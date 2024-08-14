ALIEN: ROMULUS Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes As Full Reviews Burst Online

ALIEN: ROMULUS Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes As Full Reviews Burst Online

The full review embargo for Alien: Romulus lifted earlier today, and Fede Alvarez's franchise revival is already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 14, 2024 06:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ

Alien: Romulus bursts into theaters this Friday, and following (mostly) positive social media reactions, the full review embargo lifted earlier today.

Though there are a few negative verdicts, the majority of critics were very impressed with Fede Alvarez's revival, which is being hailed as a return to form for the long-running franchise after several disappointing/divisive instalments.

With 95 reviews counted so far, Romulus is now Certified Fresh at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. 

"Honoring its nightmarish predecessors while chestbursting at the seams with new frights of its own, Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema's great horror franchises," reads the critics consensus.

Have a read through some reactions at the links below, and keep an eye out for our review a bit later.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

ALIEN: ROMULUS Could Be Looking At $50M Debut; Critics Share First Social Media Reactions
Related:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Could Be Looking At $50M Debut; Critics Share First Social Media Reactions
James Cameron Tells Fans Complaining About ALIENS' 4K Transfer To Move Out Of Mom's Basement
Recommended For You:

James Cameron Tells Fans Complaining About ALIENS' 4K Transfer To "Move Out Of Mom's Basement"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 8/14/2024, 6:32 PM
While I’m very interested in seeing this, this makes the idea of spending $40 on movie tickets seem like a potential waste. I’ll probably wait to see it on streaming unless some of the YouTube reviewers I align with say it’s really good
StSteven
StSteven - 8/14/2024, 6:46 PM
@Ha1frican - $40? Really?!? Just do what I do: first, pull a Dorf: That way you can get kids' pricing. Then go during a matinee and bring a backpack filled with your own food and drink favorites. Finally find something to complain about AFTER the movie's over, such as the sound being too low, it's freezing in the theater, or some kid was on his cell phone the whole time. That should get you free passes for another movie, thereby offsetting the cost of this movie. AND assuming that those passes don't have any restrictions, you can use them on full priced adult tickets for a non-matinee time. BAM! Now you've seen the movie for free AND made a net profit. So there you go. 😉
Spoken
Spoken - 8/14/2024, 7:08 PM
@Ha1frican - My wife and I saw 6 movies last month in theaters and spent $40 only on tickets.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/14/2024, 6:36 PM
Can't wait to see this, The 2013 Evil Dead film Alvarez did was awesome.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 8/14/2024, 6:41 PM
I enjoyed it. It’s certainly better than either of the Prometheus movies were. There’s an eye rolling line of dialogue that calls back to Aliens, and the second half kind of devolves into a bit of a rushed finish. Some questionable plot choices (Pertaining to THAT character) not withstanding, overall it’s an installment that’s worthy of Alien and Aliens in my book. I’d say it’s to those movies what Prey was to Predator. Not redefining the franchise by any means.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/14/2024, 6:52 PM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/14/2024, 6:59 PM
User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 8/14/2024, 7:00 PM
Big budget fan film just saw it good grief🤦🏻‍♂️can you guys ask James Cameron to come back?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/14/2024, 7:04 PM
Looking forward to this! In my opinion, Prometheus had great ambition, but fell flat on its face. Alien, on the other hand, is one of the few nearly perfect movies ever made. Made. I'm not expecting that, just a fun romp in the universe that film made.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder