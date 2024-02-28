GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE International TV Spot Unleashes King Kong's New Iron Fist As Titans "Unite"

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is fast approaching and an international TV spot for the movie unleashes King Kong and his B.E.A.S.T. Glove before the Titan's upcoming reunion with Godzilla. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Feb 28, 2024
With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire right around the corner, a new international TV spot for the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel has rampaged online.

However, rather than pitting the titular Titans against each other, this sneak peek plays they're going to "UNITE." That's teased with shots of both monsters gearing up for action, and there are some epic glimpses of Kong wielding his new robotic B.E.A.S.T. Glove. 

As for the King of the Monsters, it's no secret that he'll be rocking an eye-catching new pink colour scheme which suggests he's undergone a few upgrades of his own. As this teaser suggests, Godzilla's new powers look set to be instrumental in the war to come with Skar King.

Talking last year, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard explained why he decided to make some changes to the appearances of the sequel's titular duo. "Very specifically in the last film, I wanted Godzilla to have a continuity, to look the way that he had in King of the Monsters and the 2014 Godzilla," he revealed. 

"But then I didn't get a chance at doing my version of Godzilla. So now I wanted to do different things with the spines, and try different colours. I didn't want it to just be random; it's part of the story."

"Similarly with Kong, I wanted to give him some sort of new look as well. We grew his beard out, and gave him a little bit more grey hair and stuff."

"And though Apex isn't in this story in a literal way, we kind of hint that Monarch absorbed a lot of the Apex technology after the last film," the filmmaker said of Kong's new B.E.A.S.T. Glove. "The glove Kong is wearing, it's somewhat insinuated that's Apex technology."

You can watch this new TV spot for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in the X post below (via SFFGazette.com).

The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.

