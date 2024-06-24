MCU Rumor Roundup: VISION QUEST Update, THE BLONDE PHANTOM Searching For Showrunner, SCARLET WITCH's Return
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: VISION QUEST Update, THE BLONDE PHANTOM Searching For Showrunner, SCARLET WITCH's Return
8 Worst Supervillain Redesigns To Ever Grace The Big Screen In Marvel And DC Movies
Recommended For You:

8 Worst Supervillain Redesigns To Ever Grace The Big Screen In Marvel And DC Movies
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/24/2024, 12:14 PM
The way they've raped Thor and Hulk, which are A-Listers in the MU...yeah, they should be top 2, man.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/24/2024, 12:54 PM
@Doomsday8888 - User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/24/2024, 12:16 PM
“The Dark World wasn't the Game of Thrones-inspired effort we were promised“

who promised you that?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 12:19 PM
@YouFlopped - Alan Taylor.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/24/2024, 12:45 PM
@ObserverIO - Thor:The Dark World is still better than Thor:Love And Thunder.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/24/2024, 12:47 PM
@marvel72 - I agree. I actually like TDW. It was much better than the first.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/24/2024, 12:48 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Yeah I enjoyed it more than the first movie.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 1:01 PM
@marvel72 - A hundred times better than Love and Thunder. But I did prefer the original movie just a little bit more. Although that second movie is seriously underrated.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 6/24/2024, 1:12 PM
@marvel72 - The worst thing about The Dark World is the characterization of Malekith. Malekith is almost like Thor’s Joker in the comics. If he was half as interesting in the movie as is on the page, TDW would be much more fondly remembered.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2024, 12:19 PM
Hank and Jan for Ant Man and Wasp in the reboot.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/24/2024, 12:22 PM
I honestly don't see why they had to retool Thor so much anyway. He wasn't this super serious guy from the beginning. Took a while for Ragnarok to grow on me but it eventually won me over. Other than the weight gain/gamer aspect, I was mostly happy with the Russo's portrayal of Thor. Then Taika had to go and ruin it.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2024, 12:34 PM
@DarthOmega - Thank you for being honest about not seeing why they had to retool Thor so much. I also fully agree. He was already perfectly balanced as far as seriousness and humor goes. There was no need to make him a full-on goofball. I remember the initial Ragnarok hype was overwhelmingly positive. And Thor has always been my favorite Marvel hero so i was expecting a lot. And while i liked it at first, I still felt weird about it because they made him too comical. It felt 'off'.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/24/2024, 12:35 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I'm honestly so thankful you're honest about my honestly I can't lie.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/24/2024, 12:39 PM
@DarthOmega -
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/24/2024, 12:26 PM
Hulk should be #1. That shit's a disgrace. Ragnarok was the perfect blend between dumb Hulk and smart Hulk and they threw it away after one movie. Such a waste.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/24/2024, 12:30 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Also the easiest to fix so in some ways the one least worth worrying about cos he ALWAYS has the potential to loose self control, rage out and Hulk fully take over from Banner again at any instant.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/24/2024, 12:34 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - They had him acting like a toddler on Ragnarok. That's one of the things I disliked about him. The most perfect Hulk we got on screen was Avengers. The perfect look, the perfect characterization imo.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/24/2024, 1:10 PM
@DarthOmega - I prefer savage Hulk all day every day too, but as for the next step in his characterization, Ragnarok Hulk was the best way to go. He's still a brute but he's able to fully comprehend and communicate in broken sentences. Taika went too far with the comedy as he does, but a more serious take on that version of Hulk could have been perfect. It far beats green Bruce Banner.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/24/2024, 1:16 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I always liked the "Puny God" line from him in the Avengers. It wasn't broken. It showed Bruce was still in there somewhere. Maybe a few lines here and there would be fine, but don't play it as childlike as it was in Ragnarok.
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 12:27 PM
Wtf? Why's captain marvel on this list? I thought the whole reason her franchise failed was because of those sexist trolls destroying her image in the public eye.

It's almost as if that was complete bs. So are we to believe this is right, or your past comments about the sexist trolls is correct?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/24/2024, 12:30 PM
@Origame - "it's time to allow Brie Larson to inject Carol with more personality"

If someone had said that the year that film came out they'd be ripped to pieces. I read comments on this very site that said anyone asking a woman to smile... SMILE should be "irradiated" that's literally the kinda language they used.

They claimed asking a woman to smile is demanding they perform for you. Dramatic af, but a widely held view among the drones
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 12:37 PM
@DarthOmega - that literally was a complaint at the time. She was a boring plank of wood. And that's why, from day one, no one cared outside of context for endgame (because of course marvel marketed this as super important for endgame).
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/24/2024, 12:41 PM
@Origame - Glad someone called him out on this.

I remember him getting high and mighty on his soap box saying something like we "need to do better"
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 12:42 PM
@Origame - 'twas her nasty foot fungus that killed it:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/24/2024, 12:47 PM
@HermanM -

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/24/2024, 12:48 PM
@HermanM - Well, she does have confidence I can say that. Showing those puppies on the Red carpet like that takes guts.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/24/2024, 12:49 PM
@Origame - Combination of bad casting and poor writing. CM was the first project under the new Marvel rules I feel like. Its structure is very much like phase 4 and phase 5.
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 12:53 PM
@DravenCorvis - thank you kind sir
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 12:54 PM
@HermanM - ?si=_hJsdWG4sYq8KxIg
Origame
Origame - 6/24/2024, 12:55 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - oh definitely. This was the start of the end times. They even wanted her to be the next lead of the mcu.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/24/2024, 12:57 PM
@DarthOmega - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2024, 1:13 PM
@HermanM -
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 12:36 PM
Honestly , I don’t disagree with this atleast to an extent…

I enjoy “Smart Hulk” and it works as a supporting character due to his conflict that’s been there since TIH has been resolved (didn’t like it being offscreen but whatever) and since we haven’t had a solo movie due to rights issues , it makes sense to finish that arc and have him show up now & again.

However if the rumors of them doing a take on World War Hulk is true , I think it would be better Banner is forced to give the reins back to a more of a savage Hulk to deal with the threat but something happens that changes them again I.E “Joe Fixit”.

User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 6/24/2024, 12:38 PM
Captain Marvel - give her more personality, Brie Larson has a lot of range and has excellent in both dramatic and comedic roles, but for some reason Carol is always really wooden on screen

Thor - back to Ragnarok, find the balance between the comedic aspects of the character and the more serious ones, L&T leaned way too far into comedy, if anything pull back and make him slightly more serious than Ragnarok just not as dour and boring as The Dark World

Nick Fury - make him more of a gritty badass spy rather than the goofy shit we've seen recently like in The Marvels

Hulk - Smart Hulk has been fine but it wouldn't be the permanent status quo, something should happen that causes Hulk to revert to the version we last saw properly in Ragnarok but he should be filled with rage after being trapped for years while Banner was in control, possibly leading to something like WWH as he goes on a rampage

Ant-Man - I think the character's fine as is, maybe a bit more maturity and see his role as a father expand into a bit more of a fatherly mentor role to more of the younger superheroes popping up now and not just Cassie

Iron Fist - don't get rid of Danny, recast if necessary but Danny and Luke Cage should 100% be Heroes for Hire when they return to the MCU, make Danny a little more fun too (similar to Captain Marvel, he was too wooden before) - BUT if they did wanna have a different character have the Iron Fist's Chi powers they could still include Danny as a non-powered vigilante work excellent martial arts skills - kinda like a more light-hearted Daredevil
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/24/2024, 12:42 PM
Hulk and Thor need to be prioritized. Both characters have had moments of greatness in the MCU. They need to lean into "badass" and away from "comedic" with these two
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2024, 12:43 PM
Scott just needs to step up more , we saw glimpses of how serious he got with his fight with Kang in Quantumania this we just need to see that side of him more which writing & direction can bring out…

Same with Thor or atleast have a more balanced take then just leading into one tone or the other such as IW Thor which might be the best iteration of the character in the MCU.

Also #BringFinnJonesBack!!.

User Comment Image

Dude proved that he wasn’t the issue imo but moreso the writing of the character to an extent and the lacking production management not giving him enough time to train etc.

He was real good in LC S2 (his peak imo) and better in IF S2 aswell as he kept developing and being written better.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2024, 12:44 PM
no shit it needs Creative Overhaul, I had to scroll down fat there, No way I'm reading your shit list.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/24/2024, 12:45 PM
Hopefully we hear something at D23 about Shang-Chi 2 because the Iron fist needs an overhaul more than anyone. At least with Thor and Hulk, in the past and maybe in the future, they had their moments.
User Comment Image
Bryan93
Bryan93 - 6/24/2024, 12:54 PM
@MCUKnight11 - the Immortal Weapon! My all time fav 🐉🔥👊🏻
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder