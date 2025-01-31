NOVA: Brandon Sklenar Rumored To Be On Marvel Studios' Radar To Play Richard Rider

We first got confirmation that Marvel Studios was planning to introduce Nova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2022, and since then, there have been conflicting reports about which medium the project was being developed for.

There was talk of Nova being a movie for quite a while, but we now know that the space-faring hero will actually be making his debut on the small screen after all, and we might know one of the actors Marvel is looking at the for the lead role.

The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider believes that It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar could be on Marvel Studios' radar to play Richard Rider in the upcoming Nova series.

Sklenar's name might be familiar even if you haven't seen It Ends With Us, as the actor is a popular fan-pick to play the DCU's Batman and has expressed interest in suiting-up as the Dark Knight on more than one occasion.

We're not sure if Sklenar is actually in talks with Marvel, but, like Harris Dickinson (more here), Sneider seems to feel that he's someone the studio is keen to work with.

As for Dickinson, scooper MTTSH is claiming that the Babygirl star is not in talks to play Scott Summers in the X-Men reboot.

Harris Dickinson is NOT being considered for the role of Cyclops in the upcoming ‘X-MEN’ reboot film pic.twitter.com/xdtDUs974z — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 31, 2025

Possible spoilers ahead.

Plot details for Nova are still mostly under wraps, but according to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, Annihilus will be the villain of the series.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Annihilus is a highly formidable supervillain who was introduced in the pages of The Fantastic Four back in the '60s, and is primarily known for being one of Marvel's First Family's greatest foes. He has faced off against numerous other heroes over the years, however, including the Silver Surfer, Thor, Spider-Man, and the Nova Corps.

Annihilus was reportedly going to make his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before it was decided to go with the High Evolutionary instead.

The Nova Corps were introduced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which led to speculation that Richard Rider would eventually find his way into the GOTG franchise. James Gunn showed little interest in the character, but the Nova series will most likely spin-out from Thanos decimating most of the Corps in the build-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum described the eries as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" possibly indicating that both Richard Rider and Sam Alexander will feature. He also says that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

Sam Alexander first appeared in the Marvel Point One one-shot in back in November 2011 before going on to lead his own series beginning in February 2013. The Arizona teen inherited the Nova helmet from his missing father, and officially took up the mantle after being trained by Guardians of the Galaxy members Gamora and Rocket Raccoon.

Here's what Feige had to say about Nova's MCU introduction back in 2021.

"Timing is relative, right?" said the Marvel Studios boss. "I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Annihilus would make a good villain for the Nova show? Let us know in the comments section down below.