Flash Thompson Actor Tony Revolori Talks Agent Venom Chances Ahead Of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

During Venom: The Last Dance's final battle, there was a brief mention of a soldier called "Thompson" who appeared to have his legs bitten off by a rampaging Xenomorph.

We've heard that the plan was for Venom 4 to be an Agent Venom movie with a new lead, with the threequel's post-credits scene strongly hinting that the Symbiote had survived. However, the movie only did so-so numbers at the box office and, when Kraven the Hunter flopped, Sony abandoned its slate of spin-offs (for now, at least).

In the comics, Flash Thompson lost his legs while fighting for the U.S. Army in the Middle East. The military later bonded him with the Venom Symbiote - giving him his legs back, in the process - but only for limited amounts of time, lest he risk being permanently bonded to the alien.

Tony Revolori plays Flash in the MCU, having previously bullied Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home (before idolising the web-slinger, and by extension, Peter, in Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Talking to The Direct about his new movie, Marshmallow, Revolori shared his thoughts on the possibility of potentially becoming Agent Venom in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"Yeah, you know, look, I've read the comics that everyone's read. I would be really, really f-ing excited to do something like that. That would be really cool. I have no idea what or if or when or maybe, and we'll see," the actor said. "Look, the hope is to do it, the dream is to do it. And we'll see if it ever happens."

"And if it doesn't," Revolori added, "they're making great shit regardless that I will watch over and over and over again, and I'm just happy to have been a part of it."

While we're not banking on the Spider-Man trilogy actor getting the chance to suit up as Agent Venom, there are rumours that Spider-Man: Brand New Day or one of the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, will give Peter his alien costume.

Tom Holland wasn't in Las Vegas for Sony's CinemaCon presentation earlier this month because he's currently shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. However, the actor did appear via video message to share some insights into what fans can expect.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you," he told those in attendance. "I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of 'No Way Home,' so 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.