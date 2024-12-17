SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Announces Directing Team - But When Will It Arrive In Theaters?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has announced its directing team and they're two filmmakers with serious Spidey knowledge. However, the news raises serious questions about the threequel's release date.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 17, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures has just announced that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has found its directors in Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. And yes, this news comes our way nine months after the threequel was meant to swing into theaters.

Persichetti was part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse directing team and executive produced Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Thompson, meanwhile, was a production designer on the first movie and graduated to the directing team on the sequel alongside Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers.

Given their respective roles in shaping this animated franchise, this is quite the dream team for the movie. While it's possible they've been working on Beyond the Spider-Verse for longer than we've been made aware, even a 2026 release date feels optimistic at this stage. 

"We have had the immense privilege of being part of Miles’ journey from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting," Persichetti and Thompson said in a joint statement to Deadline. "The creativity and care poured into every minute of this project has been truly inspiring."

"We have crafted what we feel is a very satisfying ending, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it – we’re bringing everything we’ve got!"

According to the trade, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad return to produce, with Jinko Gotoh also joining the team. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. Jessica Berri serves as co-producer. Lord and Miller penned the script with David Callaham.

"Bob and Justin’s fingerprints are woven into the DNA of these films, and their passion for Miles’ journey shines through in every frame of his last adventure," Lord and Miller said today. "There is nothing more rewarding than collaborating with creative partners with bold vision and brilliant execution like Bob and Justin.  We are thrilled to work with them once again to create a beautiful and satisfying conclusion to this story."

This is an exciting development for the long-awaited movie and it's good to know the conclusion to Miles Morales' story is taking shape at Sony Pictures. It's just a shame we're no closer to knowing when we'll see it.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does not have a confirmed release date. 

