Annihilus, we believe Christensen would knock this role out of the park as he delves into Richard's complexities.

