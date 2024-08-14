ALIEN: ROMULUS Is Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes As Full Reviews Burst Online

Alien: Romulus bursts into theaters this Friday, and following (mostly) positive social media reactions, the full review embargo lifted earlier today.

Though there are a few negative verdicts, the majority of critics were very impressed with Fede Alvarez's revival, which is being hailed as a return to form for the long-running franchise after several disappointing/divisive instalments.

With 95 reviews counted so far, Romulus is now Certified Fresh at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Honoring its nightmarish predecessors while chestbursting at the seams with new frights of its own, Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema's great horror franchises," reads the critics consensus.

Have a read through some reactions at the links below, and keep an eye out for our review a bit later.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.