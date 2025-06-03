Thanos Trading Stocks? Josh Brolin Reveals Trading Made Him Richer Than Acting

Thanos Trading Stocks? Josh Brolin Reveals Trading Made Him Richer Than Acting

Thanos star, Josh Brolin, says stock trading made him more money than acting ever did. The actor credits discipline and one explosive stock pick for the unexpected financial success.

News
By Divineokpara02 - Jun 03, 2025 10:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

In a revelation that might surprise Marvel fans, Josh Brolin—the man behind the iconic role of Thanos—says he made more money trading stocks than acting. During a candid interview with journalist Guy Raz, Brolin discussed how a stalled acting career led him to the stock market, and how discipline—not luck—turned investing into his most profitable venture.

“I had children going to school and I just wasn’t making money, man,” Brolin admitted. “If you’re lucky enough to make 100,000 a year, which I wasn’t, then you’re clearing 30,000 after taxes and commissions.” Faced with mounting responsibilities and limited acting income, Brolin turned to stocks to make ends meet.

His gateway into investing came through entrepreneur Brett Markinson, who introduced him to the technical side of the markets. That early mentorship opened the floodgates. “I just started asking him everything,” Brolin said, recalling how his curiosity drove him to learn the ins and outs of trading.

Ironically, it was Brolin’s role in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps that connected him with actual financiers and billionaires. From there, he soaked up conversations about discipline, market psychology, and risk management—key lessons that later paid off.

“I made more money than I had ever made acting for sure,” Brolin revealed. “It wasn’t just because I got lucky with one stock that went to the roof. I was very disciplined in the breaths of upward momentum.” He explained his method: buy when prices fall, sell when they climb—an old-school strategy that required focus and emotional control.

Brolin eventually shifted from day trading to long-term investing. “If you do that, you have to be up at 4:30 every morning and know your basket,” he said. “It’s a full-time job.” While he no longer watches the markets minute-to-minute, he still applies the same level of scrutiny and discipline to his portfolio today.

He may have played a galactic warlord obsessed with balance, but in real life, Brolin was simply trying to balance family, finances, and survival. “I knew I could figure financials out,” he said. “I didn’t do TV for 20 years, so again, for somebody who needs to provide for their family, there was still some version of integrity.”

Turns out, even Thanos had a backup plan—and it involved candlesticks, not infinity stones.

Traders in the house, what do you think about this? Does Thanos have better odds against the Avengers than in the Stocks Market? Let's have it. 

Marvel Studios Confirmed To Skip Hall H Panel At SDCC; Will Still Have A Major Presence
Related:

Marvel Studios Confirmed To Skip Hall H Panel At SDCC; Will Still Have A "Major Presence"
MCU Rumor Roundup: VISION Casts Paladin, Latest On MCU's Ghost Rider Plans, Possible Battleworld Movie, More
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Roundup: VISION Casts Paladin, Latest On MCU's Ghost Rider Plans, Possible "Battleworld" Movie, More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Fogs
Fogs - 6/4/2025, 4:27 AM
Perfectly traded, as all things should be.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 6/4/2025, 4:30 AM
These people do realise Google exists right? James Brolin’s kid was never not rich, give me a break. ‘Turned to stock to make ends meet’

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder