NOVA: Brandon Sklenar Rumored To Be On Marvel Studios' Radar To Play Richard Rider

Do we finally have a front-runner for the long-awaited Nova series? According to a new rumor, It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar could be in contention to play Richard Rider...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 31, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

We first got confirmation that Marvel Studios was planning to introduce Nova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2022, and since then, there have been conflicting reports about which medium the project was being developed for.

There was talk of Nova being a movie for quite a while, but we now know that the space-faring hero will actually be making his debut on the small screen after all, and we might know one of the actors Marvel is looking at the for the lead role.

The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider believes that It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar could be on Marvel Studios' radar to play Richard Rider in the upcoming Nova series.

Sklenar's name might be familiar even if you haven't seen It Ends With Us, as the actor is a popular fan-pick to play the DCU's Batman and has expressed interest in suiting-up as the Dark Knight on more than one occasion.

We're not sure if Sklenar is actually in talks with Marvel, but, like Harris Dickinson (more here), Sneider seems to feel that he's someone the studio is keen to work with.

As for Dickinson, scooper MTTSH is claiming that the Babygirl star is not in talks to play Scott Summers in the X-Men reboot.

Possible spoilers ahead.

What events/storylines is Annihilus in? : r/Marvel

Plot details for Nova are still mostly under wraps, but according to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, Annihilus will be the villain of the series.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Annihilus is a highly formidable supervillain who was introduced in the pages of The Fantastic Four back in the '60s, and is primarily known for being one of Marvel's First Family's greatest foes. He has faced off against numerous other heroes over the years, however, including the Silver Surfer, Thor, Spider-Man, and the Nova Corps.

Annihilus was reportedly going to make his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before it was decided to go with the High Evolutionary instead.

The Nova Corps were introduced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which led to speculation that Richard Rider would eventually find his way into the GOTG franchise. James Gunn showed little interest in the character, but the Nova series will most likely spin-out from Thanos decimating most of the Corps in the build-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum described the eries as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" possibly indicating that both Richard Rider and Sam Alexander will feature. He also says that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

Sam Alexander first appeared in the Marvel Point One one-shot in back in November 2011 before going on to lead his own series beginning in February 2013. The Arizona teen inherited the Nova helmet from his missing father, and officially took up the mantle after being trained by Guardians of the Galaxy members Gamora and Rocket Raccoon.

Here's what Feige had to say about Nova's MCU introduction back in 2021.

"Timing is relative, right?" said the Marvel Studios boss. "I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Annihilus would make a good villain for the Nova show? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/31/2025, 1:28 PM
Yes we aré so back no More affirmative nova
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/31/2025, 1:49 PM
@Malatrova15 - Yeah i thought last week they said they were open to all ethnicities playing Nova? Probably just clickbait as usual.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 1/31/2025, 1:30 PM
This’ll be a multiverse thing, I would assume. Considering they made the Nova Corps look like inept morons, in GotG 1.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/31/2025, 1:40 PM
@PatientXero - Doesn't have to be, all they realy need to do is say there was an elite Corps we didn't get to see or was setup after last seen but as likely post Secret Wars be just as safe to go with in the reboot Xandar's history differs enough that the Nova Corps were not inept morons cos whatever way they go for the next saga either it is a hard reboot, soft reboot or merged timeline where the new Xandar is one from the multiverse (cos sacred one was wiped out by Thanos) or something else they need not stick to what Gunn showed.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/31/2025, 2:10 PM
@PatientXero - they Kinda aré in the comics...Is clear Ryder Is the only well respected member since they Get their asses handled in every cosmic event
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 1/31/2025, 1:38 PM
Dick Rider
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/31/2025, 2:11 PM
@DudeGuy - yes ...Trump says Is ilegal for him to serve
ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/31/2025, 1:41 PM
We supposed to believe this sh- after all the false casting X-men rumors this site posts daily?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/31/2025, 1:44 PM
User Comment Image
I'd prefer him as DCU Batman but I wouldn't hate this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 1:55 PM
@MCUKnight11 - same.

My pick for Richard Rider/Nova is Taron Egerton.

User Comment Image
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 1/31/2025, 1:46 PM
The things I'd do and the ends of the Earth I'd run go to, to have Annihilation pop up in Fantastic Four
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 2:07 PM
@Stretcho616 -

Do you mean Annihilus?
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 1/31/2025, 2:09 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - autocorrect betrayed me, thanks for correcting
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 1/31/2025, 1:49 PM
I know some fan casters in shambles right now. 😂
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/31/2025, 1:49 PM
If Feige concentrates on Making Great movies with characters fans want

MCU should own the CBM game for the next 5-7 years even with the new DCU


User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/31/2025, 1:56 PM
@WakandaTech - they had it up units no way home then it went to shit
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 1/31/2025, 2:09 PM
@WakandaTech - IMO this new era should take the Team Up formula. Smaller scale team ups (like Thor Ragnarok, CA:TWS) mixed with larger ensembles (like CA:CW and GotG) and then ultra crossovers (like Avengers Infinity War and Endgame). The amount of characters calls for this now. If a certain storyline fits well with a mixture of characters why not do it (this also avoids sidelining any characters).
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 2:10 PM
@WakandaTech -

Feige is gonna drop the ball.

Even when using beloved characters he will inject the movies and shows with degenerate, antiwhite, race swap, girlboss, Marxist nonsense.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/31/2025, 2:22 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

I beleive Feige closed down the DEI office and realized that approach was not making any sense

Forthas
Forthas - 1/31/2025, 1:51 PM
OK Sure! There is nothing distinctive about the character of Richard Rider! You can put anyone in that suit and therefore in the role.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 2:11 PM
@Forthas -

Wrong.

He is distinctly a straight White man.

Just like Bishop, Blade, and Rhodey are black.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/31/2025, 1:52 PM
Jeff Sneiders sources are garbage. He got John Stewart casting wrong 24 hours prior to Aaron Pierre hiring. He got the VFX team for Superman being fired scoop wrong. He got tons of Spiderverse scoops wrong. He just gets a lot wrong nowadays.
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 1/31/2025, 1:53 PM
@McMurdo - hairline wrong too
MadThanos
MadThanos - 1/31/2025, 2:00 PM
Oh, well, this is so random... Or maybe it isn't, right?

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/31/2025, 2:04 PM
I can dig it. I bet he's going to have a hell of a time on the set. "HEY! Dick Rider!" LOL.

On a sorta-related not, I hope this dude's arc in "1923" is better than last season. His arc is going at the pace of the entire "1883" show.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/31/2025, 2:05 PM
He's a popular fancast of Batman as well
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 2:12 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer -

Maybe a vocal minority want that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 2:15 PM
If he doesn’t land the role of Batman for the DCU then I’m all for him being Richard Rider aka Nova…

He’s got the look , the acting chops & the charisma so bring it on!!.

User Comment Image

Also in regards to Harris Dickinson as Cyclops , being in talks and considered are 2 different things.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/31/2025, 2:19 PM
he white
User Comment Image
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 1/31/2025, 2:30 PM
He looks like a Dick Rider to me.

