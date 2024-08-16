MCU Rumor Round-Up: POWER PACK Series; Taron Egerton Role; Future Plans For The THUNDERBOLTS, & More

As we head into the weekend, we have a round-up of some Marvel Cinematic Universe-related rumors that are currently doing the rounds online...

The news cycle may have levelled out a little over the past couple of weeks following San Diego Comic-Con and D23, but we do have a round-up of some Marvel Cinematic Universe-related rumors currently circulating online to bring us into the weekend.

First up, Daniel Richtman is reporting that the Thunderbolts* team will be a part of both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The latter wouldn't exactly be a major surprise, but we weren't expecting to see Yelena, Bucky, "Bob" and the rest of the gang join the battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The SDCC trailer for Thunderbolts* (we're still not sure what's going on with that asterisk) recently leaked online, and is surprisingly still up (check it out here).

Richtman has also heard that an animated Power Pack Disney+ series is in development at Marvel Studios. We've been hearing rumblings about some kind of Power Pack project being in the works for years at this stage, but with Franklin Richards expected to be introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel may have decided now is the time to move forward.

Staying with animation, and Richtman has shared some new story details for the Eyes of Wakanda series, which will reportedly feature time-travel. According to the scooper, the show will see a group Of Wakandans travelling back in time to stop The Horde from destroying the world. The show is said to take place on the Sacred Timeline.

The Horde is a race of insect-like beings who invade and consume planets. They form a hive mind, and are collectively treated as a single entity.

Finally, My Time To Shine Hello is claiming that Taron Egerton is now in talks with Marvel Studios for an undisclosed role. The Kingsman actor has long been rumored to be in line to take over from Hugh Jackman as the MCU's Wolverine, but has repeatedly denied that any meetings took place.

"I’m not going to be the guy to play Wolverine," he said in a 2023 interview. "There’s no signs pointing towards that being the thing. And I just don’t know if I’m... maybe I’m getting to the point where that’s not what I want any more. I don’t know. I’d never say never, and I do love those movies. I’ve really enjoyed watching them over the past 10, 15 years. But whether I... You know, it may not be that they’re the right thing for me any more. I think maybe I’m past the point where that felt like the right thing [for my career]."

Unless something has changed since, it's probably safe to assume that he's being eyed for a different character.

What do you make of these rumors? Let us know in the comments section.

