SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan & Hailee Steinfeld Dance With The Devil In Red Hot New Character Posters

With a little over a month to go till its worldwide premiere, Warner Bros. has debuted thirteen new character posters from Ryan Coogler's Sinners, introducing the film's devilish heroes and villains.

By RohanPatel - Mar 14, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Warner Bros. has shared thirteen new character posters from Ryan Coogler's Sinners, offering a fresh new look at the devlish heroes and villains set to feature in the upcoming horror thriller. 

While not much is yet known about the plot, save for the fact that Michael B. Jordan will be forced to square off with vampires, including his recently turned twin brother, which should only up the ante as he and a small group of survivors attempt to make it to daybreak. 

When asked about his latest film, Coogler teased, “Sinners is a unique one. It’s genre fluid. There are vampires in the film, but it’s really about a lot more than just that. It’s one of many elements, I’ll say. I think we’re going to surprise people with it.” 

Michael B. Jordan (Creed; Black Panther) headlines the feature in a double role, portraying Smoke and Stack, with a supporting cast consisting of Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee; Hawkeye) as Mary, Wunmi Mosaku (Loki; Lovecraft Country) as Annie, Miles Caton (BMF; Swagger) as Sammie, Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods; The Harder They Fall) as Delta Slim, Jack O'Connell (Unbroken; '71) as Remmick, Omar Miller (8 Mile; Ballers) as Cornbread, Li Jun Li (Babylon; Wu Assassins) as Grace Chow, Yao (The Sandman; Doctor Strange) as Bo Chow, Jayme Lawson (The Batman; Till) as Pearline, Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle; Gone Girl) as Joan, and Peter Dreimanis (Let Me Make You a Martyr; July Talk: Love Lives Here) as Bert.

Sinners hits theaters on April 18! 

Check out the new posters below:

From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: “Sinners.”

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan (the “Black Panther” and “Creed” franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (“Bumblebee,” “True Grit”), Jack O’Connell (“Ferrari”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Passenger”), Jayme Lawson (“The Woman King”), Omar Benson Miller (“True Lies”), and Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: “Sinners.” The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025, and internationally beginning on 5 March 2025.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/14/2025, 4:09 PM
I guess they decided that the "Sinners Are Coming" tag line was a bit too provocative. LOL
xfan320
xfan320 - 3/14/2025, 4:17 PM
This movie looks predictable as heck now that the vampire reveals are out there.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/14/2025, 4:19 PM
@xfan320 - but its been confirmed that there are more supernatural elements than just vampires. Idk see how one single element being revealed makes it all predictable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/14/2025, 4:35 PM
Fine posters , the movie certainly has a nice cast going for it at the very least…

I have enjoyed the footage I’ve seen so far so I’m intrigued by the film & looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/14/2025, 4:35 PM
Off topic:
@RohanPatel
@JoshWilding

Lilo & Stitch becomes second most viewed live action trailer for Disney.

https://deadline.com/2025/03/lilo-stitch-trailer-traffic-views-1236326990/
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/14/2025, 4:48 PM
People twist themselves into knots hating this man and his movies y'all are wild. I'm there day one! and again that Sunday
"more anti-white propaganda" you gotta be a despicable human being saying some dumb shit like that. Guess if it showed us as slaves y'all wouldn't have a problem. This movie looks amazing
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/14/2025, 5:10 PM
This looks so [frick]in cool. PLEASE don't suck.

This in particular has me intrigued

User Comment Image

Gives me Robert Johnson vibes

User Comment Image

Who's that? lol Well, initially he was a terrible musician. He apparently he sold his soul to the devil himself and became one of the greatest Blues musicians ever. He talked about it in his music and is revered by guitarists the world over.



I always thought his story would make for an awesome supernatural film. The film would look like a cross of this film, and 2004 film Ray.
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/14/2025, 5:18 PM
@DarthOmega - Man that is fantastic I love how he's incorporating music into the supernatural aspect of this
that's a good eye you have catching this my hyped level is through the roof
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/14/2025, 5:24 PM
@narrow290 - The first trailer had my curiosity. THIS has my attention.

Day one.

In theaters.

LFG!
narrow290
narrow290 - 3/14/2025, 5:19 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - Lets GOOOO
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/14/2025, 5:27 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - User Comment Image

