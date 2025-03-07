THE DARK KNIGHT Composer Hans Zimmer On Why He's Turned Down Marvel: "You Want Me To Do Minor Characters?"

THE DARK KNIGHT Composer Hans Zimmer On Why He's Turned Down Marvel: &quot;You Want Me To Do Minor Characters?&quot;

The Dark Knight Trilogy composer Hans Zimmer has revealed why he's turned down offers from Marvel Studios and weighs in on the chances of heading into a Galaxy Far, Far Away for a future Star Wars movie.

Mar 07, 2025
Composer Hans Zimmer's breakthrough project was 1988's Rain Main but he rose to prominence in the eyes of comic book fans for scoring Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, starting with 2005's Batman Begins.

Their collaboration continued across multiple blockbusters and Zimmer ultimately took a crack at a few other superhero movies. Those include Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, and even The Amazing Spider-Man 2, though his credits also extend to projects ranging from The Lion King to Gladiator.

During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Zimmer was asked whether Marvel Studios has ever come calling in a bid to bring Zimmer into the MCU.

"They have, and it was always... timing wasn’t great," he explained. "And really, quite honestly, I’m looking for other things right now. Look, I’ve done the trifecta - I’ve done Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman! I mean, what do you want me to do, some of the minor characters?"

"That was very arrogant of me to say that, but actually, Kevin Feige said that to me: 'Hans, what are you complaining about?'"

Fans would undoubtedly lose their minds if Zimmer were to board Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, for example. Earth's Mightiest Heroes would certainly be one way to top the likes of Batman and Superman, anyway.

The composer was later revealed whether he's considered heading into a Galaxy Far, Far Away. "I think the Star Wars thing, I think Ludwig [Göransson] is doing some very interesting things," Zimmer said, referring to the composer behind The Mandalorian and Marvel Studios' Black Panther.

"How many interesting things do you want to put onto this thing before it falls apart and isn’t Star Wars anymore?" he noted. "Because the only way I would see myself is if I could reinvent it."

Zimmer's recent projects include The Creator, Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Blitz. Looking to the future, we'll get to hear his scores in this summer's F1 movie and, when it eventually happens, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah

Will Kevin Feige ever manage to convince Zimmer to join the MCU? If the right project comes along, then yes, and the upcoming X-Men reboot is another exciting possibility. 

You can listen to the full interview with Zimmer in the player below. 

ANORA Oscar Winner Mikey Madison Rumored To Be In Consideration For Marvel Studios Role
3/7/2025, 6:39 AM
That was very arrogant of me to say that, but actually, Kevin Feige said that to me: 'Hans, what are you complaining about?'"

3/7/2025, 6:44 AM
...so they offered him IronHeart ?
3/7/2025, 6:50 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Zimmer does music, not rap
3/7/2025, 6:48 AM
Artists tend to not want to do the same thing forever, so it's not surprising that he wanted to move on from Superheroes after working on the big 4.
3/7/2025, 6:57 AM
Fair enough on him looking for other types of projects right now other then superhero fare but hopefully he does do Marvel one day aswell as Star Wars since he doesn’t outright say he wouldn’t…

He’s one of the greatest composers of all time so it would be nice to have him lend his talents to either franchise!!

3/7/2025, 7:00 AM
He is....and always will be...'Going for Gold' to me.

Easily his best work.
3/7/2025, 7:00 AM
He's earned the right to say what he pleases. His works speak for themselves. Article does not say that he did X-Men! Yes, he did the absolutely brilliant score for Dark Phoenix.
3/7/2025, 7:04 AM
His music wouldn't fit Marvel. Marvel's music is forgettable and generic most of the time. Zimmer's work on The Bible mini series may be his best work. But of course, that could not be mentioned in the article. If it had been a pro Islam movie, it would've been mentioned.
3/7/2025, 7:09 AM
Sadly I feel the DCU won't be able to match the epicness of Hanz scores. 😮‍💨
3/7/2025, 7:11 AM
I completely forgot he did Spidey. But yea, scoring DC's trinity is already elite status. He ain't even working with Nolan no more, but his Dune work is some of his finest. Nice to see him shout out Göransson. Excited to see what he and The Newton Brothers do next.
3/7/2025, 7:14 AM
This guy has done some of the best scores of all time and has earned the right to do and say whatever he wants... he is the GOAT composer. Listen to his music at work everyday

View Recorder