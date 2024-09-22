THE SUBSTANCE Spoilers: Find Out Why Coralie Fargeat's Body-Horror Satire Is Leaving Audiences In Shock

THE SUBSTANCE Spoilers: Find Out Why Coralie Fargeat's Body-Horror Satire Is Leaving Audiences In Shock

Coralie Fargeat's (Revenge) second feature, The Substance, is now in theaters, and we're breaking down the movie's most jaw-droppingly gruesome moments...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 22, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Revenge director Coralie Fargeat’s new body horror satire, The Substance, is now in theaters, and it is most definitely not for the squeamish.

The movie - particularly the last 30 minutes or so - contains some of the most extreme gore we've seen in quite some time, and there have been a number of reports of cinemagoers walking out before the end.

The story focuses on an acclaimed actress turned celebrity host of a daytime exercise program (Demi Moore) who gets replaced by a younger star, sparking a confrontation between the two women that ultimately turns violent.

That's the basic outline. If you want the very gory details, spoilers will follow.

Moore's character, Elizabeth Sparkle, makes use of a secret cell replicating procedure and the titular substance to produce a younger version of herself, Sue, played by Margaret Qualley. How is this accomplished? Well, Miss Sparkle "births" her clone through her back in a sequence that's every bit as surreal and squirm-inducing as it sounds.

Essentially two halves of the same person, Elizabeth and Sue soon become rivals, and end up breaking the "week on, week off" rule. Sue gets a taste of fame and decides not to wake Sparkle up, but continues to extract the serum from her body needed to maintain her survival. Elizabeth begins to age rapidly, ultimately becoming a decrepit husk.

When the serum dries up, Sue begins to fall apart (literally), and is forced to wake Liz up, resulting in a brutal fight.

Sue is able to kill her older self, but with no more serum, she takes the drastic measure of injecting what remains of the one-use-only Activator. This creates a grotesque "Ellie-Sue" hybrid creature, who makes her way to the studio and eventually explodes in a jaw-dropping bloodbath.

Only Sparkle's face remains, crawling over to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before disintegrating.

"Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself: younger, more beautiful, more perfect… Just share the time. One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy, isn’t it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?"

Do you plan on checking The Substance out on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section down below.

TERRIFIER 3 First Reactions Call Unrated Horror Threequel Sickening, Depraved, And Blasphemous
Related:

TERRIFIER 3 First Reactions Call Unrated Horror Threequel "Sickening, Depraved, And Blasphemous"
WEDNESDAY Season 2 Preview Takes Us Back To Nevermore Academy With Jenna Ortega And Tim Burton
Recommended For You:

WEDNESDAY Season 2 Preview Takes Us Back To Nevermore Academy With Jenna Ortega And Tim Burton
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Vigor
Vigor - 9/22/2024, 10:48 AM
Lol not what I expected. Looking fwd to seeing this
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/22/2024, 10:56 AM
I will be watching The Substance this afternoon.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/22/2024, 11:05 AM
I can’t imagine anyone sitting through it twice, but it totally achieves what it’s going for brilliantly.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/22/2024, 11:25 AM
What the actual fuсk
LSHF
LSHF - 9/22/2024, 11:39 AM
@bkmeijer1 - LOL. WtAF, indeed!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/22/2024, 11:28 AM

Cookies. Check. Quart of tequila. Check.

Okay, I’m ready.

Pour some sugar on me!!!!!!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder