RUMOR: NOSFERATU Star Bill Skarsgård Eyed For MCU Role - And It's NOT ETERNALS' Kro

When Eternals was released in 2021, it became Marvel Studios' first "Rotten" movie. Unfortunately, the fact it hit theaters during the final months of the pandemic meant it also struggled to make a significant impact at the box office.

While there's no denying it was a little overstuffed (and that it boasted an abysmal villain in Kro), there was a lot about Eternals which did work. The movie arguably has something of an undeserved bad rap, particularly as it showed a different side of the MCU and set the stage for some exciting future stories.

Nearly four years later, Marvel Studios still hasn't announced plans to address that big cliffhanger. As a result, it's unclear whether we'll ever learn what became of the Eternals taken from Earth by Arishem for judgment after their role in stopping Tiamut's emergence.

Captain America: Brave New World will, however, confirm the Celestial as the source of Adamantium in the MCU.

Back to Kro; the one-and-done villain - who has made a much bigger impact in the comic books than on screen - was played by Nosferatu, IT, and The Crow star Bill Skarsgård. The actor and character were largely wasted, but it sounds like he could be about to get a second chance in the MCU.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "Marvel Studios is interested in Bill Skarsgård for a new MCU role. Not his Eternals role."

There are any number of roles the actor could take on in either the Multiverse or Mutant Sagas. Mister Sinister is a name we've already seen thrown around on social media and Skarsgård, who has undergone many a physical transformation on screen, is no stranger to blockbuster fare (he also impressed as the villainous Marquis de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4).

Asked last summer about Eternals 2, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2. There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

He'd later add, "We're very proud of that movie, that cast was incredible. We’d be lucky to get any of them back at some point."

As of now, there's been no resolution regarding the location of the team, what the deal is with Harry Styles' Starfox, or why Blade confronted Dane Whitman just as he was about to wield the Ebony Blade for the first time.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.