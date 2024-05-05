MEGALOPOLIS: Check Out The Time-Stopping First Teaser For Francis Ford Coppola's Sci-Fi Epic

MEGALOPOLIS: Check Out The Time-Stopping First Teaser For Francis Ford Coppola's Sci-Fi Epic MEGALOPOLIS: Check Out The Time-Stopping First Teaser For Francis Ford Coppola's Sci-Fi Epic

Ahead of the movie's world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, we have a first look at some footage from Francis Ford Coppola's sci-fi passion project, Megalopolis...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 05, 2024 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Ahead of the movie's world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May14, the first trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's sci-fi passion project, Megalopolis, has been released online.

Really more of a scene preview than a proper teaser, the footage sees Adam Driver's character, Caesar, step out on to the ledge of a building and walk precariously towards the edge. Caesar then begins to topple forward, but before he falls, he yells "time stop," and freezes in place. After a few moments, he snaps his fingers and the world around him returns to normal.

Coppola shared the clip on Instagram, with a sad addendum.

"Megalopolis has always been a film dedicated to my dear wife Eleanor. I really had hoped to celebrate her birthday together this May 4th. But sadly that was not to be, so let me share with everyone a gift on her behalf."

Plot details are still pretty vague (though an early version of the script did the rounds last year), but we do know that Megalopolis will be a sci-fi drama about "a woman divided between loyalties to her father, who has a classical view of society, and her lover, who is more progressive and ready for the future."

"Ultimately, after a lot of time, I settled on the idea of a Roman epic," Coppola explains. "And then later, a Roman epic set in modern America, so I really only began writing this script, on and off, in the last dozen years or so. Also, as I have made many films of many different subjects and in many different styles, I hoped for a project later in life when I might better understand what my personal style was."

Though the movie has not been screened for critics, the reactions from an early insider screening were divisive. One viewer described the film as "unflinching in how batshit it is," noting that it has "zero commercial prospects," while another called it a mix of "Ayn Rand, Metropolis, and Caligula."

However, a more positive verdict stated: "Coppola's new film is crackling with ideas that fuse the past with the future, with an epic and highly visual fable that plays perfectly on an IMAX screen. He covers complex themes in a remarkably brief two hours and 13 minutes, not including credits."

Check out the teaser at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“The destruction of a New York City-like metropolis after an accident brings clashing visions of the future. On one side is an ambitious architectural idealist Cesar (Adam Driver). On the other is his sworn enemy, city Mayor Frank Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito). The debate becomes whether to embrace the future and build a utopia with renewable materials, or take a business-as-usual rebuild strategy, replete with corruption and power brokering. In between their struggle is the mayor’s socialite daughter Julia (Nathalie Emmanuel), a restless young woman who grew up around power and is looking for meaning in her life.”

Megalopolis also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman, and D.B. Sweeney.

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Social Media Reactions Hails Movie As Worthy Successor To Previous Trilogy
Related:

KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Social Media Reactions Hails Movie As "Worthy Successor" To Previous Trilogy
REBEL MOON: CHALICE OF BLOOD(?) - Extended Cut Officially Rated R For Gore, Sexual Content, & Graphic Nudity
Recommended For You:

REBEL MOON: CHALICE OF BLOOD(?) - Extended Cut Officially Rated R For "Gore, Sexual Content, & Graphic Nudity"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
tylerzero
tylerzero - 5/5/2024, 6:46 AM
Sounds like a very ambitious movie in the vein of Cloud Atlas.

And we all know how that turned out.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/5/2024, 6:57 AM
@tylerzero -

FFC's name alone will be enough to carry this one, both among critics and in online forums. Cloud Atlas did not enjoy this luxury. And that's coming from someone who unapologetically loves this movie as his all time favourite.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2024, 7:03 AM
@tylerzero - that’s a good comparison actually

Didn’t think of that.
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/5/2024, 7:23 AM
@DrReedRichards - you ever read the book? Saw it at barnes & nobles the other day and had to use my full restraint to not cop it haha
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/5/2024, 7:28 AM
@tmp3 -

I read it after watching the movie. Couldn't find it in Greek so had to read it in English.

Its structure is more parabolic than the movie's jumping around between stories. I enjoyed both, but having experienced the movie first I'm naturally biased towards that one. Both are incredibly dogmatic though.

"Our lives are not our own. From womb to tomb, we are bound to others, past and present. And with each crime and every kindness, we birth our future."

Words to live by.
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/5/2024, 6:55 AM
So excited for this!
Forthas
Forthas - 5/5/2024, 6:55 AM
Kind of like Tenet?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/5/2024, 6:57 AM
@Forthas - except not awful hopefully.
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/5/2024, 7:23 AM
@Forthas - Tenet’s a really fun action movie, but after the greatness of Oppenheimer it really feels like lesser Nolan by a huge margin
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2024, 7:27 AM
User Comment Image

It’s certainly got a hell of a cast!!.

I admire and might check it out for its sheer ambition alone but hopefully the story & characters can back that up.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/5/2024, 7:48 AM
Visuals gonna go crazy

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder