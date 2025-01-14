RUMOR: NOSFERATU Star Bill Skarsgård Eyed For MCU Role - And It's NOT ETERNALS' Kro

Nosferatu and John Wick: Chapter 4 star Bill Skarsgård is reportedly being eyed for a new Marvel Cinematic Universe role after previously playing the villainous Kro in Eternals. Find more details here...

When Eternals was released in 2021, it became Marvel Studios' first "Rotten" movie. Unfortunately, the fact it hit theaters during the final months of the pandemic meant it also struggled to make a significant impact at the box office. 

While there's no denying it was a little overstuffed (and that it boasted an abysmal villain in Kro), there was a lot about Eternals which did work. The movie arguably has something of an undeserved bad rap, particularly as it showed a different side of the MCU and set the stage for some exciting future stories. 

Nearly four years later, Marvel Studios still hasn't announced plans to address that big cliffhanger. As a result, it's unclear whether we'll ever learn what became of the Eternals taken from Earth by Arishem for judgment after their role in stopping Tiamut's emergence.

Captain America: Brave New World will, however, confirm the Celestial as the source of Adamantium in the MCU. 

Back to Kro; the one-and-done villain - who has made a much bigger impact in the comic books than on screen - was played by Nosferatu, IT, and The Crow star Bill Skarsgård. The actor and character were largely wasted, but it sounds like he could be about to get a second chance in the MCU.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "Marvel Studios is interested in Bill Skarsgård for a new MCU role. Not his Eternals role."

There are any number of roles the actor could take on in either the Multiverse or Mutant Sagas. Mister Sinister is a name we've already seen thrown around on social media and Skarsgård, who has undergone many a physical transformation on screen, is no stranger to blockbuster fare (he also impressed as the villainous Marquis de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4). 

Asked last summer about Eternals 2, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2. There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

He'd later add, "We're very proud of that movie, that cast was incredible. We’d be lucky to get any of them back at some point." 

As of now, there's been no resolution regarding the location of the team, what the deal is with Harry Styles' Starfox, or why Blade confronted Dane Whitman just as he was about to wield the Ebony Blade for the first time. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/14/2025, 5:11 AM
He would make a good Norman Osbourne.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 1/14/2025, 5:15 AM
@SonOfAGif - If the new Spiderman animated series is any indication, they may want to save Osbourne for a race and/or gender swap. 🤔
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan - 1/14/2025, 5:29 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - Apparently the new Spider-Man series isn't set within MCU continuity now & isn't beholden to it, which is also good for the live action/movie side I feel so we don't have to cast the same as the cartoon & the animation can do its own thing.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/14/2025, 5:33 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - which is another place they could have used Giancarlo Esposito instead of [frick]ing sidewinder.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/14/2025, 5:23 AM
It's left field, but I can see him as Xavier
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/14/2025, 5:35 AM
Magneto.
Cyclops.
Non-RDJ Dr. Doom
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/14/2025, 5:42 AM
We need him in DC.

Gunn needs to pick up the pace.

Bill should be Clayface.

But he can actually do both banners, so they can offer.

Bloody Marvel.

For [frick]s Sake
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 1/14/2025, 5:44 AM
Iron Fist
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 5:52 AM
Interesting , i could buy this though this does seem suspicious coming off the back of the success of Nosferatu and the acclaim he’s gotten for it…

Anyway , i thought Bill Skarsgard did well with the little he had as Kro in Eternals and the character itself was just fine however I wouldn’t mind him being given another role in the future.

My picks for him are…

Nightmare.

User Comment Image

Maximus The Mad

User Comment Image

Beta Ray Bill

User Comment Image

Hobgoblin

User Comment Image

Cletus Kassady/Carnage

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 5:56 AM
I think he could be a good Blackheart aswell.

User Comment Image
Jaspion
Jaspion - 1/14/2025, 6:08 AM
He should be the Joker in the DCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 6:15 AM
@Jaspion - I kinda hope they hold off on Joker for a bit in the DCU but he would still be a good choice regardless!!.

User Comment Image
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 1/14/2025, 6:08 AM
Wow, I never even knew he was in that movie. What a waste of a phenomenal actor. Then again, Marvel Studios has become synonymous with waste of big name actors in villain roles.

