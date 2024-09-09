Marvel Studios Releases "85 Iconic MCU Moments" Compilation Video To Celebrate 85th Anniversary

Marvel Studios Releases &quot;85 Iconic MCU Moments&quot; Compilation Video To Celebrate 85th Anniversary

To mark the 85th anniversary of Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios has released a 52-minute compilation video spotlighting 85 of the most iconic moments in the MCU so far...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 09, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Marvel Comics recently celebrated its 85th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Marvel Studios has now released a compilation video highlighting the 85 most iconic moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

The video runs almost a full hour (you can always skip through it if you're short on time), and features scenes from pretty much every MCU movie and Disney+ series that's been released, from Iron Man right up to Echo (we didn't catch any shots from Deadpool and Wolverine, but they might be in there).

A lot of these moments truly are iconic - Captain America picking up Mjölnir in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark's "I am Iron Man" (both of 'em), etc - but we can see others - such as Peter Quill's "dance off" with Ronan the Accuser in the first Guardians of the Galaxy and pretty much anything from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - being a little more contentious!

This follows a recent video spotlighting some upcoming projects, which gave us a first official look at the likes of Thunderbolts*, Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again.

“I often look back at the 1960s and the famous Marvel Bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and The Fantastic Four,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said in the video, reflecting back on the history of the brand. “‘The House of Ideas’ — it’s called that for a reason.”

The clips actually play in chronological order on the timeline, beginning with Captain America: The First Avenger and ending with Loki season 2. Check out the video below (when you have a chance!) and let us know if you think they missed any iconic moments, as well as which ones you don't feel were worthy of being included.

"On August 31, 1939, the release of MARVEL COMICS (1939) #1 birthed something special: the Marvel Universe. From the streets of New York to the far reaches of the Multiverse, the Marvel Universe opened readers up to countless strange tales and journeys into mystery with its heroes and villains. Since its early days as Timely Comics and Atlas Comics, the House of Ideas has chronicled the adventures of the sensational, the uncanny, and the astonishing."

"In celebration of Marvel's 85th anniversary, follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline from Captain America: The First Avenger to Loki Season 2 in 85 unforgettable moments — all of which can be found streaming on Disney+."

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/9/2024, 4:02 PM
For me the biggest moments were Thor entering Wakanda and Cap v Thanos. Chills

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/9/2024, 4:02 PM
Can't omit this though

User Comment Image
cubrn
cubrn - 9/9/2024, 4:19 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I doubt any theater going experience will ever top the Cap vs. Thanos fight.
WasabiWally316
WasabiWally316 - 9/9/2024, 4:28 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Cap with the hammer still gets me. Every time.
hainesy
hainesy - 9/9/2024, 4:55 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Yep. Criminal those two moments are missing.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/9/2024, 4:19 PM
For me, it's when everyone realized MARVEL started to oversaturate the superhero genre.

I love a LOT of moments in Marvel's movie process, and I believe they've been a positive to the genre for 85% of the time.
Their latest phase seems desperate, trying to be more cool, and putting out content, resting on their laurels, assuming every movie labeled 'MARVEL' is a billion + guarantee.

Yet more personal, small comicbook property films are starting to succeed at a greater rate.
cubrn
cubrn - 9/9/2024, 4:21 PM
@lazlodaytona - Or possibly they are exploring areas they haven't explored before and you expect everything to come out of them to make a billion dollars. There has been way more good than bad in phases 4 and 5.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/9/2024, 5:08 PM
@cubrn - I don't expect anything outta MARVEL. I always hope they succeed but I only see a marvel film I'm highly interested in at the theaters. They're popcorn fun when they nail it.
I'm a DC guy all the way. That doesn't mean I hate everything marvel or support snyder's stupid universe.

But, you can't argue MARVEL has gotten a little too overboard about themselves. She-Hulk's ending was proof enough....and I actually liked the show.

DP vs W was good, but was overcompensating that Marvel could be edgy and cool. They caught lightning in a bottle with this film and deservedly so. However, DPvW2? Well, let's see how far the buddy-cop bromance can go.

FF4 is already screwed due to its history. It'll make bank but will play it safe.

Again, any superhero film that succeeds is a plus for the genre, but more is being expected now. That's why I think DC will initially succeed because they've had over a year off when Superman arrives and it's a fresh slate. Am I 100% confident? No. But, I am 100% hopeful for sure.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 9/9/2024, 4:26 PM
Haven't watched it yet but I will when I get home.

The first one that actually came to mind was "that's my secret Cap. I'm always angry".

But shout out to Cap saving Wanda in IW.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/9/2024, 4:46 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - Damn that one is tough. RIP

User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 9/9/2024, 4:49 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - True Mufasa is one of my favorite characters of all time. Miss him already
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/9/2024, 5:01 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - Thanks for sharing.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/9/2024, 5:03 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - RIP. He was awesome in everything from Star Wars to lion king and coming to America
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/9/2024, 5:17 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer -
@MarkCassidy -

We've gotta have an article on JEJ. He is a legend. Rest in peace!
billnye69
billnye69 - 9/9/2024, 4:56 PM
James Earl Jones passed away.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 9/9/2024, 5:00 PM
@DravenCorvis - well here's a positive bit of news thanks. I like it.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/9/2024, 5:04 PM
@DravenCorvis - I like this one a lot. Glad he could do more after departing what was originally Kang Dynasty
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 9/9/2024, 5:34 PM
RIP James Earl Jones.

