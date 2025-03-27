I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: First Poster Teases The Return Of A Killer Hook

With CinemaCon right around the corner, Sony has debuted the first official teaser poster for I Know What You Did Last Summer, offering a first look at the film ahead of an expected trailer launch.

News
By RohanPatel - Mar 27, 2025 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror

Ahead of their CinemaCon presentation on Monday, Sony Pictures has debuted the first official poster for their upcoming slasher sequel I Know What You Did Last Summer and it teases the return of a familiar hook.

While we'll have to wait until this summer to find out who's wielding the hook, we do now that the movie will feature the return of both Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson. The duo starred together in the 1997 horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer and its 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

WIth a poster dropping today, we wouldn't be shocked to see the first teaser trailer drop during the studio's presentation on Monday night. It should among a handful of upcoming Sony projects highlighted during the event. 

The cast features Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; Boy Erased), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies; Genera+ion; City on Fire), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid; World on Fire; A Dog's Way Home), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta; Tell Me Lies; The Game), Sarah Pidgeon (The Wilds; Tiny Beautiful Things; One Dollar), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer; Cardinal; Dynasty), Gabbriette Bechtel (Now Apocalypse; American Horror Story; Thirsty), Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead; One Tree Hill; Ray Donovan), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty; Burning Questions; The Kelly Clarkson Show), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital; Crushed; Pretty Little Liars: Summer School), with Freddie Prinze Jr. (I Know What You Did Last Summer; She's All That; Star Wars Rebels) and Jennifer Love Hewitt (Ghost Whisperer; I Know What You Did Last Summer; The Client List).

I Know What You Did Last Summer will offer some much-needed horror counterprogrammming this July, opening inbetween a pair of superhero blockbusters: DC Studios' Superman (July 11) and Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25). A recent survey placed Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps as the second most anticipated movie of the summer, while the James Gunn-directed Superman is the fourth most anticipated, so expect both to do big business in the hottest month of the year. 

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directed the film, with a screenplay she co-wrote with Sam Lansky. Robinson's previous credits include Someone Great and Do Revenge. She also co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder with Taika Waititi and the Max Original Unpregnant

I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theaters on July 18!

Check out the new poster below:

