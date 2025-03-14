SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan & Hailee Steinfeld Dance With The Devil In Red Hot New Character Posters

Warner Bros. has shared thirteen new character posters from Ryan Coogler's Sinners, offering a fresh new look at the devlish heroes and villains set to feature in the upcoming horror thriller.

While not much is yet known about the plot, save for the fact that Michael B. Jordan will be forced to square off with vampires, including his recently turned twin brother, which should only up the ante as he and a small group of survivors attempt to make it to daybreak.

When asked about his latest film, Coogler teased, “Sinners is a unique one. It’s genre fluid. There are vampires in the film, but it’s really about a lot more than just that. It’s one of many elements, I’ll say. I think we’re going to surprise people with it.”

Michael B. Jordan (Creed; Black Panther) headlines the feature in a double role, portraying Smoke and Stack, with a supporting cast consisting of Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee; Hawkeye) as Mary, Wunmi Mosaku (Loki; Lovecraft Country) as Annie, Miles Caton (BMF; Swagger) as Sammie, Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods; The Harder They Fall) as Delta Slim, Jack O'Connell (Unbroken; '71) as Remmick, Omar Miller (8 Mile; Ballers) as Cornbread, Li Jun Li (Babylon; Wu Assassins) as Grace Chow, Yao (The Sandman; Doctor Strange) as Bo Chow, Jayme Lawson (The Batman; Till) as Pearline, Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle; Gone Girl) as Joan, and Peter Dreimanis (Let Me Make You a Martyr; July Talk: Love Lives Here) as Bert.

Sinners hits theaters on April 18!

Check out the new posters below: