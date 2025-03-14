SINNERS: Michael B. Jordan & Hailee Steinfeld Dance With The Devil In Red Hot New Character Posters

Warner Bros. has shared thirteen new character posters from Ryan Coogler's Sinners, offering a fresh new look at the devlish heroes and villains set to feature in the upcoming horror thriller.
While not much is yet known about the plot, save for the fact that Michael B. Jordan will be forced to square off with vampires, including his recently turned twin brother, which should only up the ante as he and a small group of survivors attempt to make it to daybreak.
When asked about his latest film, Coogler teased, “Sinners is a unique one. It’s genre fluid. There are vampires in the film, but it’s really about a lot more than just that. It’s one of many elements, I’ll say. I think we’re going to surprise people with it.”
Michael B. Jordan (Creed; Black Panther) headlines the feature in a double role, portraying Smoke and Stack, with a supporting cast consisting of Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee; Hawkeye) as Mary, Wunmi Mosaku (Loki; Lovecraft Country) as Annie, Miles Caton (BMF; Swagger) as Sammie, Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods; The Harder They Fall) as Delta Slim, Jack O'Connell (Unbroken; '71) as Remmick, Omar Miller (8 Mile; Ballers) as Cornbread, Li Jun Li (Babylon; Wu Assassins) as Grace Chow, Yao (The Sandman; Doctor Strange) as Bo Chow, Jayme Lawson (The Batman; Till) as Pearline, Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle; Gone Girl) as Joan, and Peter Dreimanis (Let Me Make You a Martyr; July Talk: Love Lives Here) as Bert.
Sinners hits theaters on April 18!
Check out the new posters below:
From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: “Sinners.”
Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.
“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.” Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan (the “Black Panther” and “Creed” franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (“Bumblebee,” “True Grit”), Jack O’Connell (“Ferrari”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Passenger”), Jayme Lawson (“The Woman King”), Omar Benson Miller (“True Lies”), and Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”).
The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.
Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.
Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production, A Ryan Coogler Film: “Sinners.” The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025, and internationally beginning on 5 March 2025.