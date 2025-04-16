MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Fisto Actor Reveals His Metal Appendage; James Wilkinson Joins Cast As Mekaneck

Masters of the Universe actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set, one of which reveals an obscured first look at his massive metal appendage...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2025 10:04 AM EST

We recently got our first (distant) glimpse of Castle Grayskull and several costumed actors - one of whom might well have been Jared Leto as Skeletor - on the set of the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson has now shared (via Toonado.com) some more behind-the-scenes photos to social media.

Though these shots are not quite as revealing, the Captain America: Brave New World actor did give fans an obscured first look at the massive metal appendage he'll don as the one and only Fisto.

Malcom, aka Fisto (who is the source of endless innuendo), started out as a villain before turning his back on Skeletor and becoming an ally of He-Man's (Nicholas Galitzine).

In addition, actor and stunt performer James Wilkinson has revealed that he has been cast as the "heroic human periscope" known as Mekaneck, who has the ability to extend his neck to see if trouble is on the horizon.

"It’s official: I’m playing MekaNeck in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie. Dreams do come true—especially the weird ones where your neck stretches 20 feet and @mattel turns you into an action figure." 

The live-action take on the classic animated series will also feature Morena Baccarin (Deadpool and Wolverine) as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

The movie will star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba (Thor, Luther) as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Blade Runner 2049) as Skeletor himself. Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man, and Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/16/2025, 10:10 AM
Bring on the puns.
Deadinside
Deadinside - 4/16/2025, 10:14 AM
@FusionWarrior -
Oh, there's going to be a buttload of'em...! ☮️😉
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/16/2025, 10:27 AM
@Deadinside - By the fistfull

