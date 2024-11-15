JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Rumored To Have Met With Lucasfilm About STAR WARS Role

On the heels of the recent news that Lady Gaga is set to make a cameo appearance in the second season of Netflix's Wednesday, we're hearing that the pop megastar turned actress might be planning a trip to the galaxy far, far away.

According to scooper My Time To Shine Hello, Gaga has met with Lucasfilm about a mysterious role in an upcoming Star Wars project.

That's about all we have to go on for the time being, but Gaga has emerged as one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors since her Academy Award-nominated performance in A Star is Born, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if she's been lining up some major franchise roles.

We recently learned that Disney and Lucasfilm are hoping to get the theatrical side of the Star Wars franchise back on track after the disappointing box office performance of The Rise of Skywalker. Though the final part of the sequel trilogy was far from a flop, it did not perform as well as the studio hoped and was also met with a lot of criticism from fans.

There are a number of big and small screen projects in development that Gaga could potentially be a part of, including the new trilogy that was recently announced with Simon Kinberg on board as writer and producer.

The initial report claimed that this new trilogy would continue the Skywalker Saga with Episodes 10, 11 and 12, but conflicting reports have since emerged, and others with knowledge of the projects believe that Kinberg will "instead begin a new saga and sits alongside Star Wars percolating projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover."

Despite the movie's frosty reception, Gaga received high praise for her turn as Harley "Lee" Quinn in the recent Joker: Folie à Deux, and there have been whispers that she may also have met with Marvel Studios about potentially joining the MCU.

If Lady Gaga is in line for a role in a future Star Wars project, are there any established characters you'd like to see her play? Let us know in the comments section down below.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”