TWISTERS Star Glen Powell Reveals Whether He's Ever Been Contacted By Marvel Studios Or DC Studios

Twisters star Glen Powell has revealed whether he's ever been approached by Marvel Studios or DC Studios and shares high praise for them both, suggesting he's open to the idea of playing a superhero...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: The Playlist

Glen Powell's star is on the rise. After wowing moviegoers with Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, the actor recently did the same with Hit Man and Twisters. Surely a superhero role is next?

While not every actor in Hollywood is eager to join a major Marvel or DC franchise, Powell tells The Playlist that he's a fan of both worlds. The actor admittedly stopped short of revealing whether he'd suit up as a hero or villain, but it at least seems he's open to the idea. 

"You know, I've never gotten a call from DC or Marvel," Powell stated, confirming he's yet to be approached for a comic book movie role, "but I'm a fan of everything they do."

"I just saw Deadpool & Wolverine. I freaking had a blast. I think what Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds did with that is extraordinary and just such a fun flavor for audiences. And I cheer for them, and I love what [they do.]"

"I think James Gunn, Peter Safran, and what they're doing at DC - I think it's going to be really, really good for that business," he added. "So, it's like, yeah, I cheer them all on. I'm a big fan of the movies."

Back in May, Powell confirmed he wasn't among the actors who tried out for the DCU's new Man of Steel. "But I was on the set of Twisters with [newly-anointed Clark Kent] David Corenswet when he got the call," he noted. "He’s a hustler and he deserves it."

"I was always a Batman guy. I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone - it’d probably be closer to Keaton."

With Robert Pattinson expected to continue playing Batman, it would be no bad thing for the DCU's Caped Crusader to be vastly different (he'll also be a father to Damian Wayne, a.k.a. Robin). For now, Powell's main claim to DC fame is the fact that "I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises."

At the time, we also learned that he "screwed up" his audition to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain America...and then came close to taking on the lead role in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story"I can joke about it now," he recalls, "[but] I blew that final audition."

Only time will tell whether a superhero role ever comes Powell's way. Batman remains the most popular suggestion among fans and that's a major DCU role Gunn and Safran have yet to cast. It's a huge commitment, though, and at this stage in his career, that might be too big of an ask for Powell.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

MCU Rumor Round-Up: POWER PACK Series; Taron Egerton Role; Future Plans For The THUNDERBOLTS, & More
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/16/2024, 4:32 PM
For God's sake, make this man Hal Jordan!

Or Batman. I'd be happy with him as Batman.
Super12
Super12 - 8/16/2024, 5:04 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Hal Jordan or Barry Allen. Mayyybe Arthur Curry but the other two are solid picks for him.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 8/16/2024, 4:36 PM
I'm pretty sure his picture is already hanging on Marvel or DC office wall.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/16/2024, 4:36 PM
Since it seems likely that Kumail is going to be booster and Hal Jordan will be in his 40s-50s,don't know who else is left for him. Maybe the other space cop Richard rider?
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 4:38 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Cyclops

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

He could make a good Richard Rider Nova too
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/16/2024, 4:46 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Could be some poetry with the next big leading man becomes the next big lead of the MCU during the Mutant saga. I'm just ready after how assassinated he was at Fox.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 4:47 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yeah

Dude was underutilized and when they did focus on him , it was usually a jealous rival to Logan and part of the love triangle which is the least interesting part imo.

It’s unfortunate because Marsden was a good choice.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/16/2024, 4:42 PM
Twisters was another Great movie this Summer another 5 Stars / 5 Stars for me :)
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/16/2024, 4:43 PM
He's literally Cyclops, just like Austin Butler is Gambit. I hate fan castings but these are necessities! Idk who Chalamet could play, maybe Pietro
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/16/2024, 4:46 PM
@bobevanz - He could be a great cyclops!
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/16/2024, 4:48 PM
@bobevanz - I try not to get invested in fancasts but those 2 are my exceptions. I'm on my knees begging for those 2 to come to fruition.
User Comment Image
Deckacards
Deckacards - 8/16/2024, 4:52 PM
@bobevanz - Cyclops was absolutely the first name that popped in my head even before I clicked the headline for this story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 4:46 PM
He would be the perfect Hal Jordan but if they are going for someone in their 40’s like rumored then he’s obviously young for it and Kumail might likely be Booster Gold (which I think he could pull off well) then I have only 2 other picks tbh…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

However if we include Wilstorm characters in this then he could be a good Grifter too.

User Comment Image

I can’t really see him as Batman tbh.
AC1
AC1 - 8/16/2024, 5:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh damn didn't think of Green Arrow, that'd actually work well too, in the comment I just posted I mentioned I can't really see him as Batman because he seems too charismatic and it'd be a shame to hide that swagger behind a more stoic role, but Green Arrow is kinda the best of both worlds because he's kinda just a more fun, swashbuckling alternative to Batman anyway!
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/16/2024, 4:56 PM
His face is revolting.
AC1
AC1 - 8/16/2024, 5:01 PM
Can't really see him as Batman but there are a bunch of characters I could definitely see him play. He seems to have a decent amount of swagger and charisma so it'd be a shame to see him bury that in a more brooding, stoic role like Batman.

Off the top of my head: my top pick for DC would probably be Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), but I could also see him as Booster Gold or maybe as The Flash (Barry Allen); over at Marvel maybe Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze), maybe Gambit, maybe Nova, but I think my top choice would be Cyclops!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 5:05 PM
@AC1 - Austin Butlers my Gambit but Johnny Blaze is maybe not a bad shout tbh.

