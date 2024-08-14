KRAVEN THE HUNTER New R-Rated Trailer And Posters Pit Aaron Taylor-Johnson Against Rhino

Kraven the Hunter has been hit by multiple release date delays and more than a year after the first teaser was released, we finally have a new trailer for Sony Pictures' latest Marvel movie.

In this action-packed sneak peek, there's heaps of bloody violence and an appearance from a mutated Rhino who, to some extent, does look pretty comic-accurate. As an action movie, Kraven the Hunter looks pretty good...knowing this is one of Spider-Man's villains, however, means it gives off serious Venom and Morbius vibes.

Yes, it's another origin story for one of the wall-crawler's greatest foes in a world where he doesn't exist. On the plus side, Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks perfect for the role (what a shame he wasn't cast in this role for Spider-Man 4).

Deadline published a piece of J.C. Chandor's next project yesterday and claimed, "[Kraven the Hunter's] delays allowed for Chandor to sharpen the characters and tighten the plot, and some strategic reshoots which were effective. After enduring a misfire with Madame Web, SPE brass is optimistic that Kraven will be more in line with the Venom films."

Commenting on the project, the filmmaker said, "I’m extremely proud of the work we have all done together on Kraven, and when the movie finally gets its chance to be seen I think it’s gonna surprise the hell out of a lot of people. As for what’s next for me, as always that’s up to the moviemaking gods."

Check out the new Kraven the Hunter trailer below along with a couple of posters.

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.