JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Lady Gaga Rumored To Have Met With Lucasfilm About STAR WARS Role

Though we have very little to go on, a new rumor is claiming that Lady Gaga has met with Lucasfilm about potentially taking a trip to the galaxy far, far away...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 15, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

On the heels of the recent news that Lady Gaga is set to make a cameo appearance in the second season of Netflix's Wednesday, we're hearing that the pop megastar turned actress might be planning a trip to the galaxy far, far away.

According to scooper My Time To Shine Hello, Gaga has met with Lucasfilm about a mysterious role in an upcoming Star Wars project.

That's about all we have to go on for the time being, but Gaga has emerged as one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors since her Academy Award-nominated performance in A Star is Born, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if she's been lining up some major franchise roles.

We recently learned that Disney and Lucasfilm are hoping to get the theatrical side of the Star Wars franchise back on track after the disappointing box office performance of The Rise of Skywalker. Though the final part of the sequel trilogy was far from a flop, it did not perform as well as the studio hoped and was also met with a lot of criticism from fans.

There are a number of big and small screen projects in development that Gaga could potentially be a part of, including the new trilogy that was recently announced with Simon Kinberg on board as writer and producer.

The initial report claimed that this new trilogy would continue the Skywalker Saga with Episodes 10, 11 and 12, but conflicting reports have since emerged, and others with knowledge of the projects believe that Kinberg will "instead begin a new saga and sits alongside Star Wars percolating projects with James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and Donald Glover."

Despite the movie's frosty reception, Gaga received high praise for her turn as Harley "Lee" Quinn in the recent Joker: Folie à Deux, and there have been whispers that she may also have met with Marvel Studios about potentially joining the MCU.

If Lady Gaga is in line for a role in a future Star Wars project, are there any established characters you'd like to see her play? Let us know in the comments section down below.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/15/2024, 2:07 PM
jst5
jst5 - 11/15/2024, 3:03 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - There were rumors early this year that she was being looked at for Abeloth.Not saying that's a good thing or bad...but her named was linked to it early this year.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/15/2024, 2:11 PM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/15/2024, 2:12 PM
star wars needs a prison scene.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/15/2024, 2:14 PM
No more Gaga singing in films.
D245
D245 - 11/15/2024, 2:14 PM
The equivalent of digging up a dead body, just to shoot it
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/15/2024, 2:16 PM
A Star Wars is Born!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/15/2024, 2:18 PM
Maybe she can take over for Kathleen Kennedy
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/15/2024, 2:18 PM

The next Star Wars movie will be a musical DEI strong minority women led scissor fest where they look to exterminate every last normal white man in the galaxy because they are all evil misogynist racist anti LGBLTC3PO haters who want to deport every alien in the galaxy.

And Kathleen Kennedy will still keep her job.
Pampero
Pampero - 11/15/2024, 2:18 PM
A Star Wars musical is comming?
Forthas
Forthas - 11/15/2024, 2:18 PM
She will be the queen of Naboo!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/15/2024, 2:21 PM
Courting actors is meaningless if the writing is awful. Vincent D'Onofrio proved that with Echo. I can't speak to her acting ability though, I've only ever seen her in that bit part she had in Sin City 2.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 11/15/2024, 2:30 PM
@soberchimera - I think she's proven herself to be really good. She tends to deliver, even when the movie around her doesn't.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/15/2024, 2:36 PM
She wasn't the reason the Joker blew chunks but I fear she's jumping from one stinker to another.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/15/2024, 2:38 PM
A role as a hot alien chick singing in a cantina is right up her alley.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/15/2024, 2:41 PM
I was in denial of Gaga's talent until the Gucci movie (sorry, I forget the name). This lady really does throw down a good performance. If anyone is a good pick for a Star Wars movie, Gaga is it. Not as a lead though. Definitely a great supporting cast member.

