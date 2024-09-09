Marvel Studios Releases "85 Iconic MCU Moments" Compilation Video To Celebrate 85th Anniversary

Marvel Comics recently celebrated its 85th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Marvel Studios has now released a compilation video highlighting the 85 most iconic moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

The video runs almost a full hour (you can always skip through it if you're short on time), and features scenes from pretty much every MCU movie and Disney+ series that's been released, from Iron Man right up to Echo (we didn't catch any shots from Deadpool and Wolverine, but they might be in there).

A lot of these moments truly are iconic - Captain America picking up Mjölnir in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark's "I am Iron Man" (both of 'em), etc - but we can see others - such as Peter Quill's "dance off" with Ronan the Accuser in the first Guardians of the Galaxy and pretty much anything from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - being a little more contentious!

This follows a recent video spotlighting some upcoming projects, which gave us a first official look at the likes of Thunderbolts*, Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again.

“I often look back at the 1960s and the famous Marvel Bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and The Fantastic Four,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said in the video, reflecting back on the history of the brand. “‘The House of Ideas’ — it’s called that for a reason.”

The clips actually play in chronological order on the timeline, beginning with Captain America: The First Avenger and ending with Loki season 2. Check out the video below (when you have a chance!) and let us know if you think they missed any iconic moments, as well as which ones you don't feel were worthy of being included.

"On August 31, 1939, the release of MARVEL COMICS (1939) #1 birthed something special: the Marvel Universe. From the streets of New York to the far reaches of the Multiverse, the Marvel Universe opened readers up to countless strange tales and journeys into mystery with its heroes and villains. Since its early days as Timely Comics and Atlas Comics, the House of Ideas has chronicled the adventures of the sensational, the uncanny, and the astonishing."

"In celebration of Marvel's 85th anniversary, follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline from Captain America: The First Avenger to Loki Season 2 in 85 unforgettable moments — all of which can be found streaming on Disney+."