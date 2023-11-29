GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE - Bow To Your New King On First Official Poster

This year's CCXP event gets underway in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend, and will include panels from Warner Bros., Netflix, Apple TV+, and Paramount, with plenty of immersive fan experiences and exclusive content.

The most anticipated trailer for Kaiju fans is, of course, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is expected to screen during WB/Legendary's panel on December 3 before being released online shortly after.

We may get a brief confirmation teaser before then, but for now, Legendary has shared some new promo posters and banners to its social media platforms, which you can take a look at below.

There's nothing too exciting, but we do get some new shots of the King of Skull Island's signature hand prints, as well as concept art of both iconic Titans roaring into battle.

UPDATE : Legendary has now unveiled the first official theaterical poster for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, and it looks like Kong has designs on the current King of the Monsters' crown!

We still don't know a whole lot about Adam Wingard's sequel to the hugely successful Godzilla vs. Kong, but it has been confirmed that the legendary monsters will be teaming up from the get-go this time in order to defend the planet against a mysterious threat that's emerged from Hollow Earth.

There's been speculation that the King of Skull Island and Big G will face-off against Mecha-King Ghidorah after the events of the last film, but nothing has been confirmed. There have also been reports of an "unidentified simian monster," which might well turn out to be the Son of Kong.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Principal photography commenced in Gold Coast, Queensland, on July 29, 2022, and officially wrapped last November. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 12, 2024 after previously being slated for a March 15, 2024.