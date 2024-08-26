WOLF MAN: First Promo Poster For Leigh Whannell's Reboot Reveals Official Logo & A Chilling Location

Though the hairy fella himself is nowhere to be seen, we have a look at the first official poster art for Blumhouse and Leigh Whannell's upcoming Wolf Man reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 26, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Wolf Man

"Even a man who is pure in heart and says his prayers by night may become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms and Autumn moon is bright."

Universal and Blumhouse's long-awaited Wolfman movie (now known as Wolf Man) went through a hairy (sorry) phase of production late last year, but cameras officially started rolling back in March, and we now have our first official look at an early promo poster for the film (via FearHQ.com).

The banner was spotted on display at Universal Orlando as part of the park's Halloween Horror Nights takeover. The image gives us a first look at the movie's logo and what will presumably be the primary location of the story, but no sign of the titular lycanthrope, who will likely be kept under wraps until well into the marketing phase.

Original star Ryan Gosling parted ways with the project back in December, with Christopher Abbott (Girls, Poor Things) taking over as the lead. Not only that, but Invisible Man helmer Leigh Whannell - who was originally attached to direct - is now back on board after his replacement, Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine director Derek Cianfrance, followed Gosling out the door.

No reason was given for the shake-ups, but with hardly any movement on the project for such a long time, we had assumed that scheduling became an issue. However, a follow-up report indicated that Gosling may have wanted more creative input in the direction of the story/character than the studio was comfortable with.

Wolf Man was recently given an official release date, and is set to howl into theaters just in time for Halloween on October 25, 2024.

Ozark and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Julia Garner will play the female lead, with Matilda Firth (Disenchanted) and Sam Jaeger (The Royal Hotel) in undisclosed supporting roles.

It sounds like this version of the film is still working off the script by Whannell, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, but there have been some story changes.

The original premise was said to be a modern-day retelling of the classic tale, and was described as being "in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler, with an obvious supernatural twist." Gosling would have played an anchorman who is bitten by a werewolf and embarks in some carnivorous lunar activities of his own.

Now, the plot will focus on "a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator."

The "Dark Universe" may be no more, but Universal is still hoping to follow up the success of The Invisible Man with an entire series of films based on the classic monsters. Along with Wolf Man, the likes of Elizabeth Banks' The Invisible Woman, Karyn Kusama's Dracula, and Paul Feig's Dark Army are also said to be in development.

WOLF MAN Reboot Loses Star Ryan Gosling; POOR THINGS' Christopher Abbott Steps In As Lead
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 8/26/2024, 12:48 PM
Invisible Man was surprising and good. Lets see how this turns out.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2024, 1:19 PM
@EnergyVamp - I'm with you. Wasn't looking forward to seeing it but it was done very well.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/26/2024, 12:50 PM
Everyone is trying to jump on the bandwagon after Eggers' Nosferatu and GDT's Frankenstein
Spoken
Spoken - 8/26/2024, 12:55 PM
Keeping my fingers crossed for this one.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/26/2024, 1:00 PM
I hope they go with practical effects and a sharp, intelligent script.

Or may the ghost of Rick Baker and Stan Winston haunt them to the grave!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/26/2024, 1:05 PM

I we be there day one to support my hairy comrade.

BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/26/2024, 1:06 PM
@DocSpock - Noooo. You've gone non-binary too? For shame.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/26/2024, 1:11 PM
@BillyBatson1000 -

Ouch! I which is a he make some pretty goofy typing mistakes when I’m drunk.

I’ll see if drinking more helps with that.

BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/26/2024, 1:12 PM
@DocSpock - YOU know how to party!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/26/2024, 1:16 PM
@BillyBatson1000 -

I should. I’ve been practicing it since around the time that the Beatles broke up.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/26/2024, 1:17 PM
@DocSpock - That's a 'long time gone'.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/26/2024, 1:22 PM
@BillyBatson1000 -

The long and winding road.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/26/2024, 1:10 PM
User Comment Image
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 8/26/2024, 1:19 PM
@harryba11zack - this was genuinely the best Beast look they had in the Foxverse. He looked like amazing.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2024, 1:22 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - are you kidding? He was a skinny cat-sock-puppet look-a-like? And the whole he turns into Beast when angry, obvious ripoff of Hulk, was stupid.

Kelsey Grammar looked, sounded like, and acted the part of Beast perfectly.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/26/2024, 1:23 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - for me, it was the last stand.
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/26/2024, 1:25 PM
Personally a fan of wolves that don't just lose there minds when transformed. Teen wolf tv shows wolves were fun. But from a scary movie perspective its kool when they go crazy.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/26/2024, 1:33 PM
Can’t wait for this. Whannell doesn’t miss
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 8/26/2024, 1:37 PM
He better not just look like a hairy man this time around lol.

Van Helsing still the greatest Werewolf design ever imo:

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/26/2024, 1:45 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - William Corvinus is my top guy
User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 8/26/2024, 2:03 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image

Yeah the Werewolves in Underworld were pretty Goated in general tbh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 8/26/2024, 2:04 PM
Saw someone whining on Twitter about the lack of Werewolf horror films. One big problem with werewolf films is that the werewolf becomes a sympathetic character, a good man who becomes a werewolf. Very rarely is the werewolf an evil character. And that isn't very interesting.

