KRAVEN THE HUNTER New R-Rated Trailer And Posters Pit Aaron Taylor-Johnson Against Rhino

KRAVEN THE HUNTER New R-Rated Trailer And Posters Pit Aaron Taylor-Johnson Against Rhino

Sony Pictures has finally released a new trailer for Kraven the Hunter which is packed full of action, blood, violence, and a take on Rhino which needs to be seen to be believed. We also have some posters!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2024 03:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter has been hit by multiple release date delays and more than a year after the first teaser was released, we finally have a new trailer for Sony Pictures' latest Marvel movie. 

In this action-packed sneak peek, there's heaps of bloody violence and an appearance from a mutated Rhino who, to some extent, does look pretty comic-accurate. As an action movie, Kraven the Hunter looks pretty good...knowing this is one of Spider-Man's villains, however, means it gives off serious Venom and Morbius vibes. 

Yes, it's another origin story for one of the wall-crawler's greatest foes in a world where he doesn't exist. On the plus side, Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks perfect for the role (what a shame he wasn't cast in this role for Spider-Man 4).

Deadline published a piece of J.C. Chandor's next project yesterday and claimed, "[Kraven the Hunter's] delays allowed for Chandor to sharpen the characters and tighten the plot, and some strategic reshoots which were effective. After enduring a misfire with Madame Web, SPE brass is optimistic that Kraven will be more in line with the Venom films."

Commenting on the project, the filmmaker said, "I’m extremely proud of the work we have all done together on Kraven, and when the movie finally gets its chance to be seen I think it’s gonna surprise the hell out of a lot of people. As for what’s next for me, as always that’s up to the moviemaking gods."

Check out the new Kraven the Hunter trailer below along with a couple of posters. 

GU7-Ogeg-XYAAOgm1

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared. 

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Has Been Given An Official R-Rating
Related:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Has Been Given An Official R-Rating
KRAVEN THE HUNTER Rumor Reveals Whether SPIDER-MAN Gets A Mention In Sony's Upcoming Marvel Movie
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Rumor Reveals Whether SPIDER-MAN Gets A Mention In Sony's Upcoming Marvel Movie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/14/2024, 3:48 AM
Still looks trash…Sorry, Sony

Adding some cgi blood and leaking that it’s actually a really good film isn’t getting my attention
MasterMix
MasterMix - 8/14/2024, 4:02 AM
Why does it seem like Sony just dropped this trailer out of nowhere. Who wants a trailer at 3 in the morning?
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/14/2024, 4:39 AM
@MasterMix - *10.30am
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/14/2024, 4:02 AM
JFC that Johnny Cash song playing on loop was annoying as hell in this trailer.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 8/14/2024, 4:04 AM
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/14/2024, 4:04 AM
Trailer looks okay but I still don’t understand Sony’s gameplan here? Are they going to do a sinister six with a different spider-man? Or are they just green lighting whatever they think *might* make them some money?

Lmao stupid [frick]ing studio that never deserved the IP..
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 8/14/2024, 4:12 AM
@TheLobster - They have to have a Spider-Man movie in production every so often to maintain the rights to the character. They know at this point that if they make shitty *Spider-Man* movies, the audience will give up on the brand. But if they make mid-to-shitty movies about characters that nobody cares about, they can spend the time developing the good projects like Spider-Verse or whatever their next MCU collab is.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/14/2024, 4:58 AM
@IronSpider101 - Ditto.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 8/14/2024, 4:06 AM
Wut. Kraven hunts animals, he's not Rambo.

Rhino visually looks pretty good though.

But I haven't seen any of the villain solo flicks and i don't intend to start now.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/14/2024, 4:47 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - Not a single one
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/14/2024, 4:10 AM
I know it's little childish to wish that a movie flops, especially since that can potentially affect crew members and the like, people who have no involment with the business or artistic side of a project and are just trying to earn their paycheck, but this needs to be the final nail on Sony's "Spider-Man Universe without Spider-Man".
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 8/14/2024, 4:14 AM
Looks stupid, but it looks fun. I'm looking forward to it as a dumb b-movie. The director is also way overqualified for this shit.
Gambito
Gambito - 8/14/2024, 4:23 AM
I mean technically Kraven’s origin doesn’t really need Spider-Man so I’ll take it for what it is. That being said Sony you still have your power move bring in Spiderman and Venom together the movies suck but I don’t want to go trough yet another reboot
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/14/2024, 4:29 AM
Sony is hoping MGM announce him as the next Bond around the time they need to start the press tour lol. R rated for this is garunteeing it to be a flop. This ain't Deadpool.

I'll prob still check it on a streamer.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/14/2024, 4:58 AM
@Conquistador - My sentiments exactly.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/14/2024, 4:37 AM
Garbaje
abd00bie
abd00bie - 8/14/2024, 4:45 AM
Only watching if Aaron shows his big dong lmao
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/14/2024, 4:47 AM
This ain’t Kraven

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 8/14/2024, 4:53 AM
Looks like an action-filled action movie with good CGI, special effects and excellent stunt work.

Thing94
Thing94 - 8/14/2024, 4:56 AM
User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/14/2024, 5:01 AM
You know they’re getting desperate when they include a Johnny cash soundtrack in the trailer lol. Looks dumb but fun. Another “movie of the week” type deal. Whats with Russell Crowe playing father to a superhero or antihero. This is like the third time lol.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 8/14/2024, 5:11 AM
It's giving me Crow vibes, as in it looks like polished shit, but the execs included a lot of bloody action because they think that is what people want to see.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/14/2024, 5:21 AM
Kraven the hunter id a mass murderer in the comics ?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder