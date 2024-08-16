TWISTERS Star Glen Powell Reveals Whether He's Ever Been Contacted By Marvel Studios Or DC Studios

Glen Powell's star is on the rise. After wowing moviegoers with Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You, the actor recently did the same with Hit Man and Twisters. Surely a superhero role is next?

While not every actor in Hollywood is eager to join a major Marvel or DC franchise, Powell tells The Playlist that he's a fan of both worlds. The actor admittedly stopped short of revealing whether he'd suit up as a hero or villain, but it at least seems he's open to the idea.

"You know, I've never gotten a call from DC or Marvel," Powell stated, confirming he's yet to be approached for a comic book movie role, "but I'm a fan of everything they do."

"I just saw Deadpool & Wolverine. I freaking had a blast. I think what Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds did with that is extraordinary and just such a fun flavor for audiences. And I cheer for them, and I love what [they do.]"

"I think James Gunn, Peter Safran, and what they're doing at DC - I think it's going to be really, really good for that business," he added. "So, it's like, yeah, I cheer them all on. I'm a big fan of the movies."

Back in May, Powell confirmed he wasn't among the actors who tried out for the DCU's new Man of Steel. "But I was on the set of Twisters with [newly-anointed Clark Kent] David Corenswet when he got the call," he noted. "He’s a hustler and he deserves it."

"I was always a Batman guy. I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone - it’d probably be closer to Keaton."

With Robert Pattinson expected to continue playing Batman, it would be no bad thing for the DCU's Caped Crusader to be vastly different (he'll also be a father to Damian Wayne, a.k.a. Robin). For now, Powell's main claim to DC fame is the fact that "I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises."

At the time, we also learned that he "screwed up" his audition to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain America...and then came close to taking on the lead role in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. "I can joke about it now," he recalls, "[but] I blew that final audition."

Only time will tell whether a superhero role ever comes Powell's way. Batman remains the most popular suggestion among fans and that's a major DCU role Gunn and Safran have yet to cast. It's a huge commitment, though, and at this stage in his career, that might be too big of an ask for Powell.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.