GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Stomp Online

The review embargo for Legendary's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire lifted earlier today, and we now have an early Rotten Tomatoes score for the latest MonsterVerse movie...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 28, 2024 08:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
By now, you should really know what you're going to get from one of these MonsterVerse movies, and if the last few weren't your cup of tea, it doesn't sound like Legendary's latest effort is going to make you a convert.

The review embargo for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire lifted earlier today, and critics have been sharing their verdicts on Adam Wingard's follow-up to Godzilla Vs. Kong.

So far, the reviews read pretty much as you'd expect: praise for the monster fights and overall spectacle, but it sounds like the nonsensical plot and dull human characters bring the whole thing down.

That said, most of the verdicts do seem to be leaning positive, and the movie has (so far) managed to avoid the dreaded green splat on Rotten Tomatoes with a so-so 62%.

Though this score is sure to change over the next few days, 100 reviews have already been counted, so it may not fluctuate that much.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

Are you looking forward to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Drop us a comment down below.

garu
garu - 3/28/2024, 6:10 PM
2 articles with the same thumbnail, only clicking on the one that deserves it

hope this movie is silly fun, stoked
Origame
Origame - 3/28/2024, 8:14 PM
Like, ok?

Not only is rotten tomatoes a joke now, but it's godzilla. Outside of minus one and the original, godzilla really isn't high critical reception material.

And also, those critics are probably upset they didn't have a strong black lesbian beat up the scar king.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 3/28/2024, 8:18 PM
Just saw this tonight because the wife loves anything big monster, big robot, lots of punching.

Her review: “I liked it! But too much people talking and not enough monster fighting.”
AllsGood
AllsGood - 3/28/2024, 8:22 PM
Just saw Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Truly Epic. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is an exhilarating, bone-crunching and heartfelt cinematic spectacle. Will see again.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/28/2024, 8:24 PM
It’s at 57% now from 116 reviews so I could see it likely ending up in the “mixed-mixed to positive” range which isn’t too bad imo given the type of movie it is.

Anyway , I’m here for Kong & Dan Stevens (who has gotten some praise in this) so I’m looking forward to checking it out!!.

Oh , Godzillas cool too i guess ;).

User Comment Image

