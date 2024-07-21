NOVA TV Show Confirmed By Kevin Feige; Lead Character And Planned Release Window Also Revealed

We first met the Nova Corps in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. However, James Gunn wasn't interested in bringing Richard Rider to the big screen and the Corps was portrayed as little more than a regular intergalactic police force.

Avengers: Infinity War strongly hinted that Thanos had laid waste to them, though that left the door open to their power living on through Richard or perhaps even the much younger Sam Alexander.

A Nova movie (and TV show) has been rumoured to be on the way several times over the past few years; unfortunately, it never seems to come to fruition!

Talking to ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "It's happening, it's coming together. Richard Rider, yep." He'd go on to confirm it will be "a show" and revealed that, as of right now, "It's three or four years out."

Marvel Studios has slowed down production on its Disney+ offerings and with Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man waiting in the wings, we're not shocked to learn that Nova isn't coming for a while yet.

Earlier this year, Brad Winderbaum - Marvel Studios' head of streaming, animation, and television - said of Nova, "We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova. We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. We're more like a traditional studio now. We're developing more than we actually will produce."

"There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen," he added. "The world is always chaos. There's always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day."

Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist John Romita Sr., Richard Rider first appeared in The Man Called Nova #1 in 1976. He gained his powers when the last surviving Centurion of the Nova Corps, Rhomann Dey, transferred his abilities to him to battle the villain Zorr.

Decades later, 2011's Marvel Point One #1 introduced Sam Alexander, a teenager who discovered his father's Nova helmet, revealing his past as a Nova Corps member. Sam then took on the Nova mantle.

We're definitely intrigued to see what the future holds in store for Nova on screen and what his introduction will mean for the cosmic corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.