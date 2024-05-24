ATLAS: Jennifer Lopez's Netflix Sc-Fi Adventure Hits Rotten Tomatoes With 10%

Brad Peyton's sci-fi actioner Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez is now streaming on Netflix, and the reviews have been pretty bad so far...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 24, 2024 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Atlas is now streaming on Netflix, and the review embargo lifted late last night - shortly before the movie hit the streamer.

Though not always the case, this is usually not a great indicator of quality, and sure enough, the reviews have been pretty dire so far.

The Brad Peyton-directed sci-fi action flick stars Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Cell) as Atlas Shepard, "a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. To out think this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most — another AI."

The A.I.-centred plot is appropriate, because Atlas feels like it was generated by ChatGPT.

We didn't review the movie in full, but It's basically a hodgepodge of well-worn tropes and ideas that have been executed a lot better in other films, further let down by a by-the-numbers script, atrocious dialogue, and an unconvincing lead performance.

Some have come out in defence of Atlas, but positive verdicts are scarce on Rotten Tomatoes, where the movie currently sits at an abysmal 10% with 31 reviews counted.

Check out some reactions and review links below, and let us know if you plan on giving this one a shot in the comments section.

The official synopsis reads: "Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from A.I. is to trust it."

Atlas also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/24/2024, 1:43 PM

Likely a sh!tty movie.

But I'd still do her.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/24/2024, 1:56 PM
@DocSpock - I have to agree. No matter what she’s still Jenny from the block.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/24/2024, 1:44 PM
I hit 1000%
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/24/2024, 1:45 PM
Cleander
Cleander - 5/24/2024, 1:45 PM
"Jennifer Lopez walked into the Egyptian Theatre to a standing ovation at the premiere of her sci-fi movie ATLAS" - Borys Kit lol!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2024, 1:46 PM
Confirmed. Folks at cbm are not netflix paid shills because they are not twisting the article title to look good unlike the Disney ones.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/24/2024, 1:47 PM
I wonder if the script for this movie was actually created by Ai and Hollywood is keeping that under wraps because it bombed. If Atlas had performed well then it being written by Ai would’ve been “leaked” in a month or so.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/24/2024, 1:55 PM
@WruceBayne - That’s an insult to AI. Surely AI is capable of crafting a better script then this. 😅
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2024, 1:55 PM
@WruceBayne - possibly but it does have 2 writers credited…

one of which worked on the likes of Heroes ,Star Trek Discovery & Locke & Key.

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt14856980/?ref_=nm_flmg_t_1_wr
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/24/2024, 1:49 PM
I'd be surprised if JLO didn't do a forgettable flick nowadays. Regardless she' still Milf status.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/24/2024, 2:02 PM
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/24/2024, 2:08 PM
@GhostDog - with an orange drink if you know you know
RolandD
RolandD - 5/24/2024, 2:12 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Lol.😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2024, 2:14 PM
That’s unfortunate but it did look mediocre at best from the trailer so not surprising (especially since the director behind this did San Andreas & Rampage)

Also , I personally think A.I should never be a replacement for artists or people in general but it can be a tool that works with us in concert in doing the tasks that we need to do (which seems to be the message here and one i agree with).

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

