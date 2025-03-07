THE DARK KNIGHT Composer Hans Zimmer On Why He's Turned Down Marvel: "You Want Me To Do Minor Characters?"

Composer Hans Zimmer's breakthrough project was 1988's Rain Main but he rose to prominence in the eyes of comic book fans for scoring Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, starting with 2005's Batman Begins.

Their collaboration continued across multiple blockbusters and Zimmer ultimately took a crack at a few other superhero movies. Those include Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, and even The Amazing Spider-Man 2, though his credits also extend to projects ranging from The Lion King to Gladiator.

During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Zimmer was asked whether Marvel Studios has ever come calling in a bid to bring Zimmer into the MCU.

"They have, and it was always... timing wasn’t great," he explained. "And really, quite honestly, I’m looking for other things right now. Look, I’ve done the trifecta - I’ve done Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman! I mean, what do you want me to do, some of the minor characters?"

"That was very arrogant of me to say that, but actually, Kevin Feige said that to me: 'Hans, what are you complaining about?'"

Fans would undoubtedly lose their minds if Zimmer were to board Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, for example. Earth's Mightiest Heroes would certainly be one way to top the likes of Batman and Superman, anyway.

The composer was later revealed whether he's considered heading into a Galaxy Far, Far Away. "I think the Star Wars thing, I think Ludwig [Göransson] is doing some very interesting things," Zimmer said, referring to the composer behind The Mandalorian and Marvel Studios' Black Panther.

"How many interesting things do you want to put onto this thing before it falls apart and isn’t Star Wars anymore?" he noted. "Because the only way I would see myself is if I could reinvent it."

Zimmer's recent projects include The Creator, Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Blitz. Looking to the future, we'll get to hear his scores in this summer's F1 movie and, when it eventually happens, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah.

Will Kevin Feige ever manage to convince Zimmer to join the MCU? If the right project comes along, then yes, and the upcoming X-Men reboot is another exciting possibility.

You can listen to the full interview with Zimmer in the player below.