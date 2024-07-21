NOVA TV Show Confirmed By Kevin Feige; Lead Character And Planned Release Window Also Revealed

NOVA TV Show Confirmed By Kevin Feige; Lead Character And Planned Release Window Also Revealed

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reveals that Nova is indeed in the works for Disney+, confirming one of the show's lead characters and when the series is likely to reach our screens. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Source: ComicBook.com

We first met the Nova Corps in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. However, James Gunn wasn't interested in bringing Richard Rider to the big screen and the Corps was portrayed as little more than a regular intergalactic police force. 

Avengers: Infinity War strongly hinted that Thanos had laid waste to them, though that left the door open to their power living on through Richard or perhaps even the much younger Sam Alexander. 

A Nova movie (and TV show) has been rumoured to be on the way several times over the past few years; unfortunately, it never seems to come to fruition! 

Talking to ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "It's happening, it's coming together. Richard Rider, yep." He'd go on to confirm it will be "a show" and revealed that, as of right now, "It's three or four years out."

Marvel Studios has slowed down production on its Disney+ offerings and with Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man waiting in the wings, we're not shocked to learn that Nova isn't coming for a while yet. 

Earlier this year, Brad Winderbaum - Marvel Studios' head of streaming, animation, and television - said of Nova, "We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova. We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. We're more like a traditional studio now. We're developing more than we actually will produce."

"There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen," he added. "The world is always chaos. There's always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day."

Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist John Romita Sr., Richard Rider first appeared in The Man Called Nova #1 in 1976. He gained his powers when the last surviving Centurion of the Nova Corps, Rhomann Dey, transferred his abilities to him to battle the villain Zorr.

Decades later, 2011's Marvel Point One #1 introduced Sam Alexander, a teenager who discovered his father's Nova helmet, revealing his past as a Nova Corps member. Sam then took on the Nova mantle.

We're definitely intrigued to see what the future holds in store for Nova on screen and what his introduction will mean for the cosmic corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Dave Bautista Says He's Struggling To Find My Place In The DC Universe
Related:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Dave Bautista Says He's "Struggling To Find My Place In The DC Universe"
GOTG Star Chris Pratt On Chances Of Returning As Star-Lord AND Joining The DCU: I Think It's 100% Both
Recommended For You:

GOTG Star Chris Pratt On Chances Of Returning As Star-Lord AND Joining The DCU: "I Think It's 100% Both"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2024, 6:44 AM
tooo soon
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/21/2024, 7:04 AM
@harryba11zack - three to four years away is too soon?

Especially if they're building off of Thanos' decimation in Infinity War, I'd say they're three to four years too late.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/21/2024, 7:36 AM
@bkmeijer1 - If it's in three or four years, then that's probably after Secret Wars. So the Nova Corps may be back in full swing and they can go back to the beginning of Richard Rider's story.

It can get decimated again in Season 4 maybe.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/21/2024, 7:03 AM
"It's happening, it's coming together. Richard Rider, yep."

User Comment Image
But anyway, three years out makes sense. Looking at what's currently in the works, a 2027 release window makes sense. Could even see it be the last show of this Saga.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2024, 7:13 AM

Never gonna happen kiddies.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/21/2024, 7:36 AM
I would love it if he released a book about his career up until Endgame. I wonder how many characters and stories that nearly cane to life.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/21/2024, 7:38 AM
@S8R8M - If they leak the recent hack we might get all those dirty deets. I'm a big sucker for all the stuff that nearly happened. I love that shit for some reason.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/21/2024, 7:40 AM
But late for that nova corps dead

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder