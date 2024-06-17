Marvel Launches THE OFFICIAL MARVEL PODCAST; Guests Will Include Kevin Feige And Other MCU Stars

Marvel has announced plans to launch The Official Marvel Podcast, a new series which will feature guests from both Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios, including Kevin Feige! Find more details right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2024
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Starting later this month, we'll be able to dive into Marvel's comics, games, movies, series, and the best of the Marvel universe...all in one place!

It's been confirmed today that Marvel will launch The Official Marvel Podcast, "the podcast for fans who want to know everything Marvel." The new weekly podcast will debut on Wednesday, June 26, with a new episode out Wednesday each week.

The Official Marvel Podcast will take fans deep into the Marvel universe for the latest news, interviews, and exclusive surprises from behind the scenes of the House of Ideas. We'll hear directly from Marvel stars, artists, creators, producers, and more to learn about what’s coming up next in Marvel’s comics, games, movies, television, and beyond.

Early episodes will feature exclusive interviews with Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Marvel's mightiest comic book creators, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, and more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's producers and stars.

It's said that each week, we'll get the official download on what’s current with Marvel's biggest names and breakout characters, deep dives into some of Marvel's most iconic stories, and expert accounts of what lies behind the Marvel mythos.

As this is an "official" podcast, we wouldn't necessarily bank on getting any major MCU scoops. However, this does give Marvel Studios a new way of sharing news with fans that doesn't have to be distributed through any other parties (typically the trades or various entertainment publications). 

The Official Marvel Podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. The series is produced at Marvel by Jasmine Estrada and Isabel Robertson and executive produced by Larissa Rosen and Jesse Berger. The theme music was created by Ayda Akbal.

This news comes after Marvel Comics debuted a new Marvel Studios-style logo which has spilt opinions. However, it's all likely part of Disney's efforts to create greater corporate synergy and get the company they paid $4 billion for back on the right track. 

You can check out a sneak peek of what's to come in The Official Marvel Podcast in the player below. 

Report Finds That Marvel's Audience Skews Much Younger And Less Male Than STAR WARS
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/17/2024, 2:17 PM
Gotta control the narrative in any way possible
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/17/2024, 2:19 PM
@McMurdo - 1000%
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/17/2024, 2:19 PM
Marvel Launches THE OFFICIAL MARVEL PODCAST; Guests Will Include Kevin Feige and Other MCU Stars.

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/17/2024, 2:39 PM
@AllsGood - hey….yer back.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/17/2024, 2:22 PM
The narrative is marvel is amazing and johs holkgbna 681i
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/17/2024, 2:32 PM
so a new tool for promo and rumor control. taking a page from what Gunn is doing at DC.. i like it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/17/2024, 2:38 PM
Meh. Might actually be worth caring about with Secret Wars on the horizon.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/17/2024, 2:39 PM
This should be a solid sanitized studio shindig. SSSS for short.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/17/2024, 2:43 PM
I don't even watch assembled, man.

The only episode i bothered with was the one dealing with X-Men '97, nuff said.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/17/2024, 3:01 PM
@Doomsday8888 -

Nah, Assembled is actually pretty neat. The one that fizzled out of existence was Legends with those short recaps.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/17/2024, 3:06 PM
@DrReedRichards
The one episode i watched was quite good.

I only watched one episode because that's where they covered a product i actually was hella invested in.

As much as i liked Loki or Ms.Marvel idgaf about their bts shit, don't even get me started for stuff like Falcon and Winter Soldier or Quantumania, LMFAO!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/17/2024, 3:10 PM
@Doomsday8888 -

Eh, I can take it or leave it. I find it's a lot more interesting for their shows than it is for their movies. As much as I defend Eternals or Multiverse, their BTS got nothing on, say, the ones for WandaVision or even Moon Knight.

View Recorder