Marvel Launches THE OFFICIAL MARVEL PODCAST; Guests Will Include Kevin Feige and Other MCU Stars.

Starting later this month, we'll be able to dive into Marvel's comics, games, movies, series, and the best of the Marvel universe...all in one place!

It's been confirmed today that Marvel will launch The Official Marvel Podcast, "the podcast for fans who want to know everything Marvel." The new weekly podcast will debut on Wednesday, June 26, with a new episode out Wednesday each week.

The Official Marvel Podcast will take fans deep into the Marvel universe for the latest news, interviews, and exclusive surprises from behind the scenes of the House of Ideas. We'll hear directly from Marvel stars, artists, creators, producers, and more to learn about what’s coming up next in Marvel’s comics, games, movies, television, and beyond.

Early episodes will feature exclusive interviews with Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Marvel's mightiest comic book creators, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, and more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's producers and stars.

It's said that each week, we'll get the official download on what’s current with Marvel's biggest names and breakout characters, deep dives into some of Marvel's most iconic stories, and expert accounts of what lies behind the Marvel mythos.

As this is an "official" podcast, we wouldn't necessarily bank on getting any major MCU scoops. However, this does give Marvel Studios a new way of sharing news with fans that doesn't have to be distributed through any other parties (typically the trades or various entertainment publications).

The Official Marvel Podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. The series is produced at Marvel by Jasmine Estrada and Isabel Robertson and executive produced by Larissa Rosen and Jesse Berger. The theme music was created by Ayda Akbal.

This news comes after Marvel Comics debuted a new Marvel Studios-style logo which has spilt opinions. However, it's all likely part of Disney's efforts to create greater corporate synergy and get the company they paid $4 billion for back on the right track.

You can check out a sneak peek of what's to come in The Official Marvel Podcast in the player below.