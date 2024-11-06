SCREAM Star Matthew Lillard Would Return As Stu Macher - Though He Feels The Last Movie Was "Too Violent"

SCREAM Star Matthew Lillard Would Return As Stu Macher - Though He Feels The Last Movie Was &quot;Too Violent&quot;

Matthew Lillard has revealed that he would be interested in returning as original Ghostface Stu Macher in the next Scream movie, despite his reservations about the franchise becoming "too violent."

By MarkCassidy - Nov 06, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

Matthew Lillard played one of the original Ghostfaces, Stu Macher, alongside Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) in Wes Craven's Scream, and despite the character seemingly meeting a violent end, fans continue to speculate and theorize that the deranged killer could return in the upcoming Scream 7.

Stu appeared to be pretty definitively killed off during the climax of the movie, but we have seen plenty of people survive what should be fatal wounds in the franchise, so who knows?

For his part, Lillard has said that he believes Stu is still alive, and would be happy to reprise the role if that was something fans wanted to see.

“Stu is definitely alive, right? My character Stu is definitely alive. I would love it. If it made sense for the franchise. If Kevin [Williamson] liked it. Then sure. Obviously.”

Williamson is set to helm the next movie in the long-running horror franchise, but it remains to be seen if Lillard will be back. In a more recent interview with Games Radar, the actor praised the later films, but feels the last one - Scream VI - was "too violent."

“I think it’s in a good place. I think that [the franchise being] back in the hands of Kevin Williamson is great. I love what [Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin] were doing before. Nothing against them. In fact, I thought they were taking a really exciting way.”

“I thought the movie got too violent," he added. "I think 6 was, like… I don’t think Ghostface ever needs a shotgun. I think that the movies are – everything is trying to repeat what we did in the first movie in a lot of ways. Like, a maniacal monologue at the end. It’s really hard to do. I hope that Kevin takes it in a brand new, brave, and exciting direction so that we can sort of find different colors and different joys.” 

Since the first Scream movie is arguably still the most brutally violent (remember that opening sequence with Drew Barrymore?) of the franchise, Lillard's comments have raised a few eyebrows - though some fans are also of the opinion that Ghostface should stick to knives as his/her weapons of choice.

After sitting out the last movie, Neve Campbell recently announced that she will return as Sidney Prescott for the upcoming seventh instalment.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

"Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter," reads Scream VI's synopsis. "In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed"), and Courtney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving."

SCREAM Star Melissa Barrera Says Neve Campbell Still Hasn't Reached Out: Everyone Makes Their Choices
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/6/2024, 12:37 PM
I'm glad the article mentioned it because even though I didn't see 6, the original is probably the most violent to my memory.

I mean, the way the body was displayed of the boyfriend in the beginning. The garage door kill? Stu and Billy stabbing each repeatedly in the kitchen?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/6/2024, 12:37 PM
Sure thing chief
Knowherefast
Knowherefast - 11/6/2024, 12:38 PM
"Too violent" was a poor choice of words. He meant "gun happy" and I have to agree. Ghostface with shotgun is like seeing Leatherface with a flamethrower, it's just off-putting trailer bait
Spoken
Spoken - 11/6/2024, 12:44 PM
Did he forget that the Scream movie he is in has a ton of violence and gore or........?

Unpopular opinion though but I actually really liked that scene with Ghostface with a shotgun.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 11/6/2024, 12:59 PM
I dont know about too violent but I do think in a slasher movie giving them a gun is a bit much. I don’t have an issue with a movie dealing with a gun based killer but for a series like Scream, Halloween, or Friday the 13th I’d rather see more creative and limiting methods of killing it feels more visceral imo
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/6/2024, 1:10 PM
He doesn’t like the way of the gun.
Do you want to know why he prefers knives? Guns are too quick. You can't savor all the... little emotions. You see, in their last moments, people show you who they really are.

He prefers the slow eye contact death of a good knife fight.
Shasvre
Shasvre - 11/6/2024, 1:11 PM
I'm not sure why everyone is so upset about the shotgun. The previous killers used guns as well. Billy shot Randy. Both Mickey and Ms. Loomis used guns, as did Roman in Scream 3 and Amber in Scream (2022).
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 11/6/2024, 1:35 PM
