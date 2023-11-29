GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE - Bow To Your New King On First Official Poster

It looks like the first trailer for Godzilla X King: The New Empire will be released online this Friday following WB's CCXP panel, and Legendary has released some promo posters to build anticipation.

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 29, 2023 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: Via SFFGazette.com

This year's CCXP event gets underway in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend, and will include panels from Warner Bros., Netflix, Apple TV+, and Paramount, with plenty of immersive fan experiences and exclusive content.

The most anticipated trailer for Kaiju fans is, of course, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is expected to screen during WB/Legendary's panel on December 3 before being released online shortly after.

We may get a brief confirmation teaser before then, but for now, Legendary has shared some new promo posters and banners to its social media platforms, which you can take a look at below.

There's nothing too exciting, but we do get some new shots of the King of Skull Island's signature hand prints, as well as concept art of both iconic Titans roaring into battle.

Image

Image

UPDATE: Legendary has now unveiled the first official theaterical poster for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, and it looks like Kong has designs on the current King of the Monsters' crown!

We still don't know a whole lot about Adam Wingard's sequel to the hugely successful Godzilla vs. Kong, but it has been confirmed that the legendary monsters will be teaming up from the get-go this time in order to defend the planet against a mysterious threat that's emerged from Hollow Earth.

There's been speculation that the King of Skull Island and Big G will face-off against Mecha-King Ghidorah after the events of the last film, but nothing has been confirmed. There have also been reports of an "unidentified simian monster," which might well turn out to be the Son of Kong.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Principal photography commenced in Gold Coast, Queensland, on July 29, 2022, and officially wrapped last November. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 12, 2024 after previously being slated for a March 15, 2024.

MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Producer On The Show's Time Setting, Casting Kurt Russell & More (Exclusive)
EZBeast - 11/29/2023, 9:37 AM
worcestershire - 11/29/2023, 9:38 AM
So basically, Godzilla and Kong team up to fight and Orangutan. Is that it?
worcestershire - 11/29/2023, 9:49 AM
an*
Scarilian - 11/29/2023, 10:21 AM
@worcestershire -
I think there was reports it was not just the Orangutan, but like an entire group of Monsters that are sorta led by the Orangutan.
Razorface1 - 11/29/2023, 11:50 AM
@worcestershire - why do you assume its an orangutan?
Batmangina - 11/29/2023, 12:00 PM
@Scarilian - So a group of monsters AND Orangutan?
worcestershire - 11/29/2023, 12:09 PM
@Scarilian - what @Batmangina said
worcestershire - 11/29/2023, 12:11 PM
@Razorface1 - orange ape-like monster with long fingers
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/29/2023, 1:49 PM
@worcestershire - There's another monster that Godzilla will fight
IShitYourPants - 11/29/2023, 9:41 AM
So Kongs bloody handprint after the helicopter thing is now supposed to be some white hand of saruman tribal shit or something for big apes?

MEH!
Shivermetimbers - 11/29/2023, 9:46 AM
I am not into the idea of them teaming up to fight a big oragutan (if thats actually the premise), yet I am strangely excited for this. I am just happy to be living out the dreams of my 8 year old self by being able to see these monsters still being in movies. Especially big budget movies like this.
rychlec - 11/29/2023, 10:14 AM
@Shivermetimbers - Me too!!
mountainman - 11/29/2023, 9:54 AM
Monarch is pretty damn solid so far. Love the 1950’s story. The 2015 story isn’t nearly as strong since the younger actors are all cringy and Monarch are lame goon fodder. Kurt Russell is carrying that 2015 story by himself. The monsters are all great though and this is overall a better human story than any of the Godzilla or Kong movies ever tell. I do wish it could just 100% be about the early origins of Monarch in the 50’s as that is by far the best part.
Batmangina - 11/29/2023, 12:07 PM
@mountainman - Agreed. The flashback shit is great - the father/son old/young gimmick is actually brilliant and I thought it was going to be shitty.

The DEI exGF in 2015 is lame AF. I'm SURE there are TONS of edgy black chicks in Tokyo that are tech geniuses but YIKES.

