ATLAS: Jennifer Lopez's Netflix Sc-Fi Adventure Hits Rotten Tomatoes With 10%

Atlas is now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo lifted late last night - shortly before the movie hit the streamer.

Though not always the case, this is usually not a great indicator of quality, and sure enough, the reviews have been pretty dire so far.

The Brad Peyton-directed sci-fi action flick stars Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Cell) as Atlas Shepard, "a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. To out think this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most — another AI."

The A.I.-centred plot is appropriate, because Atlas feels like it was generated by ChatGPT.

We didn't review the movie in full, but It's basically a hodgepodge of well-worn tropes and ideas that have been executed a lot better in other films, further let down by a by-the-numbers script, atrocious dialogue, and an unconvincing lead performance.

Some have come out in defence of Atlas, but positive verdicts are scarce on Rotten Tomatoes, where the movie currently sits at an abysmal 10% with 31 reviews counted.

Check out some reactions and review links below, and let us know if you plan on giving this one a shot in the comments section.

The official synopsis reads: "Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from A.I. is to trust it."

Atlas also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong.