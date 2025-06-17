I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER New Trailer Features Familiar Faces, And Fresh Slaughter

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer...and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the massacre of 1997 for help.

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, a new trailer has been released. If you know anything at all about the iconic horror franchise, it will likely all be pretty familiar to you; this group of twentysomethings discovers you can't outrun past misdeeds, with bloody results.

This new take on I Know What You Did Last Summer looks like a lot of fun, though, and crucially for fans, the kills look set to be suitably brutal. The movie is both a reboot and a sequel, meaning some familiar faces from the 1997 cult classic make their return.

Collider recently spoke with I Know What You Did Last Summer director/co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and asked how she was able to convince Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to reprise their respective roles.

"There was no movie without them," the filmmaker admitted. "I went to both of them, told them what I wanted to do, and gave them the spiel, 'This is why I think this is fun now. This is why this movie should exist now.' I worked with both Jen and Freddie really closely on making sure that it felt like versions of the character that felt right to them."

"There were a lot of conversations and a lot of talking. While this movie is really, really fun and it has a lot of great kill sequences, there is a real emotional undercurrent to it. We talked about how traumatized Julie James would be, and they both would be traumatized, and this movie is about how trauma informs and shapes and changes you, underneath all of the very fun, screamy gags."

Robinson added, "It was about figuring out exactly what these people would be like today, later in adulthood, having lived with what happened to them for as many years as they have."

The movie stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

You can check out the new trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer below. It arrives in theaters on July 18.