PS: Of course there could be more monsters in Monarch. That's a [frick]ing given in any monster movie.
mountainman - 11/29/2023, 12:30 PM
@Batmangina - Yeah black female tech genius in Japan is an odd choice that could only be dreamt up in a writer’s room. Although, I will say the other two younger characters are actually more annoying.

I do see that potentially changing as the guy becomes more assertive and the girl has that blossoming grandpa/granddaughter thing going with Russel’s character.
Batmangina - 11/29/2023, 12:49 PM
@mountainman - In the interest of keeping with my onsite character, I will give the lead actress a pass because she is hot AF.

The surprise half brother kid is a bit wooden. His living in Japan with accent free English and acting like a NYC Gen Zer is also a bit much.

Matt Fraction aka Mr. Kelly Sue DeConnick explains a lot of the younger characterization IMO.
mountainman - 11/29/2023, 1:05 PM
@Batmangina - Agreed on all points. I just find myself loving the 1950’s sequences, and not enjoying the 2015 ones nearly as much.

That monster in Alaska was super cool though and main girl’s PTSD flashbacks to the San Fransisco attack were very well done.
MotherGooseUPus - 11/29/2023, 10:10 AM
Not sure im excited for them to fight an evil version of Kong but i will still be seeing this opening weekend regardless
Scarilian - 11/29/2023, 10:22 AM
Hopefully the reports of more monsters is true, because them fighting evil Kong is not interesting enough. Could be fun if it focuses on the action though.
EZBeast - 11/29/2023, 10:31 AM
@Scarilian - I can assure you there are multiple opponents in this. How many I’m not sure but definitely more than just the scar king (the orangutan)
garu - 11/29/2023, 10:41 AM
Kong will become KING and the OST is gonna SLAP
SirDuckAlot - 11/29/2023, 10:48 AM
I want to see aliens already. Set up Space Godzilla or Destoroyah
MotherGooseUPus - 11/29/2023, 11:08 AM
@SirDuckAlot - i agree with this 1000%
Gabimaru - 11/29/2023, 11:13 AM
@EZBeast - Damn that some alpha look of him now
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/29/2023, 10:52 AM
Seeing Godzilla Minus One today!!!!
MotherGooseUPus - 11/29/2023, 11:07 AM
@Godzilla2000Zer - im jelly. im seeing it friday afternoon. hope its as good as everyone has said online so far
EZBeast - 11/29/2023, 11:14 AM
@Godzilla2000Zer @motherhooseupus - I have to wait until Sunday…
MotherGooseUPus - 11/29/2023, 12:59 PM
@EZBeast - itll be worth it. doubt there will be spoilers for that movie on here or most of the interwebs
ChocolateMousse - 11/29/2023, 1:33 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - can you reply to this comment and let me know what you thought. Dangervile said CGI was a bit off
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/29/2023, 1:45 PM
@ChocolateMousse - My showing won't be until 5PM EST but I can message you if you want
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/29/2023, 1:47 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Yeah hopefully it will be as great as they're saying and yeah my second viewing is on Friday
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/29/2023, 1:47 PM
@EZBeast - Damn shame but at least you have episode 4 of Monarch until then.
EZBeast - 11/29/2023, 1:51 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - I’m holding off on that until next week when I binge it with a buddy lol
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/29/2023, 10:54 AM
Hmm surprised I thought it would've Sunday or next week but I'll take Friday it's just in time for Monarch ep 4. Continue the Monsterverse
MyCoolYoung - 11/29/2023, 11:02 AM
I enjoyed the first one. I'll be there for this
garu - 11/29/2023, 12:44 PM
Can't wait.
GhostDog - 11/29/2023, 12:46 PM
Now that’s a poster
BiggieMac4Sauce - 11/29/2023, 12:47 PM
s/o to my grandmama
for all dem ass whoopins’
that shit made me tough
no mo’ ass whoopins’
-waka flocka flame
MotherGooseUPus - 11/29/2023, 1:01 PM
Im excited for this movie but that monkey is not threatening looking and the ONLY King is Godzila.

Wish they went with Space Godzilla, Destroyah or even a new monster that wasnt a copy of kong
1 2

