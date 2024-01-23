GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE International Trailer & Poster See Kong Throw Down The The Gauntlet

We recently got word that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will now stomp into theaters two weeks earlier than previously advertised on March 29, and Legendary has now released a Chinese trailer and poster for the latest MonsterVerse movie.

The promo does reuse some footage from the first teaser, but it also contains an awesome new shot of Kong wielding his new gauntlet-like weapon.

We still have no idea how he comes by this, but there's speculation that it's actually some kind of brace that Kong is fitted with after he has his arm broken by the Skar King in an earlier encounter.

Like Kong, the Skar King is another giant ape from Hollow Earth, but we had heard rumors that Godzilla would also have a villainous counterpart to contend with, and some recent tie-in merchandise made it official.

These new action figures not only gave us our best look yet at the Scar King, but revealed an albino, seemingly frost-based creature known as Shimo, who you can also see below along with the trailer and a new poster.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Are you looking forward to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Drop us a comment down below.