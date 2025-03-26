RUMOR: Taylor Swift Now Said To Be In Talks For A Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

Rumors relating to Taylor Swift possibly being in line for a superhero movie part (in both the MCU and DCU) have been doing the rounds for quite a while at this stage, but we are now hearing that the pop megastar turned actress has entered talks for an undisclosed MCU role.

MTTSH doesn't mention which character Swift might be in negotiations to play, but Dazzler still seems to be the most popular fan-cast.

The Swift as Dazzler rumors first began when the singer's likeness was used for the musical mutant's album cover in X-Men: Apocalypse. Nothing ever came of it back then, but the rumors persisted. Speculation really kicked into overdrive when she was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets game with Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) in 2023.

Of course, Swift was nowhere to be seen in the movie, but follow-up rumors have claimed that she has met with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about a potential role, be it Alison Blair or someone else (The Blonde Phantom was one character that was said to be on the table).

More recently, scooper Daniel Richtman reported that Swift is looking to get back into acting, and has met with studios for a number of projects, including "a limited series for streaming, a big sci-fi film, and a superhero role."

Swift has appeared in several film and TV projects, but has to make much of an impact in Hollywood. Her big-screen roles include The Giver, Cats and Amsterdam, all of which received negative reviews and underperformed at the box office.

It only takes one role to change all that, however, and it sounds like Swift is determined to find it.

One acting legend Swift can count among her many fans in Sir Michael Caine, who had the following to say about the singer in his new memoir, Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over.

"I think Taylor Swift is incredible, a giant star, You know, she was a country singer to start with? And now she fills stadiums all over the world, with audiences of 100,000, and politicians are desperate for her to support them. That’s extraordinary. You can just tell how much hard work lies behind what she’s achieved, too. It’s no accident, She has really earned her success, and it hasn’t come overnight. She’s down-to-earth, which is almost always part of it. Not spoiled by all the accolades and money. That’s impressive."

Which Marvel Comics character would you most like to see Taylor Swift play?